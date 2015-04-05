Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Grace O'Malley's 157 N Trade Street

No reviews yet

157 N Trade Street

Matthews, NC 28105

Popular Items

Southern Cobb Salad
Fish & Chips
Fish & Chips - Kids


Appetizers

Banger Bites

$10.95

Oven Baked Puff Pastry Wrapped Irish Pork Sausages, Served With House Guinness Mustard Sauce

Buffalo Shrimp Skewer

$12.95

Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers Grilled And Glazed With Our Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.95

Chips & Curry

$9.95

Thick-Cut Pub Fries Covered In A Curry Sauce

Corned Beef Poutine

$11.95

Thick-Cut Pub Fries, Pulled Corned Beef, Cheese Curds, Curry Peppercorn Sauce

Fried Chicken Sliders

$10.95

Hand Breaded Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Breast With House Made Honey Mustard Pickles & Fresh Potato Buns

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Fresh Dill Pickles Dredged With A Seasoned Breading Fried To Perfection & Served With Our House Spicy Ranch

Meatballs

$11.95

Wings

$15.95

Lightly Smoked Wings Rubbed With Our House Seasoning Blend & Your Choice Of: House Buffalo, Traditional Bbq, Guiness Bbq Sauce, Jameson Honey Glaze, Cajun Rub, Garlic Parmesan Rub, Lemon Pepper Rub, Naked

Soups & Salads

Berries & Chedder Salad

$12.95

Local Greens, Spiced Almonds, Sweet Croutons, Fresh Berries, Bried Cheese, Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing

Large House Salad

$7.95

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, House Citrus Vinaigrette

Southern Cobb Salad

$14.95

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders, Tomatoes, Cheese, Irish Bacon & Sliced Egg With Croutons

Chunky Potato & Leek Soup

$6.95

Garnished With Crispy Leeks & Herb Oil

Tomato Bisque

$6.95

Creamy Tomato Bisque Topped With Feta Cheese And Cracked Pepper

Cup Of Potato Soup

$4.00

Cup Tomato Soup

$4.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Fried Or Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & House Blue Cheese Dressing

Irish Reuben

$14.95

Slow Roasted Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Irish Cheddar, House Russian Dressing On Rye

Irish BLT

$14.95

Irish Cheddar, Irish Bacon, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Fresh Greens & Tomatoes On Grilled Sourdough

Classic American Burger

$14.95

Fresh 8Oz Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise, & Pickles

Chipotle Bacon Burger

$15.95

Fresh 8Oz Beef Patty, Applewood Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Jameson Burger

$15.95

Onions Sauteed In A Jameson Glaze, Crispy Bacon, Kale, Tomato, Melted Muenster Cheese & Jameson Honey Mayo

Pizza Burger

$15.95

Burger of the Month

$15.95

Seasonal Selection Made By Chef Lio!

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95Out of stock

Entrees

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$19.95

Cajun Shrimp, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Green Peas Tossed With Linguine & Parmesan

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.95

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Beer Battered Cod, Coleslaw & Thick Cut Pub Fries

Gaelic Chicken

$17.95

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Shaved Brussels Sprouts With Chopped Bacon & Lemon Caper Sauce

Grilled Salmon

$20.95Out of stock

Roasted Red Potatoes, Shaved Brussels, Honey Whiskey Glaze

Irish Beef Stew

$17.95

Guinness Braised Beef Tips, Carrots, Onions, Potatoes

Irish Chicken Curry

$17.95

Chicken, Onions & Peppers In An Irish Curry Sauce Served With Thick-Cut Pup Fries Or Rice

Maureen's Shepard Pie

$18.95

Seared Lamb Simmered With Carrots, Celery, Onion, & Green Peas In A Hearty Broth, Topped W Homeade Mashed Potatoes & Baked To A Golden Brown

O'Malley's Ribeye

$25.95

8Oz Reibeye In A Mushroom Peppercorn Sauce, Served With Roasted Baby Potatoes & Broccoli

Irish Breakfast

$15.95Out of stock

American Breakfast

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

Braised Cabbage

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Shaved With Brown Butter & Chopped Bacon

Brussel Sprouts No Bacon

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Crostini

$1.00

Cup of Potato Soup

$4.00

Cup Tomato Soup

$4.00

Fries

$6.00

House Salad Side

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Roasted Potato's

$6.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Curry

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger - Kids

$6.00

Chicken Tenders - Kids

$6.00

Fish & Chips - Kids

$6.00

Grilled Cheese - Kids

$6.00

Shepards Pie - Kids

$8.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Grace O'Malley's Irish Public House 157 N. Trade Street Matthews NC

157 N Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105

