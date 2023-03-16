Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gourmet Burger Bistro 5 Mill Creek Rd

review star

No reviews yet

5 Mill Creek Rd

Port Jefferson, NY 11777

Popular Items

Beef Build A Burger
Seasoned Fries
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Food Menu

Starters

Mussels

$14.00

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Pigs in a Blanket

$10.00

Traditional Wings

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Spring Rolls

$13.00

Crusted Rock Shrimp

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

GBB Nachos

$10.00

GBB Chicken Nachos

$13.00

GBB Beef Nachos

$13.00

GBB Loaded Fries

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Buffalo Calamari

$16.00

Avocado Fries

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Salted Pretzel Sicks

$9.00

Everything Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac

$20.00

Chunks of Lobster sauteed in white wine. mixed with swiss & cheddar cheese, topped with fresh toasted bread crumbs.

Truffle Steak Mac

$20.00

Truffle infused Mac n Cheese with Fontina & Parmesan Cheese topped with seared steak.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$16.00

Cheddar, Monterrey Jack, Crumbled Blue Cheese & Breaded buffalo Chicken topped with a drizzle of buttermilk ranch dressing.

Loaded Mac

$14.00

Bacon, cheddar, bleu cheese, monterey jack cheese, scallions & sour cream

Cheeseburger Mac

$14.00

(Our beef, cheddar/montery jack cheese topped with fresh toasted bread crumbs)

Three Cheese Mac

$11.00

(fontina, parmesan & cheddar cheeses)

Classic Mac

$10.00

(cheddar & american cheeses)

Salads & Soup

Loaded Wedge Salad

$13.00

(Iceberg lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Bacon & Blue Cheese)

GBB Cobb Salad

$16.00

(Chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, avocado in our trench vinaigrette)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

(Breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo Sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, pico de gallo, bacon, Cheddar & monterey jack cheeses in a creamy ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Baby Spinach Salad

$12.00

(Sauteed onion, walnuts, and fried goat cheese with balsamic dressing)

House Side Salad

$6.00

(Mixed Greens with tomato & red onion or Caesar)

Caesar Side Salad

$6.00

*Cup* French Onion

$6.00

*Bowl* French Onion

$8.00

*Cup* Soup of the Day

$6.00

*Bowl* Soup of the Day

$8.00

Build a Burger Salads

Beef Build A Salad

$16.00

Bison Build A Salad

$18.00

Turkey Build A Salad

$16.00

Veggie Build A Salad

$16.00

Chicken Patty Build A Salad

$16.00

Skirt Steak Build A Salad

$21.00

Gourmet Burgers

Bistro Burger

$15.00

Beef patty, caramelized onions, brie cheese & applewood smoked bacon

Inside Out Burger

$16.00

Beef patty, stuffed & topped with cheddar cheese & bacon

Triple Smoked Burger

$17.00

Beef patty mixed with chipotle in adobo sauce topped with grilled red onion, avocado, bacon, cilantro & our smoked chipotle sauce

Stuffed Bleu Cheese Burger

$16.00

Beef stuffed with bleu cheese and marinated in Peter Luger Steak sauce

Tuscan Burger

$15.00

Our beef is mixed with gorgonzola cheese, garlic, parsley, and red onion. Topped with sliced prosciutto, fontina cheese and tomato bruschetta

Napa Valley Burger

$15.00

Our beef is marinated in cabernet wine, and mixed with shallots and basi|. Topped with a slice of grilled San Marzano tomato and Monterey jack cheese

Cuban Burger

$15.00

Beef patty topped with sliced pickles, gruyére swiss, roasted garlic aioli & thin sliced grilled black forest ham

Jalapeno Jack Burger

$14.00

Our beef mixed with chopped jalapeno, topped with Monterey jack, scallions & sour cream

Bacon Jack Burger

$15.00

Our beef mixed with Monterey jack cheese, minced applewood smoked bacon

Pizza Margherita Burger

$15.00

Beef patty topped with fresh mozzarella, grilled San Marzano tomato, roasted garlic aioli

