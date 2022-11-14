Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Online Ordering Harbor Cafe at Moakley Courthouse

3867 Washington Street

Roslindale, MA 02131

Sandwiches

Classic Tuna

$6.25

Albacore Tuna, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

Classic Turkey

$6.25

Sliced Turkey, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.25

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Roast Beef

$6.25

Sliced Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

Veggie Wrap

$6.25

Seasonally Selected Vegetables, Green Leaf Lettuce

Classic Ham

$6.25

Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.25

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.75

Garden Salad

$6.25

Greek Salad

$6.75

Chef Salad

$6.75

Chips

Classic Lays

$1.75

Cape Cod Chips

$1.75

CaBlue Corn Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Bottled Beverages

Poland Spring Water

$1.10

Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz. bottle

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz. bottle

Ginger Ale

$2.00

20 oz. bottle

Sweet & Salty Snacks

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Blondie

$2.00

Fig

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
For almost 50 years, Gourmet Caterers has had the honor of serving our community. Please know we are committed to following all CDC recommended measures and the highest standards for food quality, safety and cleanliness. From all of us at Gourmet Caterers, we wish you good health.

3867 Washington Street, Roslindale, MA 02131

Directions

