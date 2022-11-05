GP Italiano 1 S. La Grange Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
GP Italiano is a family owned and operated restaurant in downtown La Grange featuring modern Italian cuisine, craft cocktails, delicious wine, and more. We look forward to welcoming your entire family to our restaurant.
1 South La Grange Road, La Grange, IL 60525
