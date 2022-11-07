Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Grab N Go Tacos

No reviews yet

94 W. Grand Parkway S. #200

Katy, TX 77494

Popular Items

TexMex Taco
Breakfast Taco
Barbacoa Taco

Gourmet Tacos

Pepe's Fajita Taco

$2.25

TexMex Taco

$2.50

Baja Taco

$2.25

Texas BBQ Taco

$2.25

Roadrunner Taco

$2.25

Taco Loco

$2.25

Taco Al Adobo

$2.25

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Beans N Cheeze Taco

$2.75

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99

Taco Al Pastor

$3.99

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Street Tacos

Deluxe Taco Platter (6)

$12.99

Traditional Taco Platter (6)

$10.99

Deluxe Taco Platter (12)

$21.99

Traditional Taco Platter (12)

$18.99

Deluxe Taco Platter (24)

$40.99

Traditional Taco Platter (24)

$35.99

Steak Fajita Street Taco

$1.95

Ground Beef Street Taco

$1.75

Barbacoa Street Taco

$1.95

Brisket Street Taco

$1.95

Chicken Fajita Street Taco

$1.75

Chicken Tinga Street Taco

$1.75

Pork Street Taco

$1.75

Chorizo Street Taco

$1.75

Carnitas Street Taco

$1.95

Carne Guisada Street Taco

$1.75

Veggie Mix Street Taco

$1.75

Taco Combos Y Mas

The O.G. Triple Play

$11.99

The Classic Mexican Triple Play

$11.99

The U-Call-It Triple Play

$11.99

Houston Taco Plate

$9.99

Dos Amigos Taco Plate

$9.99

Fajitas Plate

$8.99

Fajita Lettuce Wraps

$8.99

Ranchero Soup

$5.99

Quesabirria Taco Plate

$11.99

Nachos, Burritos, & Quesadillas

California Burrito

$8.99

Texas Burrito

$8.99

Chimichanga

$8.99

Quesadilla Grande

$8.99

Personal Nachos

$10.99

Trashcan Nachos

$21.99

Sides

Chips & Salsas

$2.99

Chile Con Queso (Regular with Chips)

$5.99

Chile Con Queso (Large with Chips)

$8.99

Fresh Guacamole (Regular with Chips)

$6.99

Fresh Guacamole (Large with Chips)

$10.99

Mexican Street Corn (Regular)

$4.99

Mexican Street Corn (Large)

$7.99

Seasoned Fries (Regular)

$2.50

Seasoned Fries (Large)

$4.50

Kids Meals

Kids Nachos

$4.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Taco

$4.99

Kids Tenders

$4.99

Kids Fountain Drink (for kids 12 & under only)

$1.50

Fountain Drinks

Large Fountain Drink

$2.50

Kids Fountain Drink (for kids 12 & under only)

$1.50

Agua Fresca Grande

$5.50

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Kids Agua Fresca

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke (500 ML)

$3.50

Mexican Coke (375 ML)

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.25

Joes Tea

$2.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

$2.25

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Breakfast Enchiladas

$7.99

Migas (Mexican Scrambled Eggs)

$7.99

Beer

Modelo Especial (Bottle)

$5.00

Dox XX (Bottle)

$5.00

Corona Extra (Bottle)

$5.00

Michelob Ultra (Bottle)

$4.50

Bud Light (Bottle)

$4.00

Coors Light (Bottle)

$4.00

Miller Lite (Bottle)

$4.00

Zeigenback (Bottle)

$5.50

Love Street (Bottle)

$5.50

Cocktails

TO GO Margarita (Pint)

$9.99

Frozen Slushy

$8.99

Party Pack Margarita (1/2 Gal.)

$35.99

Party Pack Margarita (1 Gal.)

$68.50

Perfect Paloma (1/2 Gal)

$53.99

Perfect Paloma (1 Gal)

$107.99

Ranch Water

$8.99

Tequilarito

$6.99

Shots

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Party Pack Deals

Party Pack: Grilled Shrimp with Grilled Onions & Peppers

$39.99

Party Pack: Fajita Steak with Grilled Onion & Peppers

$37.99

Party Pack: Fajita Chicken with Grilled Onions & Peppers

$31.99

Party Pack: Ground Beef with Shredded Lettuce

$33.99

Party Pack Margarita (1 Gal.)

$68.50

Party Pack Margarita (1/2 Gal.)

$35.99

Trashcan Nachos

$21.99

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rockin Street Tacos Made & Fast!

Website

Location

94 W. Grand Parkway S. #200, Katy, TX 77494

Directions

Gallery
Grab N Go Tacos image
Grab N Go Tacos image
Grab N Go Tacos image
Grab N Go Tacos image

