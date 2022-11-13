Restaurant header imageView gallery

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town

2,682 Reviews

$$

963 Stillwater Avenue

Old Town, ME 04468

Popular Items

Strawberry Lemonade

Yes I need Utensils (1 set per entrée)

Yes I need Utensils (1 set per entrée)

No I don't need Utensils

Yes I need Condiments

Yes I need Condiments

We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.

No I don't need Condiments

Sunday Special

Slice of Cream Pie

Slice of Cream Pie

$3.00

The Gov's homemade pie is legendary! Choose from our Chocolate Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter, Graham Cracker, or other seasonal flavors.

Slice of Fruit Pie

Slice of Fruit Pie

$3.00

The Gov's homemade pie is legendary! Choose from Apple, Blueberry, Raspberry, and other seasonal flavors.

Beverages

Coffee

$2.69

Hot Tea

$2.69

Fountain Soda

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.49

2% Milk

$2.50

20oz Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer (1/2 & 1/2)

$3.99

Kids Fountain Soda

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.75

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Kids Juice

$1.65

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Milkshake

$5.99

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Float

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

20oz Juice

$4.25

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.69

Dessert

Slice of Fruit Pie

Slice of Fruit Pie

$5.49

Choose a slice of the Gov's Homemade Pie

Slice of Cream Pie

Slice of Cream Pie

$4.99

Choose your favorite flavor of homemade cream pies!

Giant Slice of Cake

Giant Slice of Cake

$8.00

We're famous for our triple layer chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting

Cake/Pie ala Mode

$2.99

Add a scoop of Ice Cream to your dessert

Slice of Cheesecake

$7.49

A slice of New York style Cheesecake

Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

$7.00

Warm Bread pudding topped with Salted Caramel drizzle and a scoop of homemade whipped cream.

Small Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

One scoop of Ice Cream with your favorite toppings

Large Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Two scoops of Ice Cream with your favorite toppings

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$4.50

A scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream between two Chocolate Chip Cookies

Real Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99

Ice Cream atop a warm biscuit with juicy strawberries and whipped cream

Brownie Delight

$7.99

Our homemade fudge brownie with ice cream smothered with hot fudge and topped with whipped cream

Tollhouse Supreme Sundae

$7.99

Two warm homemade Toll House chocolate chip cookies with ice cream, hot fudge, and whipped cream.

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.99

Kids Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Banana Split

$8.99

Three mounds of ice cream with your choice of any three toppings, whipped cream, nuts, and cherries.

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$3.99

Bakery Case

Cookie

Cookie

$1.65
3 Cookies

3 Cookies

$4.65
1/2 Doz Cookies

1/2 Doz Cookies

$8.00
Doz Cookies

Doz Cookies

$16.00

Sinful Square

$3.99
Cream Puff

Cream Puff

$5.99

Cream Horn

$3.99
Eclair

Eclair

$5.25
Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$3.99

Peanut Butter Cup

$4.99

Rice Krispie Square

$3.99
Brownie

Brownie

$3.49

Chocolate Brownie Nightmare

$7.99

Peanut Butter Ball

$2.49

Coconut Ball

$2.49

Giant Loaf of Bread

$6.49

Our fresh pullman style loaf of white bread available sliced or unsliced.

Half Loaf of Bread

$4.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Old Town, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!

963 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town, ME 04468

