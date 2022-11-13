Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town
2,682 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Old Town, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!
Location
963 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town, ME 04468
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harvest Moon Deli - 18 Mill Street Orono, Maine
No Reviews
18 Mill Street Orono, ME 04473
View restaurant
Harvest Moon Deli - 1018 Stillwater Ave, Bangor, Maine
4.3 • 19
1018 Stillwater Ave Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurant