The Rustic Table Bistro Grace Harbor

Heartier Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Three scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese, bell peppers, onions, salsa and meat rolled into a thick tortilla

Breakfast Bowl

$5.99

Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat and cheese, and green onions. Served with salsa.

Burgers

The Rustic Burger

$10.99

Hand-crafted half-pound, char-broiled, juicy burger, cooked to your preference. Served with Fries.

California Burger

$12.99

A half-pound burger with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and fresh avocado. Served with Fries.

BBQ Burger

$11.99

A western-style burger with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce smother a half-pound burger. Served with Fries.

Black & Blue Burger

$12.99

Bleu cheese crumbles and bacon crown a half-pound burger. Served with Fries.

Sandwiches

Dijon Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Sliced ham, Dijon Mustard, choice of cheese and bread, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.

Sierra Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

A classic with sliced turkey, choice of cheese and bread, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.

Classic BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Six bacon slices, choice of bread, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.

Rustic Club Sandwich

$9.99

Bacon and turkey, Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Six slices of bacon, grilled tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with Fries.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast on a roll, chipotle mayonnaise, choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Made to your specifications-choice of bread and cheese and horseradish mayo. Served with Fries.

Quesadilla

$8.99

Melty, cheesy goodness! Served with sour cream and guacamole and fries

Wraps

The Classic BLT Wrap

$9.99

Chopped bacon, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes tossed with Ranch Dressing. Served with fries.

Garden Cobb Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, egg and bleu cheese crumbles tossed with bleu cheese dressing. Served with fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar Dressing. Served with fries.

Salads

Large House Salad

$6.99

Small House Salad

$3.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

The classic with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, and egg

Garden Cobb Salad

$10.99

Our turkey, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, tomatoes, and egg with bleu cheese dressing is refreshing and oh so yummy!

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Red onions, tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing

Steak Salad

$16.99

10oz New York Strip Steak cooked to your preference, cut in half inch slices, gently placed on top of a house salad with your choice of dressing

From the Fryer

Chicken Basket

$10.99

Tender breaded chicken strips and fries

Fish and Chips

$10.99

Fried breaded tilapia filets and fries

Soups and Combos

Large Soup of the Day

$6.99

Clam Chowder

Small Soup of the Day

$3.99

Clam Chowder

Small House Salad and Half Pasta

$9.99

Salad, Garlic Bread and choice of Fettuccine Alfredo or Tomato Basil Penne

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Strawberry compote with whipped cream atop yellow cake and dusted with powdered sugar

Banana Churro

$5.99

A banana dipped in Nutella, rolled in a tortilla, deep fried and dusted with cinnamon and sugar, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with homemade caramel sauce

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

Featuring Hershey’s chocolate and Nutella

Sorbet

$3.99

Banana Cream Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Loaf with Orange Cream

$2.50

Rosemary Shortbread Cookies

$2.00+

Brownies

$2.50+

Banana Bread

$1.50

Tri-Pack

$3.00

Lemon Drop Cookies

$2.25

Cake Pop

$1.50

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Arizona 16oz Green Tea

$1.50

Soda

$1.25

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Espresso

Espresso

$0.75

Café Americano

$2.75

Café Au Lait

$3.25

Café Latte

$3.55

Cappuccino

$3.75

Vanilla Latte

$4.55

Hazelnut Latte

$4.55

Caramel Latte

$4.55

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Toffee Nut Latte

$4.55

Chai Latte

$4.00

Café Mocha

$4.50

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50

Espresso, White Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Panda Bear Mocha

$4.75

Espresso, Dark & White Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Hazy Zebra

$5.00

Espresso, Dark & White Chocolate, Hazelnut Syrup, Steamed Milk

Mexican Mocha

$4.75

Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Cinnamon Syrup, Steamed Milk, Cinnamon Sprinkle

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.75

Espresso, Steamed Chai, Milk and Foam

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.00

Apple Juice Steamed with Caramel and Cinnamon Syrup

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.99

Cheese

Cheddar

$1.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Dressings

Ranch

Italian

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Thousand Island

Caesar

Bleu Cheese

Condiments

Mayo

Mustard

Horseradish Mayo

Dijon Mustard

Ketchup

Chipotle Mayo

BBQ Sauce

Salsa

Mango Salsa

Sour Cream

Pickles

Hot Sauce

Butter

Jelly

Syrup

Veggies

Lettuce

$1.00

Onion

$1.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$1.99

Sautéed Onions

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Food

Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Eggs

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Pancakes (2)

$2.99

French Toast

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Country Potatoes

$2.99

Toast

$0.99

Chicken

$2.99

Burger Patty

$2.99

Biscuit (1) and Gravy

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$1.99

Chips

$1.25

Homemade BBQ Chips

$2.00

SPECIALS

2 for 1 Italian Sodas

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

55 Brennan Street, Watsonville, CA 95076

Directions

Gallery
Teen Challenge Replacement image
Teen Challenge Replacement image

