Gowanus Gardens

Specials

Veggie Frittata no wrap

$13.00

Three eggs, kale, red onion, sautéed peppers and house blend cheese, served with hot sauce (GF)

Veggie Fritatta with wrap

$14.00

Three eggs, kale, red onion, sautéed peppers and house blend cheese, served with hot sauce (GF)

2 Pancakes

$7.00

Choice of plain, peanut butter, chocolate chip, banana, or blueberry, served with butter and real maple syrup

4 Pancakes

$12.00

Choice of plain, peanut butter, chocolate chip, banana, or blueberry, served with butter and real maple syrup

6 Pancakes

$16.00

Choice of plain, peanut butter, chocolate chip, banana, or blueberry, served with butter and real maple syrup

Bucket o' Beers

$25.00

Pick 6

$55.00

Soda sub for Pick 6

$3.00

Beer/Shot Special

$10.00

Danny Beer

$1.75

Bloody Mary Special

$20.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Poker Chips

Frozen Pina Large

$10.00

Frozen Pina Small

$8.00

Blood Drop SHot

$5.00

Frozen Marg Large

$10.00

Frozen Marg Small

$8.00

Dessert

Steve's Key Lime Pie

$7.00

An individual 4-inch tart served with fresh whipped cream and seasonal berries

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on sourdough toast with either regular or chipotle mayo

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken thigh with pickles, shredded lettuce and house-made chipotle mayo on a potato roll

Breakfast Sammy

$8.00

One egg, choice of American, house blend, or goat cheese on an English muffin

GG Burger

$15.00

Beef patty, choice of American, house blend, or goat cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, special sauce on a toasted potato roll

Garden Burger

$14.00

Veggie patty, sautéed mushrooms, avocado, pickled red onions, salsa verde in a lettuce wrap (VG)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Slow cooked pork in Memphis style sweet BBQ sauce with coleslaw and pickles on a sesame seed bun

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

House shredded cheese blend on sourdough

Salad and Small Plates

Caesar Salad Small

$7.00

Baby kale and croutons in a house-made Caesar dressing with parmesan

Caesar Salad Large

$13.00

Baby kale and croutons in a house-made Caesar dressing with parmesan

Mushroom Buns

$12.00

Sautéed mushrooms, pickled red onions, salsa verde on 2 bao buns

Pernil Buns

$14.00

Puerto Rican style slow cooked pork, pickled red onion, salsa verde on 2 bao buns

Quesadilla Plain Wrap

$15.00

House blend cheese, tomato, pickled red onion, roasted jalepeño in a plain or spinach wrap

Quesadilla Spinich Wrap

$15.00

House blend cheese, tomato, pickled red onion, roasted jalepeño in a plain or spinach wrap

Musubi

$14.00

Teriyaki fried Spam and seasoned rice wrapped in nori, served with Sriracha and hoisin sauces, 2 pieces (GF)

Pepperoncini Bites

$11.00

Grilled pepperoncini stuffed with goat cheese and wrapped in bacon, served with your choice of dipping sauce, 5 pieces

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Two eggs with a horseradish mustard filling

Additional Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Varied

Vegan Salad Small

$7.00

Vegan Salad Large

$13.00

From the Fryer (all gluten-free)

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Full sour pickles in a buttermilk cornmeal batter served with your choice of dippin sauce (GF)

House Fries Large

$10.00

Hand-cut potatoes fried up, half or full order seved with your choice of dipping sauce (GF)

House Fries Small

$6.00

Hand-cut potatoes fried up, half or full order seved with your choice of dipping sauce (GF)

Wings BBQ

$14.00

Fried chicken wings with your choice of buffalo, BBQ or maple bourbon sauce with your choice of dipping sauce (GF)

Wings Buffalo

$14.00

Fried chicken wings with your choice of buffalo, BBQ or maple bourbon sauce with your choice of dipping sauce (GF)

Wings Dry

$14.00

WIngs Maple Bourbon

$14.00

Fried chicken wings with your choice of buffalo, BBQ or maple bourbon sauce with your choice of dipping sauce (GF)

Sides

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Beef Patty

$5.00

Side Breakfast Sausage

$4.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side English Muffin

$2.00

Side Impossible Sausage

$5.00

Side Pernil

$5.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Side Tomato Soup

$4.00

Side Veggie Patty

$5.00
Local bar/restaurant with really good bar food, craft cocktails and beer and better than decent wine.

