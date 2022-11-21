Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gourmet Gourmet

4249 West Flagler St.

Miami, FL 33134

Soups

S2 Egg Drop

$4.00

S3 Chicken Wonton & Noodles

$4.00

S2Qt Egg Drop Qt

$7.50

S3Qt Chicken Wonton & Noodles Qt

$8.25

S4 Mixed Egg Drop And Wontons

$4.00

S5 House Special Wonton

$8.25

S4Qt Mixed Egg Drop and Wontons Qt

$8.50

Appetizers

A11 Pork Egg Roll (2)

$3.95

A12 Vegetables Spring Rolls (2)

$3.95

A13 Plain Fried Wonton (10)

$5.25

A14 Crab Rangoon Wontons (8) (With Cream Cheese)

$7.25
A19 Boneless BBQ Ribs

A19 Boneless BBQ Ribs

$10.25

A20 Chicken Dumplings

$8.95

Poultry

P21 General Tso's Chicken

P21 General Tso's Chicken

$13.95

Boneless chicken chunks, expertly fried until crispy and sautéed w. scorched chili pepper in a tasty plum sauce.

P24 Kung Pao Chicken

$12.95

Chicken breast sautéed with diced peppers, water chestnuts, scorched chili peppers, onions and roasted peanuts in special spicy sauce.

P25 Chicken with Cashews

$12.95

P26 Moo Goo Gai Pan

$12.95

P27 Broccoli with

$12.95+

P30 Szechuan Style

$12.95+

P31 Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.95

P34 Honey Garlic Chicken

$13.95

P36 Orange Chicken

$14.95

P37 Sesame Chicken

$14.95

Meat

M41 Orange Beef

$15.75

M42 Happy Family

$16.75

Tender sliced chicken, beed and shrimp combined with mixed vegetables own a delicious brown sauce.

M43 Pepper Steak

$15.75

M44 Mongolian Beef

$15.75

Seafood Specialties

S61 Fish Laid on Greens

$14.75

S66 Crystal Shrimps

$16.95

27C Shrimp With Broccoli

$16.95

Vegetables

V78 Sautéed Deluxe Vegetables (Light Sauce.)

V78 Sautéed Deluxe Vegetables (Light Sauce.)

$12.75

V79 Sautéed Deluxe Vegetables in Szechuan Sauce

$12.95

With Extra Meat

$4.00+

Fried Rice

F82 Deluxe House Special FR Qt

$11.95

F84 Yeung Chow Fried Rice Qt

$11.95

F86 Chicken Fried Rice Qt

$10.95

F88 Shrimp Fried Rice Qt

$12.95

F90 Pork Fried Rice Qt

$10.95

F92 Vegetarian Fried Rice Qt

$10.95

Lo-Meins

LM93 Chicken Lo-Mein

LM93 Chicken Lo-Mein

$12.85

Beverages

B1 Coke (12 fl. oz.)

$1.87

B2 Diet Coke (12 fl. oz.)

$1.87

B3 Sprite (12 fl. oz.)

$1.87

B4 Ice Tea (12 fl. oz.)

$1.87

B5 Water (16 fl. oz.)

$1.87

Side Order

SO1 CM Noodles

$0.50

SO2 House Duck Sauce

$0.50

SO3 Chilli Oil

$0.75

SO4 Hoisin Sauce

$0.75
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gourmet Gourmet has served Coral Gables and the Greater Miami area for 30+ years. It is THE place to go to satisfy your cravings for authentic, finely crafted Cantonese style dishes.

Website

Location

4249 West Flagler St., Miami, FL 33134

Directions

