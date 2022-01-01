Governor Bradford - PTown 312 Commercial Street

Main picView gallery

Soups & Salads

Caldo Verde

$11.00

GB Caeser

$14.00

romaine, smoked bluefish caeser, lemon gremolata, grana padano

Gov. Chowder

$13.00

smoked scallpos & clams, potato, leek,corn

Green Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, red onion, candied quinoa, yuzu green goddess

Raw & Rare

Half Dozen Oysters

$17.00

6 oysters w/ cocktail sauce & mignoette

Dozen Oysters

$32.00

12 oysters w/ cocktail sauce & mignoette

Half Dozen Littlenecks

$12.00

6 littlenecks w/ cocktail sauce & mignoette

Dozen Littlkenecks

$22.00

12 littlenecks w/ cocktail sauce & mignoette

1ea Oyster

$3.00

1ea Littleneck

$2.50

Tuna Shoyu

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Snacks & Shares

Blue Cheese Garlic Toast

$15.00

grilled sourdough, Bailey Hazen Blue,garlic, truffle honey

Corn Ribs

$13.00

aji amarillo butter, candied quinoa, herbs

Fish Katsu

$16.00

GB Fries

$12.00

cheddar, togarashi, herbs

Hummus & Pita

$12.00

Leeks A Bras

$14.00

saffron leeks, potato, onion, olives

Mac N Cheese

$17.00

five cheese bechamel, lemon, gremolata, herbs

Olives

$7.00

Plain Fries

$8.00

plain fries

Stuffcake

$15.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Sandwich/Esque

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Fishwich

$19.00

Smash Burger

$17.00

2 beef patties, lettuce, pickles, onion special sauce, hawaiian bun

Lobster Bao

$26.00

Oyster Bao

$13.00

BLT Bao

$11.00

Mushroom Bao

$12.00

Larger Stuff

Steak

$39.00

koji aged hanger, garlic broccolini, yakiniku sauce

Tuna Bolognese

$27.00

Butternut Pasta

$23.00

Poached Cod

$26.00

Salmon

$25.00

Short Rib

$29.00

Kidz Menu

Kidz Burger

$14.00

Kidz Fish Nuggets

$14.00

Kidz Mac

$15.00

Kidz Hot Dog

$13.00

Noodz Night

Pork Ramen

$19.00Out of stock

Tofu Ramen

$16.00

Taco Night

Taco Carnitas

$7.00

Taco Jamaica

$6.00

taco Fish

$8.00

Taco al Pastor

$7.00

two tacos

three tacos

Taco de pollo

$7.00

Dessert

Whoopsie Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Cold Brew Tini

$15.00

London 77

$14.00

No Left Turns on 6

$14.00

Cran Spritz

$14.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

corpse bride

$15.00

Neo Man

$14.00

SPooKy bear

$14.00

Vodka

*Grainger's

$9.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Pearl Vanilla

$9.00

Tito's

$11.00

Gin

*Bombay

$10.00

Barr Hill

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Rum

*Don Q

$9.00

*Sailor Jerry's

$10.00

Gosling's

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Pitu Cachaca

$9.00

Bacardi Coconut

$10.00

20 Boat Spiced

$11.00

Tequila

*Lunazul Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

1942 Don Julio

$23.00

Peloton Mezcal

$11.00

Casamigos Repo

$16.00

Casamigos Blano

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Teq Ocho Blanco

$13.00

Ocho Repo

$14.00

Spicy Lunazul

$9.00

Lunazul Repo

$9.00

Whiskey

*Jack Daniels

$11.00

*Old Overholt

$9.00

Jameson

$11.00

Marker's Mark

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$15.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Rittenhouse

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Scotch

*Dewars

$10.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Balvanie

$16.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaro Nonio

$11.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Carpano Antiqua

$10.00

Carpano Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Pernod

$10.00

Pimm's

$10.00

Hennessy

$11.00

St Germaine

$12.00

Chambourd

$11.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00Out of stock

Draft Beer

+Bissell Brothers Substance IPA

$9.00

+Guinness

$9.00

+Japas

$9.00

+Rothaus Pils

$9.00

+Schilling Oktoberfest

$9.00

+ Trillium Pier Pale

$9.00

Allagash North Sky

$10.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Neon Sails

$9.00

Seasick Crocodile

$9.00

Trillium Vicinity

$10.00

Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Orval

$15.00Out of stock

Old Skool Cans

Bud Heavy

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Gansett

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

High life

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00

Bravazzi Clementine

$6.00

Bravazzi Orange

$6.00

Bravazzi Grapefruit

$6.00

Bravazzi Lemon

$6.00

Hein Zero

$5.00

Fresh Cans

Delerium

$13.00

Hermit Thrush Party Jam Sour

$12.00

Caramel Apocolypse

$14.00

Vampire Deathwish

$14.00

Graft Kriek

$11.00

** Fidens Jasper**

$20.00

Stormalong Unfiltered Cider

$9.00

Hudson Ginger

$6.00Out of stock

Hudson Cider Donut

$9.00

N/A Rescue Club IPA

$5.00

N/A Athletic

$5.00

Japas Ich-Um IPA

$13.00

Hudson Caramel Apple

$9.00

Wine By The Glass

Scarpetta frizzante Can

$10.00

La Gioisa Prosecco Brut Rose GL

$11.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio GL

$12.00

Hunt & Harvest Sauvignon Blanc Gl

$14.00

Macon Chardonnay GL

$12.00

Gassac Rose GL

$11.00Out of stock

Borealis Pinot Noir GL

$14.00

Barbera D'Alba GL

$14.00

Poggio D' Elsa Cab Sauv/Sangio GL

$11.00

Chika Sake

$11.00

Mercat Cava GL

$11.00

NF Champagne Split

$18.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Wine By The Bottle

< La Gioisa Prosecco Brut Rose BTL

$42.00

< Scarpetta Pinot Grigio BTL

$46.00

< Macon Chardonnay BTL

$46.00

< Gassac Rose BTL

$42.00Out of stock

< Borealis Pinot Noir

$56.00

< Barbera D'Alba BTL

$56.00

< Poggio D' Elsa Cab Sauv/Sangio BTL

$42.00

< Hunt & Hwrvest Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$56.00

< Cava Bl

$42.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

House Made Lemonade

$4.00

Maine Root Beer

$4.00

Maine Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bean Stock Cold Brew

$6.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Panna

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Voss Still

$12.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Arn Palm

$4.00

Boxed Water

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

312 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

