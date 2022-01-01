  • Home
  • /
  • Dedham
  • /
  • Gourmet Caterers - Instron - 825 University Avenue
A map showing the location of Gourmet Caterers - Instron 825 University AvenueView gallery

Gourmet Caterers - Instron 825 University Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

825 University Avenue

Norwood, MA 02026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BREAKFAST

EGG SANDWICH WITH MEAT

$2.70

EGG SANDWICH NO MEAT

$2.10

BREAKFAST BURRITO WITH MEAT

$3.15

BREAKFAST BURRITO NO MEAT

$2.75

CHEESE OMELET

$2.90

MEAT OMELET

$3.50

VEGGIE OMELET

$3.15

1 EGG

$0.85

BREAKFAST MEAT Ea

$0.85

HOMEFRIES

$1.65

CORNED BEEF HASH

$1.65

FRENCH TOAST Ea

$1.75

PANCAKES Ea

$1.75

TOAST 2 SLICES

$0.85

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$0.85

BAGEL

$0.95

CROISSANT

$1.65

DANISH

$1.65

MUFFIN

$1.40

CEREAL

$1.50

OATMEAL

$1.25

BREAKFAST PIZZA

$2.45

FRUIT SALAD

$2.00

MEAT PIE

$2.00

PLANTAINS

$1.65

SNACKS

APPLE

$0.85

YOGURT

$1.65

CHIPS

$1.30

COOKIE

$1.40

BROWNIE

$1.65

KIND BAR

$1.75

CLIFF BAR

$1.75

QUEST BAR

$1.75

BANANA

$0.85

SMALl CHIPS

$0.50

SUNCHIPS

Entrée

HOT ENTRÉE 1

$6.30

HOT ENTRÉE 2

$6.30

HOT ENTRÉE ONLY

$3.75

SIDE DISH

$1.55

Grille

HOT DOG

$2.50

GRILL SPECIAL

$6.30

CHEESEBURGER

$4.55

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$5.65

BURGER

$4.25

HOT PASTRAMI

$5.65

BLT

$3.30

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.30

GRILLED CHEESE AND BACON

$4.50

GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO

$4.50

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$4.50

STEAK AND CHEESE

$5.65

STEAK BOMB

$5.65

VEGGIE BURGER

$3.75

TURKEY BURGER

$4.25

CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$5.65

FRENCH FRIES

$1.65

SPICY FRIES

$2.00

ONION RINGS

$2.10

WING DINGS

$4.75

LUNCH

LARGE SOUP

$3.10

SMALL SOUP

$2.10

PIZZA SLICE

$2.00

PIZZA WITH TOPPING

$2.75

BEVERAGE

LARGE FOUNTAIN

$1.40

SMALL FOUNTAIN

$1.15

20oz BOTTLE

$1.65

SODA CAN

$1.10

LARGE JUICE

$1.65

SMALL JUICE

$1.50

POLAND SPRING WATER

$1.10

SPARKLING WATER

$1.65

DASANI WATER

$1.65

MILK BOTTLE

$1.65

SIDE

ROLL/BREAD

$0.50

CREAM CHEESE

$0.35

BUTTER

$0.30

JELLY

$0.35

PEANUT BUTTER

$0.50

SALAD DRESSING

$0.50

ADD ON MEAT

$2.50

SALAD BAR

SALAD BAR/ ounce

$0.33

DELI

HAM AND CHEESE

$5.25

ROAST TURKEY

$5.25

ROAST BEEF

$5.25

TUNA SALAD

$5.25

CHICKEN SALAD

$5.25

EGG SALAD

$5.25

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.75

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$5.25

CAJUN CHICKEN

$5.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

825 University Avenue, Norwood, MA 02026

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sebastians - 2670 - Eversource - Westwood
orange starNo Reviews
247 Station Drive Westwood, MA 02090
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Station Drive (278)
orange starNo Reviews
101 Station Drive Westwood, MA 02090
View restaurantnext
Pakeen Farm
orange starNo Reviews
109 Elm St Canton, MA 02021
View restaurantnext
Mustang Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
111 Lenox St Norwood, MA 02062
View restaurantnext
Crazy Taco Bar & Grill - 716 Washington Street, Norwood, MA, 02062, US
orange starNo Reviews
716 Washington Street Norwood, MA 02062
View restaurantnext
Olivadi Restaurant & Bar - 32 Guild St
orange starNo Reviews
32 Guild St Norwood, MA 02062
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norwood

b.good - Dedham
orange star4.2 • 2,134
708 Legacy Pl Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Il Massimo
orange star4.6 • 354
400 Legacy Pl Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Oscar's
orange star4.2 • 262
380 Washington Street Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream - Dedham
orange star4.6 • 218
559 High St Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Horse Thieves Tavern
orange star4.0 • 103
585 High Street Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Santoro's Sicilian Trattoria - 211 bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 91
211 bridge Street Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norwood
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Norwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Needham Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Needham
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Milton
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston