Mexican & Tex-Mex
Gov't Taco
357 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
In Tacos We Trust
Location
5621 Government Street Suite 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Corporate Blvd
4.2 • 163
6220 Corporate Blvd Baton Rogue, LA 70809
View restaurant
Rock Paper Taco Chimes - Chimes St.
No Reviews
166 West Chimes Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurant
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
More near Baton Rouge