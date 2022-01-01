Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Grabowski's - RiNo

2,025 Reviews

$$

3350 Brighton Blvd

Denver, CO 80216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16in BYO Pizza
16in Classic Chicago Pizza
Wings

Starters

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00
Burrata Affogato

Burrata Affogato

$9.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.00
Fresh Mozzarella Bites

Fresh Mozzarella Bites

$9.00

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

Wings

$8.00

6 cold smoked wings, served with buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Salads

Small Grabowski Salad

Small Grabowski Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romaine, Artichoke Hearts, Heart of Palm, Tomato, Watermelon Radish, Roasted Peppers, Carrots, Cucumber, Smoked Mozzarella, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Large Grabowski Salad

Large Grabowski Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, Artichoke Hearts, Heart of Palm, Tomato, Watermelon Radish, Roasted Peppers, Carrots, Cucumber, Smoked Mozzarella, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Small Italian Cobb Salad

Small Italian Cobb Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rib Celery, Red Onion, Egg, Salami, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella

Large Italian Cobb Salad

Large Italian Cobb Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rib Celery, Red Onion, Egg, Salami, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella

Small Mediterranean Salad

Small Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke, Fresh Herbs, Feta Cheese, Lemon-garlic-sumac Dressing

Large Mediterranean Salad

Large Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke, Fresh Herbs, Feta Cheese, Lemon-garlic-sumac Dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Large Caesar Salad

$14.00

Pizzas

12in Classic Chicago Pizza

12in Classic Chicago Pizza

$16.00

Italian Sausage, Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Stanislaus Tomato

16in Classic Chicago Pizza

16in Classic Chicago Pizza

$21.00

Italian Sausage, Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Stanislaus Tomato

12in Italian Club Pizza

12in Italian Club Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Salami, Bacon

16in Italian Club Pizza

16in Italian Club Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Salami, Bacon

12in Veggie Lovers Pizza

12in Veggie Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella

16in Veggie Lovers Pizza

16in Veggie Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella

12in Supreme Pizza

12in Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions

16in Supreme Pizza

16in Supreme Pizza

$22.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions

12in Old Comiskey Pizza

12in Old Comiskey Pizza

$15.00

Stanislaus Tomato, Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Giardiniera,

16in Old Comiskey Pizza

16in Old Comiskey Pizza

$20.00

Stanislaus Tomato, Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Giardiniera,

12in Spicy Hawaiian

$15.00

16in Spicy Hawaiian

$20.00
12in Cheese Pizza

12in Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella

16in Cheese Pizza

16in Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella

12in BYO Pizza

$12.00

Build Your Own Pizza

16in BYO Pizza

$17.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Dessert

Deep Dish Cookie

Deep Dish Cookie

$12.00

Fresh Baked Deep Dish Skillet Cookie Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream & Chocolate Syrup

Scoop Ice Cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Delivery Add-Ons

Sd Ranch TOGO

$0.50

Sd Red Wine Vin TOGO

$0.50

Sd Bleu Cheese TOGO

$0.50

Sd Lemon Sumac TOGO

$0.50

Sd Frank's Red Hot TOGO

$0.50

Sd Marinara TOGO

$0.50

Take-Out N/A Beverages

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.50Out of stock
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

What's a Grabowski? A solid dude (+ette)... and a style of pizza unique to Chicagoans. Thin crust, toppings edge to edge, cracker crispy crust.- We are located at The Source Market Hall at 3350 Brighton Blvd. Visit us for Pizza, root beer, & pinball....

Website

Location

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216

Directions

Gallery
Grabowski's image
Grabowski's image
Grabowski's image
Grabowski's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smok - The Source Hotel & Market Hall
orange starNo Reviews
3350 Brighton Blvd Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - Denver - RiNo
orange star4.7 • 100
3500 Delgany Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
3636 Chestnut Place Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3563 Wazee St. Denver, CO 80219
View restaurantnext
Globe Hall BBQ & Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 58
4483 Logan St Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Vero Market
orange starNo Reviews
2669 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Work & Class
orange star4.6 • 1,985
2500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
DIo MIo
orange star4.3 • 801
3264 A. Larimer ST Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Mister Oso - 201
orange star4.6 • 659
3163 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Cart-Driver RiNo
orange star4.5 • 570
2500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Green Seed - at The Denver Central Market
orange star4.3 • 516
2669 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston