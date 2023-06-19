- Home
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville
376 Main Street
Waterville, ME 04901
Popular Items
June Cheeseburger & Fries
Our 6 ounce Certified Angus Beef Burger with Fries... What a deal! Add cole slaw for $2
Club Sandwich
Our triple decker sandwich on Gov’s famous toast with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Choose from thinly sliced ham or turkey.
Small Onion Ring
Our onion rings are legendary! They’re hand-breaded, cooked to order and piled high on the plate.
FIRST: Add Utensils and Condiments
Need Condiments?
June Birthday Monday Special
Specials
Lunch & Dinner Online
Featured Items
Hot Chicken Grilled Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Tenders melted with American Cheese between two slices of our signature bread. Served with crinkle cut fries and a side of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping
Bacon Ranch Swiss Burger
Our 6 oz. Certified Angus Beef patty topped with melted swiss cheese, two slices of bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomato. Served with Crinkle Cut french fries.
Ham Steak Dinner
Our famous Ham Steak is back! A grilled slice of Ham served with two side choices and our signature yeast roll.
Starters
Large Onion Ring
Our famous hand breaded and deep fried to order Onion Rings!
Cheese Sticks
Six of our famous hand cut and breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Maple Glazed Cheese Curds
Golden brown fried cheese curds tossed in our famous Maple Glaze. Perfect for sharing!
Poutine
A real French dish! A generous portion of our famous fries topped with cheese and beef gravy.
Maple Chicken Poutine
Sweet Potato fries topped with fried chicken, melted cheese, and maple sauce. YUM!
Pot Roast Poutine
Crinkle Cut French Fries topped with tender pot roast, shredded cheese, and beef gravy!
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh and tasty button mushrooms breaded and deep fried to order. Served with your favorite dressing.
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle slices lightly breaded and deep fried. Dip ’em in ranch dressing . Yum!
Chicken Quesadilla
We saute chicken breast with pepper and onion, pile it all into a crispy tortilla shell with melted cheese then serve it up with a side of sour cream and medium spice chunky salsa. Want to kick it up? Add our spicy Southwest sauce!
Half LB Boneless Wings
Tender strips of white meat chicken deep fried in our own special breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
Pound BonelessWings
Sweet Potato French Fries
Small French Fry
Large French Fry
From the Sea
Haddock Fry
Our specialty! A half-pound of delicious North Atlantic haddock you just gotta love!
Large Clam Dinner
We get them fresh, then fry them up just the way you like them...lightly breaded and cooked to a golden brown.
Small Clam Dinner
Large Scallop Basket
Lightly-breaded fresh Maine sea scallops fried to perfection to bring out that distinct sea scallop flavor.
Sm Scall Baskt
Scallops in Bacon Cream Sauce
Pan Seared scallops served with crumbled bacon in a buttery cream sauce.
Large Clam Tender
A generous portion of clam tenders fried in our own special breading. If you like clams, but not the bellies, these are a real delicacy.
Sm Clam Tender
Large Baby Shrimp
Tender Baby Shrimp lightly breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. So sweet! So tender!
Small Baby Shrimp
Fisherman's Platter
We’ll pile your plate with fresh haddock, Maine clams, sea scallops, and North Atlantic baby shrimp. Nobody does it better!
1/2 & 1/2 Platter
A Governor’s original for 40 years! Pick two of your favorites: fried Maine clams, baby shrimp, clam tenders, scallops or haddock.
Baked Stuffed Haddock
Homemade seafood stuffing wrapped in fresh Haddock and baked with a creamy lobster sauce. Served with two sides and a roll.
Broiled Scallops
Fresh Maine Sea Scallops broiled to perfection in a butter blend.
Small Broiled Scallops
Homestyle Comfort
Chicken Fingers
Fresh white-meat chicken fingers breaded in our own seasoning, cooked to a golden brown, and served with your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.
Small Chicken Fingers
Chicken Pot Pie
This is the real deal – just the right mix of white and dark meat chicken stewed with gravy and vegetables cooked in our homemade pie crust. Served with a side choice and a dinner roll.
Steak Tips
Our tasty steak tips are smothered with sautéed Spanish onions. Mmmm.
Roast Turkey & Trimmings
A Governor’s Classic - Sliced Roast Turkey Breast served over stuffing and drizzled with gravy. Served with two side choices and cranberry sauce.
Shepherd's Pie
Simmered ground beef and onions topped with peas, carrots, mashed potato and cheese then crisped in the oven to a golden brown. Served with one side and a dinner roll.
NE Pot Roast
Tender beef simmered in juice served with two sides and a yeast roll.
1 Slice Meat Loaf
2 Slices Meat Loaf
Our homemade meatloaf comes from an old family recipe, and is served with tangy tomato glaze!
Meatloaf Mt
The Mt. Katahdin of Meatloaf Meatloaf and mashed potato piled high on our famous bread... smothered with beef gravy. Served with your choice of one side.
Chicken Alfredo
A boneless, skinless chicken breast – grilled and sliced – atop linguini lightly tossed with our creamy alfredo sauce. Choice of one side.
Maple Glazed Fried Chicken
The Gov knows fried chicken - A juicy chicken breast breaded in our signature breading and fried to golden brown layered on mashed potato and topped with maple glaze. Delicious!
Beef Liver and Onions
Two slices of tender beef liver cooked to perfection and served with sautéed onions.
Liver & Onions with Bacon
Hot Dog Mac & Cheese
Sandwiches
Haddock Sandwich
Now Even Bigger! A whole filet of fried haddock topped with melted cheese and served on our Gov’s famous jumbo roll.
Corned Beef Reuben
A large portion of corned beef layered between two slices of grilled Marble Rye bread and topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.
BLT Sandwich
A classic! Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted Gov’s famous bread.
Lobster Roll
Governor’s lobster rolls taste really great because we use sweet Maine lobster* – no fillers – go easy on the mayo and fill up the Gov’s famous toasted rolls.
Double Lobster Roll
Triple Lobster Roll
A giant portion of fresh Maine lobster mixed with just the right amount of mayo served on a grilled buttered sub roll with crinkle cut fries.
Hot Roast Turkey Sandwich
A heaping portion of meat and stuffing topped with gravy on top a slice of Gov’s famous bread.
Philly Steak Sandwich
We smother our shaved sirloin steak with fried onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese, then pile it all on a Gov’s famous sub roll.
Grilled Cheese
Three slices of American or cheddar cheese melted between two slices of our lightly-grilled Gov’s famous bread.
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Grilled Chz, Bacon Tomato
Grilled Cheese and Tomato
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Fried Chicken with Blue Cheese dressing
Turkey Bacon Club Wrap
Your favorite Sandwich or Salad ingredients wrapped tight in a flour tortilla. All our wraps are served with French Fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Burgers
Gov's Hamburger*
Simple goodness. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty on a soft Gov’s famous roll. Some people think it’s all about the roll.
Gov's Cheeseburger*
The Gov’s favorite. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of American, White Cheddar, Mozzarella or Swiss cheese.
Bacon Cheddar Burger*
This is our best-selling bacon cheeseburger - We top our juicy 6 oz Angus Beef patty with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, lettuce and tomato and serve it up on our Gov’s famous roll.
Memphis BBQ Bacon Burger*
Our 6 oz Prime Angus Beef patty served with two crispy strips of bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar Cheese and tangy BBQ sauce – all on a grilled Gov’s famous roll.
Moose Burger*
No, it’s not moose meat…but it is gigantic! Two 6oz Angus Beef Patties topped with melted American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Thousand Island Dressing on our signature bun. Served with Fries.
3 Cheeseburger Slider Blue Plate
Governor’s Blue Plate Combos are legendary since 1959... All combos served with French Fries and an iced cold drink from Pepsi.
Cheeseburger & Hot Dog Blue Plate
2 Red Hot Dog Blue Plate
2 Cheeseburger Blue Plate
Hot Dog
Fresh Salads & Soup
Bowl Soup
Cup Soup
Large Haddock Chowder
Small Haddock Chowder
Our famous Haddock Chowder made with tasty chunks of fresh haddock and potato in a creamy broth
Seafood Safari
What a combo.... a cup of our Haddock Chowder along with a Haddock sandwich served on a warm jumbo roll.
Cup Lobster Bisque
Bowl Lobster Bisque
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and served with a toasted garlic stick.
Small Caesar Salad
Side Garden Salad
Fresh green and red leaf lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh sliced cucumbers, and red onions.
Chef Salad
We start with fresh romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion slices, sliced cucumbers and add American and Cheddar cheese, fresh chopped egg, your choice of ham or turkey –and top it off with your favorite dressing.
Blueberry Beet Salad
A blend of spinach and romaine lettuce tossed with Maine blueberries, Roasted beets, Candied walnuts, feta cheese, and topped with Balsamic dressing.
Farmhouse Salad
A blend of Romaine and Spinach topped with sautéed beets, roasted butternut squash, crumbled feta cheese, and pumpkin seeds. Served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Harvest Rice Bowl
Steamed long grain and wild rice topped with beets and butternut squash sauteed in a garlic butter sauce and sprinkled with feta cheese and pumpkin seeds.
Sides
Applesauce
Large French Fry
Small French Fry
Sweet Potato French Fries
Mashed Potato
Baked Potato
Side Maple Glaze
Long Grain Wild Rice
Sauted Beets with Feta
Sauted Beets NO FETA
Fruit Cup
Vegetable of the Day
Cole Slaw
Pint of Cole Slaw
Stuffing
Garlic Bread
Pint Applesauce
Just for Kids
Kids Lunch/Dinner
Kids Mac & Cheese
Creamy Mac & Cheese served with one side chice
Kids Mac & Cheese NO SIDE (3&Under)
Kids Chicken Fingers
Three hand breaded chicken fingers served with a side choice and a dinner roll.
Kids Mini Chicken Fingers (3&Under)
Kids Hot Dog
One red Hot Dog served with a side choice.
Kids Mini Bacon Cheeseburger
A slider burger topped with bacon and cheese
Kids Mini Cheeseburger
One slider cheeseburger served with a side choice
Kids Mini Cheeseburgers (2)
Two slider cheeseburgers served with a side choice.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Gov's famous bread stuffed with American Cheese
Kids Half Grilled Cheese (3&Under)
Kids Fish Nuggets
Bites of Atlantic Haddock breaded and deep fried.
Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken and melted cheese on a flour tortilla.
Beverage Menu
Beverages
Coffee
Hot Tea
Fountain Soda
Bottled Water
20oz Bottled Soda
2% Milk
20oz Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Brewed Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer (1/2 & 1/2)
Kids Fountain Soda
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Juice
Strawberry Lemonade
Milkshake
Iced Coffee
Float
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
20oz Juice
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Bakery & Desserts
Dessert
Slice of Fruit Pie
Choose a slice of the Gov's Homemade Pie
Slice of Cream Pie
Choose your favorite flavor of homemade cream pies!
Giant Slice of Cake
We're famous for our triple layer chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting
Cake/Pie ala Mode
Add a scoop of Ice Cream to your dessert
Slice of Cheesecake
A slice of New York style Cheesecake
Salted Caramel Bread Pudding
Warm Bread pudding topped with Salted Caramel drizzle and a scoop of homemade whipped cream.
Small Ice Cream Sundae
One scoop of Ice Cream with your favorite toppings
Large Ice Cream Sundae
Two scoops of Ice Cream with your favorite toppings
Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
A scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream between two Chocolate Chip Cookies
Real Strawberry Shortcake
Ice Cream atop a warm biscuit with juicy strawberries and whipped cream
Brownie Delight
Our homemade fudge brownie with ice cream smothered with hot fudge and topped with whipped cream
Tollhouse Supreme Sundae
Two warm homemade Toll House chocolate chip cookies with ice cream, hot fudge, and whipped cream.
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoop Ice Cream
Kids Scoop Ice Cream
Banana Split
Three mounds of ice cream with your choice of any three toppings, whipped cream, nuts, and cherries.
Kids Ice Cream Sundae
Bakery Case
Cookie
3 Cookies
1/2 Doz Cookies
Doz Cookies
Sinful Square
Cream Puff
Cream Horn
Eclair
Whoopie Pie
Peanut Butter Cup
Rice Krispie Square
Brownie
Chocolate Brownie Nightmare
Peanut Butter Ball
Coconut Ball
Giant Loaf of Bread
Our fresh pullman style loaf of white bread available sliced or unsliced.
Half Loaf of Bread
Family Meals Lunch/Dinner
Family Meals
Family Chicken Fingers
Our signature hand tossed chicken fingers served with two side choices, a half dozen yeast rolls, and a half dozen chocolate chip cookies.
Family Turkey
Roast Turkey, Stuffing, two sides, yeast rolls, and a half dozen cookies
Family Fish
Fried Haddock, two sides, yeast rolls, and a half dozen cookies
Family Baked Ham
Baked Ham with Apple sauce, Stuffing, two sides, yeast rolls, and a half dozen cookies
Family Lobster Rolls for 4
Four of our famous Lobster Rolls served with Crinkle Cut fries and homemade cole slaw.
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Waterville, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!
376 Main Street, Waterville, ME 04901