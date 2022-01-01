A map showing the location of GP Diner 608 S Coast Hwy 101View gallery

GP Diner 608 S Coast Hwy 101

No reviews yet

608 S Coast Hwy 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BREAKFAST

PANCAKES

$11.00

FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$14.00

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$14.00

COMBO BREAKFAST

$15.00

VEGETARIAN ENGLISH MUFFIN

$14.00

QUESADILLA

$15.00

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$14.00

GRANOLA

$10.00

FRUIT PLATTER

$7.00

BENEDICTS

CLASSIC

$14.00

PESTO

$15.00

CRAB CAKES

$16.00

TOAST

AVOCADO

$10.25

BURRATA

$15.00

SALSICCIA

$16.00

OMELETTES

HAM & CHEESE

$14.50

SALMON

$15.50

VEGGY

$13.00

PIZZA BREAKFAST

TARTUFO

$17.00

SALSICCIA

$16.00

BACON

$16.00

PROSCIUTTO

$16.00

VEGETARIANA PIZZA

$14.00

BURRITOS

BURRITO BREAKFAST

$14.00

CALIFORNIA

$14.00

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

$4.00

CARNE ASADA

$14.00

SHRIMP

$15.00

BURRITO VEGGIE

$13.00

SALADS

BERRY

$14.00

SALAD BURRATA

$15.00

CAPRESE

$14.00

HOUSE

$15.00

PANINI

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

PORCHETTA

$15.00

PARMA

$15.00

TURKEY

$14.00

VEGGY

$13.00

ENTREES

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.00

STEAK & FRIES

$39.00

FISH OF THE DAY

$1.00

FISH & CHIPS

$19.00

CHICKEN MILANESE

$22.00

CHICKEN POT PIE

$15.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$1.00

MEATLOAF

$18.00

BURGERS

BURGER CLASSIC

$13.00

CHEESEBURGER

$14.00

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

BURGER TURKEY

$14.00

BEYOND BURGER

$16.00

SIDES

BREAKFAST POTATO

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.00

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

$4.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

MASHED POTATO

$1.00

STEAM VEGGIE

$1.00

AVOCADO

$2.00

BACON

$3.00

GLUTEN FREE BREAD

$3.00

DESSERT

COOKIES

$4.00

APPLE PIE

$10.00

BANANA SPLIT

$10.00

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$10.00

PEACH PIE

$10.00

PIZZA SLICE COUNTER

SLICE 3.95

$3.95

SLICE 4.95

$4.95

SLICE 5.25

$5.25

GF PLUS TRUFFLE SLICE 5.50

$5.50

HALF TRAY WITH MEAT

$28.00

HALF TRAY VEGGIE

$26.00

FULL TRAY MEAT

$56.00

FULL TRAY VEGGIE

$52.00

SHAKES

VANILLA

$8.00

CHOCOLATE

$8.00

STRAWBERRY

$8.00

OREO

$8.00

CARAMEL

$8.00

COFFEES

ESPRESSO

$3.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.50

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.75

CORTADO

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

AMERICANO

$4.00+

LATTE

$5.00+

MOCHA

$5.25+

WHITE MOCHA

$5.25+

HORCHATA LATTE

$5.25+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.75+

ICED AMERICANO

$4.50+

ICED LATTE

$5.75+

ICED MOCHA

$6.00+

ICED WHITE MOCHA

$6.00+

HOT TEA

$3.50

REGULAR COFFEE

$2.75+

CHAI LATTE

$5.25+

DIRTY CHAI LATTE

$5.50+

SODAS

COKE

$3.00

FANTA

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ARANCIATA SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.50

