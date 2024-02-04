- Home
Gourmet Palace Sherman Oaks
No reviews yet
12910 Magnolia Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
Food
Appetizers
- BBQ Pork$10.99
Three tender barbecue pork ribs.
- BBQ Spare Ribs$11.49
- Char Siu Bao$8.49
Two steamed fluffy buns filled with juicy barbecue pork
- Chicken Egg Rolls$8.49
Two hand rolled egg rolls with chicken, cabbage, onion and celery.
- Chicken Wings$11.49
Freshly prepared chicken wings tossed in your choice of either honey or salt and pepper.
- Cream Cheese Wontons$8.49
Six crispy fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese
- Dim Sum Delight$15.49
Har Gow, Siu Mai, Char Siu Bao, Steamed Vegetable dumplings, and Steamed Chicken Dumplings. (2 of each)
- Vegetable Egg Roll$8.49
Four cripsy vegetable egg rolls.
- Har Gow$9.49
Four freshly prepared steamed shrimp dumplings.
- New York Style Egg Rolls$8.49
Two hand rolled egg rolls with Shrimp, BBQ Pork, onion, cabbage, celery, and carrots.
- Pan Fried Dumplings$8.49+
Four handmade pan-fried chicken or vegetable dumplings.
- Siu Mai$8.49
Four freshly prepared steamed pork, shrimp, and mushroom dumplings.
- Steamed Dumplings$8.49+
Four handmade steamed vegetable or chicken dumplings
- Vegetable Bun$8.49
Three steamed fluffy buns filled with spinach and bamboo shoots
Soup,noodle soup and Salads
- Chicken Corn Soup$7.99
Freshly prepared chicken and sweet corn in an egg flower broth
- Hot and Sour Soup$7.99
Spicy soup with soft tofu, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and egg
- Sizzling Rice Soup$14.49
Shrimp, chicken, sizzling crispy rice, & mixture pf vegetables in freshly prepared chicken broth
- Vegetable Soup$7.99
Peas, carrot & bok choy in egg flower broth
- Egg Flower Soup$8.49
Fresh mixed vegetables in freshly made chicken broth
- Wonton Soup$8.49
Chicken dumplings, shrimip, broccoli, chicken, snow peas, bok choy, mushrooms, & carrots in freshly made chicken broth
- Vegetable Noodle Soup$11.99
Choice of soft noodles, MiFun or Ho Fun Noodles, with your choice of either chicken, beef, pork, bbq pork, or shrimp
- Wonton Noodle Soup$14.49
Fluffy chicken wonton with broth and baby bok choy. Served with soft noodles, MiFun noodles or HoFun noodles
- Chicken Salad$8.99+
- Garden Green Salad$7.99+
- Mango Salad$14.49
Chef's Specialties
- Teriyaki Chicken$16.49
Tender chicken breast stir-fried with white onions, and pineapples in teriyaki sauce.
- French Style Filet Mignon$21.49
Sliced Filet Mignon stir-fried with asparagus, bell peppers, and white onions in black pepper sauce.
- Kung Pao San Yan$18.49
Slices of tender beef, chicken, shrimp, stir fried with zucchini, red bell peppers, white onions, and peanuts in spicy Kung Pao Sauce.
- Italian Style Fish Filet$18.99
Deep fried crispy sole filet of fish with red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and white onions with chef specialty sauce. A little sweer, a little sour, and a little spicy.
- Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp$19.49
Crispy Shrimp tossed in a creamy, sweet sauce, topped with honey glazed walnut and coated with sesame. Accompanied with Broccoli.
- Orange Peel Beef$16.99
Breaded beef on top of broccoli in a sweet hot tangerine sauce
- Sesame Beef$16.99
Breaded beef stir-fried with sesame seeds in a sweet and sour brown sauce. Served on top of string beans.
- Steamed Filet of Sole$17.99
Steamed with green onions, cilantros, and ginger in a delicate sauce
- Chicken Lettuce Wrap$16.49
Minced chicken breast with celery, carrots, jicamas, scallions, over crispy rice noodles served with lettuce
- Singapore Chow MiFun$14.99
Thin rice noodles with shrimp, shredded BBQ Pork, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, white oniions, stir fried in curry powder.
Salad
- Garden Green Salad$7.99
Spring mix and romaine lettuce. Topped with crispy rice noodles, honey glazed walnut and lemon vinaigerette dressing.
- Chicken Salad$8.99
Shredded chicken breast, lettuce and carrots. Topped w. red ginger, sesame seeds, crispy noodles and ginger dressing.
- Mango Salad$14.49
Mango, romaine lettuce, spring mix and carrot. Topped w. honey glazed walnuts, crispy rice noodles and lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken
- Kung Pao Chicken$12.49
Chicken stir-fried w. zucchini, red bell peppers, white onions and peanuts in spicy Kung Pao sauce.
- Cashew Chicken$12.49
Chicken stir-fried w. zucchini, green bell peppers, white onions and cashew nuts in brown sauce.
- Garlic Chicken$12.49
Chicken stir-fried w. broccoli, red bell peppers and white onions in garlic brown sauce.
- Gourmet Chicken$15.99
Tender chicken breast stir-fried w. mushrooms in black pepper sauce served on top of broccoli.
- Orange Chicken$13.99
Breaded chicken stir-fried in a sweet and spicy orange sauce.
- Sesame Chicken$12.99
Breaded chicken stir-fried w. broccoli and sesame seeds in a sweet and sour brown sauce.
- Garden Chicken$13.49
Chicken stir-fried w. zucchini, broccoli baby bok choy, snow peas, carrots and mushrooms cooked in white sauce.
- Lemon Chicken$17.49
Crispy chicken cutlets w. special tart lemon sauce.
- Sweet and Pungeant Chicken$16.99
Lightly breaded chicken in a sweet and spicy sauce. Served on top of shredded cabbage.
- Curry Chicken$17.49
Chicken breast w. potatoes, onions, green peppers and carrots in yellow curry sauce.
- Mango Chicken$16.99
Chicken stir-fried w. mango, snow peas, onions and red peppers in a sweet mango sauce.
- Sweet and Sour Chicken$12.99
Breaded chicken breast with bell peppers, onions, pineapple and carrots in a sweet and sour sauce.
- Szechuan Chicken$12.49
Tender chicken stir-fried w. green peppers, red peppers, onions and mushrooms in spicy Szechuan sauce.
- Chicken Chop Suey$12.99
- Mushroom Chicken$12.49
- Brocolli Chicken$12.49+
- String Beans Chicken$15.99
Beef
- Broccoli Beef$13.99
Sliced flank steak stir-fried w. fresh broccoli in brown sauce.
- Kung Pao Beef$13.49
Tender sliced beef stir-fried w. zucchini, red bell peppers, white onions and peanuts in spicy Kung Pao sauce.
- Beef with Snow Peas$13.99
Tender beef stir-fried w. snow peas and carrots in brown sauce.
- Asparagus Beef$19.99
Tender beef stir-fried w. fresh asparagus and carrots in brown sauce.
- Mongolian Beef$13.99
Tender sliced beef stir-fried w. scallions and onions in a light seasoned hoisin sauce.
- Szechuan Beef$13.49
Tender Beef stir-fried with green peppers, red peppers, onions, and mushrooms in spicy Szechuan Sauce
- Beef with Fresh Asparagus$17.49
Tender beef stir-fried with fresh asparagus and carrots in brown sauce.
Pork
- Moo Shu Pork$12.49
Shredded pork sauteed w. cabbage, eggs, mushrooms and scallions. Served w. white tortilla-like wrappers.
- Snow Peas BBQ Pork$12.99
Sliced BBQ pork stir-fried w. snow peas and carrots in brown sauce.
- Sweet and Sour Pork$12.99
Breaded pork w. bell peppers, onions, pineapple and carrots in a sweet and sour sauce.
- Szechuan Pork$12.49
Sliced pork stir-fried w. green peppers, red peppers, onions and mushrooms in spicy Szechuan sauce.
Seafood
- Black Bean Sauce Fish$18.49
Sliced fish stir-fried w. bell peppers, onions and mushrooms in black bean sauce.
- Black Bean Sauce Shrimp$12.49
Fresh shrimp stir-fried w. bell peppers, onions and mushrooms in black bean sauce.
- Broccoli Shrimp$12.99
Fresh shrimp stir fried with fresh broccoli in a brown suace.
- Garden Shrimp$13.49
Fresh shrimp stir fried with zucchini, baby bok choy, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, and mushrooms cooked in a white sauce
- Garlic Shrimp$14.49
Fresh shrimp stir-fried w. broccoli, onions and red bell peppers in garlic brown sauce.
- Kung Pao Shrimp$14.49
Fresh shrimp stir fried with zucchini, red bell peppers, white onions, and onions and peanuts in a spicy Kung Pao Sauce.
- Lobster Sauce Shrimp$14.49
Fresh shrimp cooked w. mushrooms, carrots and peas in egg flower sauce.
- Mushu Shrimp$18.99
Shrimp sauteed w. cabbage, eggs, mushrooms and scallions. Served w. white tortilla-like wrappers.
- Orange Fish$18.99
Breaded Fish deep fried with pineapple in a sweet and spicy orange sauce
- Orange Shrimp$18.99
Breaded shrimp deep fried in a sweet and spicy orange sauce.
- Salt Pepper Calamari$18.99
Breaded calamari deep fried w. salt and pepper, onions, jalapenos and garlic.
- Salt Pepper Shrimp$17.99
Fresh shrimp sauteed w. string beans in a tasty garlic and ginger sauce.
- Snow Peas Shrimp$12.99
Fresh shrimp stir fried with snow peas and carrots in a brown sauce.
- String Beans Shrimp$18.49
Fresh shrimp sauteed w. string beans in a tasty garlic and ginger sauce.
- Sweet and Sour Fish$18.99
- Sweet Pungeant Shrimp$18.49
Lightly breaded shrimp in a sweet and spicy sauce. Served on top of shredded cabbage.
- Szechuan Shrimp$18.99
Fresh shrimp stir-fried with green peppers, red peppers, onions and mushrooms in a spicy Szechuan sauce.
Vegetables
- Black Mushroom w Baby Bok Choy$16.49
Fresh black mushrooms cooked w. oyster sauce. Served on top of baby bok choy.
- Mushu Vegetables$15.99
Sauteed w. cabbage, eggs, mushrooms and scallions. Served w. white tortilla-like wrappers.
- Sauteed String Beans$15.99
Fresh string beans sauteed in garlic and ginger sauce.
- Sauteed Veg Delight$12.49
Fresh mixed vegetable sauteed w. white sauce.
- Szechuan Eggplant$15.99
Fresh eggplants stir-fried in spicy Szechuan sauce.
- Kung Pao Tofu$12.49
Tofu stir fried with zucchini, red bell peppers, white onions and peanuts in a spicy Kung Pao Sauce.
- Mapo Tofu$12.49
Soft tofu cooked w. spicy brown sauce.
- Orange Tofu$12.49
Tofu mixed with a sweet and spicy orange sauce.
- Tofu Vegetables$12.49
Fresh vegetables stir-fried w. tofu in brown sauce.
- Sauteed Spinach$15.99
Rice
- BBQ Pork Fried Rice$11.99
Fried rice with BBQ Pork, vegetables, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
- Beef Fried Rice$11.99
Fried rice with Beef, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
- Chicken Fried Rice$11.99
Fried rice with Chicken, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
- Garlic Fried Rice$12.99
Roasted garlic, broccoli, corn, egg, peas, carrots, onions and scallions.
- House Fried Rice$13.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, carrots, peas, egg and scallions.
- Pineapple Curry Fried Rice$15.99
Chicken, shrimp stir-fried w. pineapple, egg, peas, carrots, scallions and white onions in curry sauce.
- Pork Fried Rice$11.99
Fried rice with Pork, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
- Shrimp Fried Rice$13.99
Fried rice with Shrimp, eggs, peass, carrots, and scallions.
- Veg Fried Rice$11.99
Fried rice with vegetables, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
- Yang Chow Fried Rice$13.99
BBQ pork, shrimp, carrots, peas, egg and scallions.
- White Rice$2.25
Freshly prepared steamed white rice.
- Brown Rice$2.75
Freshly prepared steamed brown rice.
- Egg Fried Rice$7.49
Fried rice with eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Noodles
- Chow Mein$13.99
Soft noodle stir-fried w.cabbage, bean sprouts and scallions. Choice of chicken, beef or vegetables.
- Chow Mein Combo$15.99
Soft noodle stir-fried w.cabbage, bean sprouts, scallions, chicken, beef, shrimp.
- Chow Fun$14.99
Flat and wide noodles stir-fried w.bean sprouts, scallions and onions. Choice of chicken, beef or vegetables.
- Chow Fun Combo$16.99
Flat and wide noodles stir-fried w.bean sprouts, scallions, onions, chicken, beef, and shrimp.
- Chow Fun BBS$14.99
Flat and wide rice noodles stir-fried w.green peppers, mushrooms and onions in black bean sauce.
- Chow Fun BBS Combo$17.49
Flat and wide rice noodles stir-fried w.green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black bean sauce, chicken, beef, and shrimp.
- Chow MiFun$13.99
Thin rice noodles stir-fried w.cabbage, bean sprouts and scallions.
- House Special Pan Fried Noodles$17.49
Chicken, beef, shrimp, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, baby bok choy and mushrooms cooked in brown sauce. Served on top of crispy pan-fried noodles.
- Chow Mein Tofu$13.99
Soft noodle stir-fried with cabbage, bean sprouts, scalllions, onions, and tofu.
Healthy Choices
Side Order
- Apple Sauce$0.50
- BB Sauce$2.00
- Brown Sauce Cup$2.00
- CK Salad Sauce$2.00
- Chili Sauce$0.50
- Crispy Chip$1.00
- Curry Sauce$5.00
- Dumpling Sauce$0.50
- Hoisin Sauce$0.50
- Hot Mustard$0.25
- Kung Pao Sauce$2.00
- Lettuce Cup (2)$2.00
- Lettuce Cup (4)$3.50
- MuShu Pancake (2)$1.00
- MuShu Pancake (4)$2.00
- Orange Sauce Cup$2.00
- Sweet and Sour Sauce cup$2.00
- Salad Dressing$1.50
- Sesame Sauce Cup$2.00
- Sizzling Rice$2.00
- Szechuan Sauce Cup$2.00
- Teriyaki Sauce Cup$2.00
- White Garlic Sauce Cup$2.00
- White Sauce Cup$2.00
- Xtra Fortune Cookie$0.25
To-go Items
Egg Foo Young
Chop Suey
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
12910 Magnolia Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
