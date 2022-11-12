  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • GP Aventura I LLC - Morelia Doral Yard
A map showing the location of GP Aventura I LLC Morelia Doral YardView gallery

GP Aventura I LLC Morelia Doral Yard

review star

No reviews yet

8455 NW 53rd St Suite G106

Doral, FL 33166

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Paletas

Banana filled with Nutella

$6.50

Made out of fresh 100% natural bananas paired with real Nutella® to form the most decadent combination.

Belgian Chocolate

$6.50

Three different of the finest cocoa powders imported from Belgium make this paleta special for chocolate lovers

Coconut

$6.50

100% fresh coconut pulp, super refreshing summer taste.

Dulce de Leche filled with Dulce de Leche

$6.50

Creamy, high quality dulce de leche on the outside coupled with an amazing dulce de leche filling.

Greek Yogurt & Berries

$6.50

Lime

$6.50

Super refreshing all natural lime

Mango

$6.50

Natural mango chunks for those who want a refreshing experience

OREO Cookies & Cream

$6.50

Always a killer combo, perfected in paleta form.

Passion Fruit (no added sugar)

$6.50

100% natural passion fruit pulp, sweetened with natural, low GI alternatives

Passion Fruit filled with Condensed Milk

$6.50

The perfect match for a explosion of flavor

Pineapple Mint (no added sugar)

$6.50

Fresh, natural pineapple chunks, sweetened with natural, low GI alternatives.

Sicilian Pistachio

$6.50

Real sicilian pistachios and our recipe inpired in the best sicilian pistachio gelato recipe.

Strawberry

$6.50

Delicious, 100% natural strawberries

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Our own take on the popular dessert using the highest quality ingredients

Strawberry filled with Condensed Milk

$6.50

One of the most popular combinations of all time.

Morelia + Night Owl

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8455 NW 53rd St Suite G106, Doral, FL 33166

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pisco y Nazca - Doral-
orange starNo Reviews
8551 NW 5380 ST DORAL, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market - Doral
orange star4.6 • 1,895
5241 NW 87th Ave #D101 Doral, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Doral
orange starNo Reviews
5335 NW 87 AVE DORAL, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Bulla - Doral
orange starNo Reviews
5335 NW 87 AVENUE, #C102 Doral, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Bunnie Cakes - Doral
orange star4.5 • 801
8450 NW 53rd Street, Suite H101 Doral, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Bachour Restaurant & Bar - Doral
orange starNo Reviews
8405 NW 53rd st, Suite E101 Doral, FL 33166
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Doral

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Doral
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston