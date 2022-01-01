Grace's Mandarin

- Home
6,387 Reviews
$$$
188 Waterfront St
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Small Plate
Edamame
Himalayan Salt
Asian Grilled Lamb Chops
Rosemary garlic soy, chevre spread
Chicken Gyoza
Truffle, soy vinaigrette
Crab Rangoon
Crab meat, cheese blend, cayenne spice
Crispy Imperial Shrimp Rolls
Fried Chicken Karaage*
Japanese fried chicken nugget, yum yum sauce
Grace's Signature Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Appetizer
Asian sesame slaw, broccoli
Fish Nuggets*
Bombay sapphire cocktail sauce, Asian sesame slaw
The General's Cauliflower*
Mandarin sweet spicy, scallions
Green Seaweed Salad
Wild Mushroom Hot & Sour*
Mushroom, tofu, egg
Korean Seafood Soup*
Aromatic herb soup, scallop, shrimp, calamari, mussel, Korean chili
Mandarin Green Salad
Organic baby greens, tomato, carrot, goat cheese, low-cal sesame soy vinaigrette
Miso Soup
Seaweed, enoki, tofu, beech mushroom
Pan-Fried Calamari*
Bell peppers, jalapeno pepper, peppercorn butter
Popcorn Shrimp*
Bombay sapphire cocktail sauce
Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings*
Star anise, scallion, hot peppercorn, Thai Chili
Shanghai Chicken Wings*
Shanghai sweet spicy
Shanghai Spareribs*
Shanghai sweet spicy
Soft-shell Crab Tempura
Sweet, spicy curry
Tempura Sampler
Shrimp, okra, sweet potato, onion, eggplant, broccoli
Tuna Poke
Tuna, onion, sesame oil, Poke dressing
Udon Noodle Soup
Shrimp Tempura, shitake mushroom, carrot, broccoli
Crispy Vegetable Dumplings
Sweet sake truffle
Vegetarian Crispy Spring Rolls
Apricot mustard
Yellowtail Jalapeno*
sashimi style
Spicy Crab Stuffed Avocado*
Spicy mayo, crab, masago, scallions
From the Land
Sizzling Black Pepper Angus Filet Mignon*
Onion, shitake mushroom, fresh garlic, smoky black peppercorn sake
Broccoli with Brown Sauce
Soy based sauce, broccoli, choice of protein
Korean Bulgogi Style Filet Mignon
King oyster mushroom, scallions, string beans, fresh garlic, Asian pear reduction, sesame seeds, gochujang sake marinade
Chengdu Chicken*
Sichuan peppercorn, fresh garlic, onion
Hot and Spicy Cashew Chicken*
Sichuan peppercorn, onion, cashews
Hawaiian Chicken
Seasonal vegetable, pineapple, Polynesian hoisin sauce, macadamia nut
Kowloon Crispy Pork
Boneless pork chop, pineapple, tangy savory
Land Sky Sea Delight
Beef tenderloin, chicken, organic shrimp, broccoli, mushroom, baby carrot, asparagus, white truffle oil, fresh garlic, butternut squash
Mandarin Chicken*
Butternut squash, Brussels sprout, string beans, sweet spicy
Mongolian Beef
Beef and spring onions
Orange Chicken
Orange Peel
Pepper Steak
Green leeks, garlic, bell pepper
*Panang Curry
Broccoli, butternut squash, string beans, zucchini, coconut milk, Malaysian crepe
Pork Ma Po Tofu*
Pork, Scallion, red chili pepper, Sichuan spice
Herb Garlic Grilled Lamb Rack
Rosemary garlic soy, baby spinach, rice vermicelli noodle, tomato, chevre spread
Sesame Chicken
Sesame
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Tangy sweet and Sour
Togarashi*
Chili peppercorn, scallion, onion, Long spicy pepper, roasted peanut
Cantonese Tiger Beef
Crunchy fried beef, bell peppers, long spicy chili pepper
From the Sea
Asparagus with Low Fat White Sauce
Asparagus, mushroom, zucchini, butternut squash, white sauce
Black Bean Scallops
Sweet pepper medley, onion, peas, savory Sha Cha spice
Broiled Chilean Seabass
Broiled, herb lemon pepper butter, seasonal Vegetables
Grace's Signature Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Dinner
Grilled asparagus, broccoli, carrot, sweet soy glaze
Crispy Shrimp in Honey Garlic Sauce
Organic shrimp, garlic, citrus ginger zest
*Hong Kong XO Shrimp