Sweet Onion Burger

$14.00

Beef patty mixed with sweet onions topped with gruyére swiss cheese and BBQ sauce

Avocado Burger

$15.00

Beef patty topped with gruyére swiss cheese & fresh sliced avocado

GBB Classic Melt

$14.00

Beef patty on grilled rye, topped with caramelized onions & American cheese

Portobello Mushroom & Goat Cheese Burger

$14.00

Beef patty, topped with creamy goat cheese & sauteéd portobello mushroom

GBB Beef Sliders

$14.00

Beef sliders topped with a choice of one topping & one cheese

GBB Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Chicken sliders topped with a choice of one topping & one cheese

GBB Ultimate Beef Sliders

$15.00

Beef Sliders loaded with lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, red onion. choice of cheese & horseradish sauce

GBB Ultimate Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Chicken Sliders loaded with lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, red onion. choice of cheese & horseradish sauce

Bayou Burger

$16.00

Turkey patty mixed with andouille sausage and cajun spices, topped with cheddar & pepper jack cheese

Southwestern Burger

$15.00

Seasoned turkey patty topped with horseradish cheddar, mushrooms, onions & salsa

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$16.00

Chicken patty mixed with onion, celery, and wing sauce topped with homemade bleu cheese dressing

Spinach & Feta Chicken Burger

$16.00

Chicken patty mixed with crumbled feta and fresh spinach topped with homemade cucumber yogurt sauce

Sundries & Mozz Chicken Burger

$16.00

Chicken patty mixed with sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella topped with a light sun-dried tomato mayo

Crab Cake Burger

$16.00

Our homemade crab patty topped with spicy tarragon sauce

Portobello Cap Burger

$14.00

Fresh Portobello Cap Mushroom marinated in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Veggie Spinach Burger

$15.00

Homemade veggie patty on a bed of fresh baby spinach, balsamic dressing and crumbled feta cheese

Build a Burger

Beef Build A Burger

$12.00

Bison Build A Burger

$14.00

Chicken Build A Burger

$12.00

Turkey Build A Burger

$12.00

Veggie Build A Burger

$12.00

Vegan Plant Build A Burger

$11.00

Alternatives

Seasoned Skirt Steak

$24.00

Short Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Sliced Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh Cut Fries & Sides

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$6.25

Garlic Fries

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$6.25

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.50

Fried Onion Strings

$6.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

Kids Menu

K Cheeseburger

$8.00

K Burger

$8.00

K Chicken Fingers

$8.00

K Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

K Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

K Hot Dog

$8.00

K Grilled Cheese

$8.00

K Traditional Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Dipping Sauces

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Pesto Aioli

$0.75

Smoked Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Spicy Terragon Aioli

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Chunky Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Cucumber Yogurt

$0.75

Spicy Ketchup

$0.75

Bacon Ketchup

$0.75

Horseradish Aioli

$0.75

Sun-dried Tomato Aioli

$0.75

Southwestern

$0.75

Maple Dip

$0.75

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Avocado Mayo

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Desserts

Fried Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$9.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Molten Lava Cake

$9.00

Pound Cake Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.00

Kids Ice Cream Vanilla

$4.50

Kids Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.50

Specialty

Bacon Cheeseburger Wellington

$21.00

Beef mixed with mushroom, onion, and garlic stuffed with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese. Wrapped and baked in a puff pastry with sesame seeds.

Bulletin Bourbon Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Our Beef patty topped with Bulleit Bourbon glazed onions and creamy Gorgonzola cheese.

Breakfast Bourbon Bacon Jam

$18.75

NA Beverages

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

12oz Sparkling Water

$4.50

12oz Flat Water

$4.50

20oz Sparkling Water

$7.00

20oz Flat Water

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

GBB Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Cookies & Cream Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Pistachio Shake

$7.00

Peanut Butter SHake

$7.00

Tiramisu Shake

$7.00

Banana Shake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Established in 2008, Gourmet Burger Bistro is dedicated to serving the finest burgers made from the freshest ingredients. We are committed to Reinventing the Burger!

Location

5 Mill Creek Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777

Directions

