GP Italiano 1 S. La Grange Rd



No reviews yet

1 South La Grange Road

La Grange, IL 60525

Popular Items

Popular Items

Rigatoni Vodka
Margherita Pizza
Fig & Honey Pizza

Appetizer

Roasted Ricotta

$15.00

focaccia, balsamic pearls, honey comb

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

guanciale, smoked honey, pecorino

Fried Calamari

$15.00

shishito peppers, calabrian aioli, pomodoro sauce

Meatballs

$14.00

vodka sauce, whipped ricotta, grilled bread

Grilled Calamari

$15.00

whole grilled calamari, risotto, calabrian chilis, lemon herb gremolata

Salads

Roasted Beets

$13.00

arugula, pistachios, honey greek yogurt watermelon radish

GP Caesar

$13.00

romaine, arugula, shaved pecorino, lemon zest focaccia croutons, lemon caesar vinaigrette

Autumn Salad

$13.00

kale, apples, pears, apple cider vinaigrette

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

buffalo mozzarella, basil oil

Diavolo Pizza

$16.00

soppressata, buffalo mozzarella, calabrian chili honey

Crispy Prosciutto Pizza

$16.00

stracciatella, arugula

Sausage Pizza

$15.00

caramelized onions, ricotta

N'duja & Ricotta Pizza

$16.00

buffalo mozzarella, calabrian chili honey

Meatball Pizza

$16.00

vodka sauce, ricotta

Fig & Honey Pizza

$16.00

ricotta, arugula

Pasta

Agnolotti

$21.00

butternut squash, pumpkin seed pesto

Burrata Ravioli

$19.00

vodka sauce, whipped ricotta

Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

piedmont truffles, black pepper fusilli, pecorino

Carbonara

$21.00

bucatini, hen’s egg, guanciale, pecorino

Cavatelli Bolognese

$20.00

cavatelli, bolognese sauce

Gnocchi

$19.00

brown butter, truffles, trumpet mushrooms

Lasagnette

$20.00

wild boar ragu

Pomodoro

$17.00

spaghetti, confit cherry tomatoes, stracciatella

Rigatoni Vodka

$20.00

vodka sauce, sausage

Shrimp & N'duja

$26.00

orecchiette, garlic herb butter

Tortellini

$23.00

meatball filling, vodka sauce

Lasagna

$23.00

buffalo mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, pomodoro

Entree

Chicken Limone

$25.00

risotto, brussels sprouts

NY Strip Steak

$35.00

potato puree, roasted carrots, veal demi

Chicken Parm

$26.00

airline chicken breast, buffalo mozzarella, rigatoni

Salmon

$24.00

butternut squash, brussels sprouts

Pork Shank

$24.00

potato puree, roasted carrots, smoked honey glaze

Veal Saltimboca

$32.00

mushroom risotto, prosciutto, fontina, marsala

Braciole

$25.00

orecchiette, soppressata, fontina

Dessert

Nutella Gelato Pie

$10.00

oreo crust, hot fudge

Apple Tart

$11.00

vanilla gelato

Bombolini

$10.00

cinnamon sugar doughnuts, hot fudge, raspberry sauce

Chocolate Cannoli Tart

$9.00

chocolate ganache, whipped cream, pistachios

Tiramisu

$9.00

wheely's pumpkin latte, pumpkin mascarpone

Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

Pistachio Gelato

$6.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Gelato

$6.00

Lemon Sorbet

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Spaghetti Pomodoro

$8.00

Kid Spaghetti Butter

$8.00

Kid Gnocchi Butter

$8.00

Kid Chz Pizza

$8.00

Kid Sausage Pizza

$8.00

Kid Gnocchi Vodka

$8.00

Kid Meatballs

$8.00

Kid Rigatoni Butter

$8.00

Kid Rigatoni Pomodoro

$8.00

Kid Gnocchi Pomodoro

$8.00

Kid Spag Pom & 1 Meatball

$12.00

Bread Service

Tomato Focaccia Bread Service

$4.00

garlic bread

$6.00

wood roasted garlic bread

Specials

2 for $22 Pizzas

$22.00Out of stock

Enjoy 2 pizzas for $22 dollars.

Pork Belly

$14.00Out of stock

arugula, apples, apple cider vinaigrette

Lobster & Shells

$25.00Out of stock

fontina fondue, calabrian chili, garlic breadcrumbs

Short Rib

$32.00Out of stock

potato puree, roasted baby carrots, au jus

Beer

Miller Lite

$6.00

Peroni

$7.00

Upside Dawn NA

$5.00

Buckle Down - B&S

$8.00

Bell's Wheat

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

BLT il Fauno

$90.00

super tuscan, il fauno, arcanum, tuscany, igt

BTL Allegrini

$56.00

valpolicella ripasso, palazzo della torre, allegrini, veneto

BTL Amarone

$110.00

amarone, vigneti di ettore, veneto, docg

BTL Barbaresco

$98.00

barbaresco, moccagatta, piedmonte, docg

BTL Barbera

$48.00

barbera d'asti, truffle hunter, piedmonte, doc

BTL Barolo

$97.00

barolo, silvio grasso, piedmonte, docg

BTL Brunello di Montalcino

$135.00

brunello di montalcino, fattoria la lecciaia, tuscany, docg

BTL Cab Sauv Hess

$56.00

cabernet sauvignon, hess shirtail rancher, napa

BTL Chianti Banfi

$52.00

primitivo, terrilogio, puglia, igt

BTL Chianti Castellani

$60.00

chianti classico riserva, famiglia castellani, tuscany

BTL Iconoclast

$110.00

cannonau, i fiori, sardinia, doc

BTL Montepulciano

$52.00

montepulciano, san lorenzo, umani ronchi, marche, doc

BTL Nero D'Avola

$48.00

nero d'avola, branciforti dei bordonaro, sicily, igt

BTL Pinot La Crema

$52.00

pinot noir, la crema, monterey

BTL Pinot Wine by Joe

$60.00

pinot noir, monte degli angeli, piedmonte, docg

BTL Red Blend NAPA

$52.00

red blend, napa by n.a.p.a, napa

BTL Super T Puccini

$52.00

super tuscan, villa puccini, tuscany, igt

BTL Chard Tormaresca

$52.00

chardonnay, cambria, santa maria valley

BTL Greco

$56.00

greco, antica hirpinia, campania, docg

BTL Pinot Grigio

$48.00

pinot grigio, tomaiolo, veneto, igt

BTL Sauv Blanc La Crema

$52.00

sauvignon blanc, la crema, sonoma

BTL Toscano Bianco

$52.00

toscano bianco, villa antinori, tuscany, igt

BTL Rielsing

$48.00

BTL Rose

$52.00

rosato, scarpetta, tuscany, igt

BTL Prosecco

$52.00

prosecco brut, villa sandi, veneto, doc

BTL Moscato

$48.00

moscato d'asti, villa jolanda, piedmonte, docg

BTL Brut Rose

$56.00

brut rosato, bortolotti, veneto

BTL PN Rose

$52.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

GP Italiano is a family owned and operated restaurant in downtown La Grange featuring modern Italian cuisine, craft cocktails, delicious wine, and more. We look forward to welcoming your entire family to our restaurant.

Website

Location

1 South La Grange Road, La Grange, IL 60525

Directions

Gallery
GP Italiano image
GP Italiano image
GP Italiano image