Organic shrimp, string beans, X.O. cognac butter
*Lobster Tail, Shrimp. Scallop
Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans, XO Cognac butter
*Mandarin Shrimp
Butternut squash, Brussels sprout, string beans, sweet spicy
*Crispy Fried Salt and Pepper Sea Bass
Scallion, spicy chili pepper, garlic herb butter batter
*Crispy Salt and Pepper Scallops
Scallion, spicy chili pepper, garlic herb butter
*Seafood Medley
Organic shrimp, scallop, calamari, mussel, lemongrass, Thai sweet basil, green leeks
Surf & Turf
Jumbo lump crab cake, grilled lamb chops, chevre spread, broccoli, sesame slaw, brown rice w/ Quinoa
Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Teriyaki Atlantic Salmon
Broccoli, citrus teriyaki, brown rice w/ Quinoa
*Salt & Pepper Whole Rockfish
Fresh whole crispy rockfish, broccoli, scallion, spicy chili pepper, garlic herb butter
Emperor's Sweet and Sour Crispy Fish
Mango Shrimp
Mango, onion red bell pepper
Noodles & Rice
Fried Rice
Egg, Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans
Asian Soba Noodles
Onion, scallion, carrots, beansprouts
*Drunken Udon Noodle
Thai basil, bell peppers, onion, Thai chili
*Indonesian Fried Rice
Bali style, shrimp, honey ham, basil, pineapple, Thai chili, sundried raisin, egg
Lobster Fried Rice
Egg, scallion, butternut squash, egg, string bean
*National Harbor Rice
Scallop, shrimp, Berkshire pork, X.O. sauce, green bean, onion, butternut squash, egg
Thai Street Noodle
rice noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, basil, egg, fish sauce, crushed peanuts
*Singapore Rice Noodle
Shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, scallion, bean sprout, carrot, curry
Vegetable Fried Rice
Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans, broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers
Vegetable Soba Noodles
Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans, broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers
Brown Rice w/ Quinoa, Ginger, Egg White
Vegetarian
*Crispy Organic Tofu Salt & Pepper
Scallion, garlic, broccoli, Thai chili
*Panang Curry Vegetable
Broccoli, butternut squash, string beans, zucchini, coconut milk, Malaysian crepe
*Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu
Scallion, red chili pepper, Sichuan spice
Vegetarian Medley
Broccoli, asparagus, mushroom, tomato, zucchini, butternut squash, tofu, Macadamia nut
Crispy Eggplant
Spicy Mandarin Sauce
Sides
Asian Slaw
Brown Rice
Brussels Sprouts
Crispy onion, garlic, butter
Crispy Noodle Apricot Mustard
Crispy Wonton Noodle Chips
Grilled Asparagus
Malaysian Crepe (1)
Satueed Garlic Broccoli
Roasted garlic, sea salt soy
Side Mixed Vegetables
Szechuan String Beans
*Contains Shellfish*
Sushi Rice
White Rice
Ying Yang Fries
Japanese Malt Vinegar, Vietnamese Ketchup
Grace's Chopsticks
Cookie
Sauces
Apricot Duck Mustard Sauce
Brown Sauce
Eel Sauce
Home Made Chili Oil
Honey Garlic Sauce
Jalepenos
Lamb Chop Cheese Spread
Mandarin Sauce
Orange Chicken Sauce
Pad Thai Sauce
Salad Dressing
Salt and Pepper Seasoning
Shanghai Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Sushi Ginger
Sweet and Sour Sauce
Sweet Spicy Curry Sauce
Tempura Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Thai Basil Sauce
Thai Chili Peppers
Wasabi
Yum Yum Sauce
Nigiri (2) & Sashimi (3)
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll
California Roll
w/ Avocado & Fish Roe
*Crabmeat Roll
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Spicy Fish Roe, Avocado & Spicy Mayo
Crunchy Avocado Roll
Crunchy Salmon Roll
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp, Fish Roe, Scallion, Mayo & Tempura Flakes
Cucumber Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Fatty Tuna Roll
(Toro) w/ Scallion
Futomaki Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Shitake Roll
Smoked Salmon Roll
w/ Cream Cheese & Caper
*Spicy California Roll
w/ Avocado & Spicy Fish Roe
*Spicy Tuna Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Tiger Roll
Crab Stick, Avocado, Crunchy tempura, Spicy Mayo, Topped with Steamed Shrimp
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
*Yellowtail Roll
w/ Jalapeño
Special Rolls
Crunchy Dragon
Sweet Egg, Cucumber & Tempura Flakes Wrapped with Eel & Avocado
Double Smoked Roll
Smoked salmon, smoked eel, avocado, tuna, salmon, eel sauce
Garden (5 Pcs)
Lettuce, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Sundried Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Red Onion, Soy Paper
Golden Shrimp Roll
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, mango sauce, scallions, sesame seeds
*Graces Mandarin Roll
Shrimp, Jalapeño, Cilantro & Tempura Flakes, Topped with Spicy Fish Roe & Torched Spicy Mayo
*Green Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce
*Heart of National Harbor
Spicy Tuna, Avocado & Tempura Flakes, Rolled with Soy Paper, Wrapped with Tuna
Komenashi (4 Pcs carb free)
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Wrapped with Cucumber
Rainbow Roll
Red Chili Roll
Tuna, crunchy onion, tempura flakes, avocado, chili oil
*Sexy Salmon Roll
Salmon, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, Rolled with Soy Paper, Wrapped with Salmon
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Scallions, Crunchy Tempura Flakes
Spider (5 Pcs)
Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Lettuce, Fish Roe & Spicy Mayo
Tsunami Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, deep fried, drizzled with eel sauce
*Volcano (5 Pcs)
Shrimp, Eel, Cream Cheese & Shiitake, Fried, Topped with Baked Spicy Crab Mix & Drizzled with Eel Sauce
Chef's Specials
*Yellowtail Jalepeno
Yellowtail, Jalapeno, Yuzu Vinaigrette
*Roll Assortment
24 Piece of Maki, including California, Smoked Salmon, Crunchy Shrimp, Spicy Tuna
*Specialty Maki Combo
28 Piece of Maki, including Shrimp Tempura, Crab Meat Roll, Grace’s Roll, Tiger Roll
Sashimi Selection
12 Pieces of Chef’s Selection Sashimi
Sushi and Sashimi Deluxe
12 pcs Chef Choice Sashimi, 8 Piece Nigiri
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Nugget
Mandarin sweet sour, white rice, green apple, chocolate chip cookie
Kids Chicken Dumplings
Plain soba noodles, mixed berry, chocolate chip cookie
Kids Vegetable Dumplings
Plain soba noodles, mixed berry, chocolate chip cookie
Kids Plain Fried Rice
Chocolate chip cookie, green apple
Kids Plain Noodles
Chocolate chip cookie, green apple
Dessert
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake, with layers of chocolate glaze and fondant
Chocolate Ice Cream
Coconut Sorbet
Crème Brulee
Creamy custard topped with caramelized sugar
Fried Banana
Tempura bananas w/ a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled w/ local honey & a touch of coconut
Fruit Cup
Ginger Lemon Wasabi
Ginger lemon cheesecake over a gingersnap crust topped with a white chocolate wasabi grenache
Kid's Bear
Chocolate gelato decorated w/ chocolate ears & face
Mango Mousse
Light cake, with sweet and tart mango
Mango Sorbet
Orange Sorbet
Raspberry Sorbet
Sorbetto Assortment
One scoop of Mango, Raspberry, and Coconut
Strawberry Bliss
Strawberry glaze, vanilla cheesecake
Sweet Potato Fantasy
Cheesecake layered with sweet potato topped with toasted butter cream kisses
Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Grace’s Mandarin presents a fusion of modern Asian inspired dishes with a flair in an elegant and refined ambiance. Enjoy some of the most spectacular views of the Potomac River, in the heart of National Harbor, with patio seating available during the warmer months.
188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745