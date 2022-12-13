Main picView gallery
Sandwiches

Grace Pizza and Shakes Pearland

No reviews yet

9415 Broadway #111

Pearland, TX 77584

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Extras

Side Ranch

$2.00

Side Jalapeño Ranch

$2.00

Side Grace Butter

$2.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Buffalo

$2.00

Extra Meatball

$3.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Side Spicy Marinara

$2.00

Side BLUE CHEESE

$2.00

Side HOT HONEY

$2.00

Pepper Packet

$0.15

Parmesan Packet

$0.15

Side Balsamic

$2.00

Coal Fired Flatbread

$3.50

Pizza

PATTON’S PEPPERONI

$20.00

HEAT WAVE

$20.00

THE GARCIA

$19.00

ASHLYN’S ART

$18.00

MEDITERRANEAN GREEK

$19.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$21.00

THE R-C RANCH MEAT WAGON

$22.00

SPICY HAWAIIAN

$20.00

LA GRANDE VITA

$21.00

SUPREME GRACE

$24.00

BBQ YARD BIRD

$20.00

CHEESE PIE

$16.00

MARGHERITA

$18.00

CHICKEN CIELO

$20.00

CYO PIZZA

$16.00

THE RANDOLPH

$21.00

MATTY-G

$18.00

Spicy Spinach Dip Pizza

$21.00

Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Caesar salad

$11.00

Balsamic Chicken Salad

$16.00

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Starters

SPINACH DIP

$12.00

BEEF & PORK MEATBALLS

$13.00

GARLIC KNOTS

$10.00

GRACE RONI ROLLS

$8.00

ILLEGAL CHEESE BREAD

$12.00

Tray of Meatballs

$78.00

Tray of Spinach Dip

$72.00

Milkshakes

Kane’s Cookie Shake

$15.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk, Buttercream Rim, Crumbled Cookies, Chocolate Syrup, Caramel Syrup, Buttercream Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich, Whipped Cream, Sparkler

GIA'S Cake Explosion

$18.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk, Buttercream Rim, Sprinkles, Slice of Fresh-Baked Birthday Cake, Whipped Cream, Sparkler

Brownie Bliss

$15.00

Chocolate Ice Cream, Milk, Fresh-Baked Brownies, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Cinnamon Heaven

$16.00

VJ's Oreo Overload

$12.00

Classic Vanilla Shake

$9.00

Classic Chocolate Shake

$9.00

Classic Strawberry Shake

$9.00

Chocolate Scoop

$2.00

Strawberry Scoop

$2.00

Vanilla Scoop

$2.00

Christmas Shake

$12.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$8.00

Chocolate

$8.00

Cookies and Cream

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Cake Batter

$8.00

Icecream Sandwiches

$4.00

Shirts

Black w white collar (generic)

$30.00

Black (the original Alvin)

$30.00

Hats

Black / White Rope

$40.00

Black 110 (generic)

$35.00
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location

9415 Broadway #111, Pearland, TX 77584

Directions

