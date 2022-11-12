Restaurant header imageView gallery

General Porpoise Capitol Hill

1,491 Reviews

$

1020 E Union St

Seattle, WA 98122

Popular Items

Vanilla Custard
Maple Cream
Chocolate Marshmallow

Doughnuts

Vanilla Custard

$5.50

Chocolate Marshmallow

$5.50

Lemon Curd

$5.50

Maple Cream

$5.50

Quince Jam

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Welcome to the General Porpoise [Capitol Hill] Pre-order page. We are here for you Seattle! Currently open for take out doughnuts and coffee at our Capitol Hill and Laurelhurst cafes. // Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. // In addition to doughnuts, we serve top quality coffees from multiple roasters. Espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew are all available.

1020 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122

