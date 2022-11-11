Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gourmet Station

646 Ne 79th St

Miami Shores, FL 33138

Order Again

Popular Items

Herbed Grilled Salmon
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken special

Salads

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$10.50+

This is one of our most popular salads. Mixed greens with 3 scoops of Waldorf Chicken Waldorf chicken is shredded chicken breast with celery, raisins, cranberries, apple, walnuts mixed with just enough mayonnaise to keep moist

Waldorf Tuna Salad

$10.50+

Our tuna salad is excellent just by itself. When you add the Waldorf salad ingredients: apple, walnuts, raisins you take it to another level. Served on a bed of mixed greens with dressing of your choice ( we recommend: Balsamic dressing)

Caesar Salad

$10.50+

Romaine lettuce sprinkled with shredded parmesan cheese, and topped with multigrain croutons. What makes the difference is our lite caesar dressing. You can always add grilled chicken to make it a complete meal

Japanese Salad

$10.50+

What makes this salad "Japanese" is the cucumbers, the sliced white raw mushrooms, and the ginger miso dressing. You can add protein to this salad

Signature Salad

$10.50+

This is our most popular salad. It qualifies for a complete meal. Bed of mixed greens with beets, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and pistachio nuts.

Portobello Salad

$10.50+

Wraps

All American Wrap

$10.00

Asian Wrap

$10.00

Mexican Wrap

$10.00

Tuna Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Waldorf Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Waldorf Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Tuna Sandwich

$9.50

Croque Monsieur

$9.50

Italian Club

$10.00

French Club

$10.00

Tomato Mozzarella Basil

$9.50

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey Hamburger

$11.00

Made with ground turkey with coarse salt and pepper, it has the benefits of a burger without any grease. Served on a hamburger bun with sesame seeds and lettuce and tomatoes. Cheese is optional

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$9.50

Entrees

Special of the day

Herbed Grilled Salmon

$17.00

Churrasco Steak

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.50

Lean Turkey Meatloaf

$14.50

Soup of the day

$6.00+

Chicken special

$14.50

Beef special

$15.50

Fish special

$16.50

Pasta special

$12.50

Pasta

Tortellini

$10.00

Penne

$10.00

Turkey Lasagna

$10.00

Juices

Good Morning Sunshine

$6.00+

Take a Break

$6.00+

Extremely C

$6.00+

After Gym

$6.00+

Extra Ingredient

$2.00

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.50

Arizona Tea

$3.00

Snapple Tea

$3.00

Perrier Water

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Zephyrhills Water

$1.50

San Pellegrino

$4.50+

Orangina

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.50

Sodas 20 oz bottle

$3.25

Pure leaf tea

$2.95

Coconut water small

$2.95

Coconut water large

$5.00

Gatorade small

$1.75

Soup large 6 oz

$6.00

Soup small 4 oz

$4.75

Suns organic

$3.75

Hot tea

$2.25

Coffee

Americano

$2.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Machiatto

$3.25

Cafe Cubano

$2.75

Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$4.00

Smoothies

Peanut butter small

$6.00

Peanut butter large

$8.00

Mixed berries small

$6.00

Mixed berries large

$8.00

Coffee banana small

$6.00

Coffee banana large

$8.00

Matcha small

$6.00

Matcha large

$8.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Banana Cake

$5.00

Double Fudge Brownies

$4.00

Banana Bread

$4.00

Cookies (3)

$3.50

Gluten Free Cookies

$4.00

Gluten Free Brownies

$4.00

Sides

Mixed Green Salad

$3.95

Steamed Broccoli

$3.95

Sweet Potato

$3.95

Sweet Potato with raisins

$3.95

Mashed Cauliflower

$3.95

Vegetable of the Day

$3.95

Mixed Grilled Vegetables

$3.95

Gallo Pinto

$3.95

Sweet Plantains

$3.95

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes

$3.95

Surprised mashed potatoes

$3.95

Mashed potatoes

$3.95

Signature salad

$3.95

Caesar salad

$3.95

Avocado

$2.50

Salads (V)

Spinach and Quinoa Salad

$12.00+

Wrap

Vegetarian Wrap

$10.00

Burgers

Mixed Veggie Burger

$10.00

Lentils burguer

$10.00

Bowls

BYO Bowl

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
RESTAURANT / CATERING SERVICES / EVENTS

Website

Location

646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores, FL 33138

Directions

