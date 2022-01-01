Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Gov't Taco

357 Reviews

$$

5621 Government Street Suite 101

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Order Again

Popular Items

Clucks & Balances - Online
Steak of the Union - Online
Gov't Cheese

TACOS

"Regular" Taco - Online

$4.00

crunchy shell, seasoned ground beef, cheddar jack blend, lettuce, tomato, sour cream

Anthony Boudin - Parts Unknown - Online

$4.75

Best Stop pepper jack boudin, red beans & rice purée, Slap Ya Mama aïoli, cornbread crumbles, green onions

Chicken & Cheese - Online

$6.00

three fried chicken strips + chips & queso

Clucks & Balances - Online

$4.00

smoked chicken thigh, pimento mac & cheese, nashville hot chicken skins, white bbq sauce

Coop D'Etat - Online

$4.00

fried chicken strips, black bean purée, chipotle ranch slaw, jack cheese, cilantro

Kid's Quesadilla - Online

$4.00

choice of protein (ground beef, smoked chicken, fried chicken, black bean puree), jack cheese

Kid's Taco - Online

$2.50

choice of flour, corn, or crunchy choice of protein (ground beef, smoked chicken, fried chicken, black bean puree), cheddar jack blend

Operation Mudbug - Online

$5.50

fried louisiana crawfish tails, street corn, red potatoes, Slap Ya Mama aïoli, green onions

Phillibuster - Online

$4.75

coffee/chile braised beef, gov’t cheese, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños

Pork Barrel Project - Online

$4.75

smoked pulled pork, pimento mac & cheese, pickled red onions, Jay D's Louisiana Molasses Mustard

Shrimper-Fi - Online

$5.50

crispy gulf shrimp, chipotle ranch slaw, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños

SoCalism - Online

$5.50

crispy or grilled mahi, street corn, white bbq sauce, green onions

Steak of the Union - Online

$5.50

skirt steak, jack cheese, poblano and red onion pico, chimichurri

The Magna Carrot - Online

$4.75

cane glazed carrots, black bean purée, goat cheese, chimichurri, pepitas

The Vegetation Proclamation - Online

$4.00

fried red potatoes, red beans & rice purée, grilled onions, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeños

The Duck Hunt - Taco of the Month - Online

$5.50

smoked duck breast, smoked jalapenos, jack/cream cheese blend, bacon bits, special sauce

SHARABLES

Three Branches of Salsa

$7.00

charred tomatillo, smoked pineapple, & chile de árbol salsas + chips

Gov't Cheese

$8.00

roasted hatch chile queso + corn tortilla chips

Gov't Deal

$3.00

add a small gov’t cheese OR salsa of your choice (charred tomatillo, smoked pineapple, or chile de arbol) + corn tortilla chips to any order

Black Bean Dip-lomat

$8.00

poblano pico, cumin crema, mico cilantro + corn tortilla chips

The Supreme Corn

$4.00

Slap Ya Mama boiled street corn with Slap Ya Mama aïoli, cotija cheese, ancho chile and coriander

Taquitos Rotatus Flavorus

$7.00

corn tortilla taquitos filled with rotating proteins and jack cheese + queso or any salsa for dipping

Yucca Vote

$7.00

yucca fries, salt, pepper, Slap Ya Mama aïoli OR chimichurri

Mt. Clucksmore

$7.00

chicken cracklins with your choice of spice: Jay D's Spicy & Sweet BBQ Rub, Hot Chicken Rub, Sweet & Savory Chile Rub, Backyard Brisket Rub, or Slap Ya Mama

Nacho Compromise

$10.00

roasted hatch chile queso, braised beef, pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, sour cream

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.25
Topo Chico

$3.25
Acqua Panna

$3.25

Jarritos

$3.25

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Frozen Margaritas

made with Pueblo Viejo Reposado Tequila, Tiple Sec, Organic Agave and Fresh Lime Juice. For customers 21+ I.D.s will be checked upon arrival for pick-up.

22 oz Souvenir Cup Frozen Margarita

$15.00

1/2 Gallon Margarita

$40.00

Full Gallon Margarita

$70.00

Frozen Palomas

22 oz Souvenir Cup Frozen Paloma

$15.00

1/2 Gallon Paloma

$40.00

Full Gallon Paloma

$70.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

In Tacos We Trust

Website

Location

5621 Government Street Suite 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Directions

