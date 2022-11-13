- Home
Grab N Go Tacos WoodForest
No reviews yet
810 Pine Market Ave 100
Montgomery, TX 77316
Order Again
Popular Items
Gourmet Tacos
Street Tacos
Deluxe Taco Platter (6)
$12.99
Traditional Taco Platter (6)
$10.99
Deluxe Taco Platter (12)
$21.99
Traditional Taco Platter (12)
$18.99
Deluxe Taco Platter (24)
$40.99
Traditional Taco Platter (24)
$35.99
Steak Fajita Street Taco
$1.95
Ground Beef Street Taco
$1.75
Barbacoa Street Taco
$1.95
Brisket Street Taco
$1.95
Chicken Fajita Street Taco
$1.75
Chicken Tinga Street Taco
$1.75
Pork Street Taco
$1.75
Chorizo Street Taco
$1.75
Carnitas Street Taco
$1.95
Carne Guisada Street Taco
$1.75
Veggie Mix Street Taco
$1.75
Taco Combos Y Mas
Nachos, Burritos, & Quesadillas
Sides
Chips & Salsas
$2.99
Chile Con Queso (Regular with Chips)
$5.99
Chile Con Queso (Large with Chips)
$8.99
Fresh Guacamole (Regular with Chips)
$6.99
Fresh Guacamole (Large with Chips)
$10.99
Mexican Street Corn (Regular)
$4.99
Mexican Street Corn (Large)
$7.99
Seasoned Fries (Regular)
$2.50
Seasoned Fries (Large)
$4.50
Kids Meals
Beer
Cocktails
Shots
Party Pack Deals
Party Pack: Grilled Shrimp with Grilled Onions & Peppers
$39.99
Party Pack: Fajita Steak with Grilled Onion & Peppers
$37.99
Party Pack: Fajita Chicken with Grilled Onions & Peppers
$31.99
Party Pack: Ground Beef with Shredded Lettuce
$33.99
Party Pack Margarita (1 Gal.)
$68.50
Party Pack Margarita (1/2 Gal.)
$35.99
Trashcan Nachos
$21.99
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
810 Pine Market Ave 100, Montgomery, TX 77316
Gallery
