Grabowskis Pizzeria Lakewood 13795 W Jewell Ave.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Chicago Tavern Style Pizza is back in Colorado!! Our new location is in the Fox Point shopping center (in the old Front Room Pizza spot)... Serving the Green Mountain (& greater Lakewood/Denver) area square slices of round pizzas! ... & we're launching Chicago Pan Pizza at new location.. Yes, we kept the salad bar..
13795 W Jewell Ave., Lakewood, CO 80228