LIMONATA SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.50

SAN PELLEGRINO WATER

$5.00

MEXICAN COKE

$5.50

SPRITE

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

MORNING CROISSANT

BUTTER CROISSANT

$3.25

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.00

ALMOND CROISSANT

$4.50

SCONE

$4.00

DANISH

$3.75

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.25

APPLE TURNOVER

$4.75

MUFFIN

$3.00

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$6.00

GLUTEN FREE BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.95

CRUMBONNE

$3.25

CHOCOLATE CHIP BANANA LOAF

$2.00

DANISH

$4.00

COOKIES & TART

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$4.50

CANNOLI

$3.25

SFOGLIATELLA WITH RICOTTA CHEESE

$4.50

APPLE TARTE

$4.75

TORTA DELLA NONNA

$5.00

GELATO SIZE & ITEM

GELATO CUP

$5.25+

WAFFLE CONE

$6.50

AFFOGATO

$6.75

PINT

$13.00

JAM & SPREAD JAR

TOSCHI AMARENA

$20.60

AGRISICILIA ORGANIC BLOOD ORANGE IGP JAM

$9.20

AGRISICILIA ORGANIC WHITE FIG JAM

$9.20

DARBO STRAWBERRY

$8.60

CAMPO D'ORO PISTACCHIO BUTTER

$9.20

RIGONI NOCCIOLATA DAIRY FREE SPREAD

$9.60

RIGONI DI ASIAGO ORGANIC NOCCIOLATA SPREAD

$8.60

SAN GIULIANO ARTICHOKES SPREAD CREAM

$6.50

SAN GIULIANO BLACK OLIVE SPREAD

$6.80

SAN GIULIANO GREEN OLIVE SPREAD

$6.80

RIGONI ORGANIC RAW WILD FLOWER HONEY

$21.50

DARBO APRICOT JAM

$8.60

SWEET & CANDY

KINDER BUENO

$2.80

KINDER MARVEL

$3.00

KINDER JOY

$3.00

HARIBO

$2.90

M&M CHOCOLATE TUBE

$2.50

BEVERAGE

GALVANINA ORGANIC BLOOD ORANGE

$5.00

GALVANINA ORGANIC LIMONATA

$5.00

GALVANINA ORGANIC POMEGRANADE

$5.00

GALVANINA ORGANIC GINGER BEER

$5.00

PAOLETTI CHINOTTO SODA

$5.00

PAOLETTI CEDRATA SODA

$5.00

JARRITOS BOTTLE

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO MOMENTI

$3.00

SPARKLING APPLE JUICE

$3.00

TROPICANA ORANGE JIUCE

$3.00

CHIPS & COOKIES

POP CHIPS

$1.50

BIBANESI CHUNKY BREADSTICKS WITH ONION

$4.90

URBANI WHITE TRUFFLE SEA SALT POTATO CHIPS

$3.20

PASTA & SAUCES

FELICETTI ORGANIC SPAGHETTI PASTA

$5.10

FELICETTI ORGANIC PENNE RIGATE PASTA

$5.10

FELICETTI ORGANIC RIGATI PASTA

$5.10

FELICETTI ORGANIC FUSILLI PASTA

$5.10

MUTTI ITALIAN PIZZA SAUCE

$4.40

CAMPO D'ORO SICILIAN PESTO

$8.50

MUTTIITALIAN TOMATO PUREE PASSATA

$4.75

OIL & VINEGAR

SAN GIULIANO UNFILTERED EXTRA VERGIN OLIVE OIL

$22.00

BARTOLINI BLACK TRUFFLE FLAVORED EVOO

$22.00

BARBERA LORENZO N 5

$41.25

BARTOLINI WHITE TRUFFLED FLAVORED EVOO

$28.50

LE SPEZIE GARLIC EVOO

$22.00

LE SPEZIE ORANGE EVOO

$22.00

LE SPEZIE LEMON EVOO

$22.00

SAN GIULIANO EVOO 250ml

$12.18

VEGETABLE JAR PRODUCT

BERNARDI TARTUFATA TRUFFLES MUSHROONM BLACK OLIVE

$15.50

CINQUINA GREEN CERIGNOILA

$10.50

MONTE POLLINO PIMENTO STUFFED GREEN OLIVES

$8.50

MONTE POLLINO GARLIC STUFFED GREEN OLIVES

$8.50

MONTE POLLINO PITTED KALAMATA OLIVES

$8.50

SAAN GIULIANO ROASTED PEPPERS

$10.90

MONTE POLLINO ANCHOVIES SPICY

$4.50

MONTE POLLINO ANCHOVIES W/CAPERS

$4.50

TUTTO CALABRIA HOT CHILI PEPPERS CRUSHED

$11.25

CINQUINA GREEN CASTELVETRANO OLIVES

$10.50

SAN GIULIANO ROASTED SUN DRIED TOMATOES

$9.25

SAN GIULIANO ROASTED ARTICHOKES

$10.90

SAN GIULIANO ROASTED ONION

$11.50

MONBTE POLLINO ANCHOVYES PLAIN

$4.50

COFEE PRODUCT

CARRARO JAR

$14.00

CAFFE VERGNANO CLASSICO BEENS

$38.75

CAFFE VERGNANO DECAF JAR

$14.00

FIRENZE BLEND 12 oz

$22.50

TORINO 12 oz

$22.50

VENEZIA 12 oz

$22.50

ARABICA 100% MEDIUM GRIND

$14.00

ARABICA 100% FINE GRIND

$16.50

100% ARABICA WHOLE BEANS

$16.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

608 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

