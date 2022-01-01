Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Grace's Mandarin

6,387 Reviews

$$$

188 Waterfront St

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings*
Asian Grilled Lamb Chops

Small Plate

Appetizers

Edamame

$8.00

Himalayan Salt

Asian Grilled Lamb Chops

$21.00

Rosemary garlic soy, chevre spread

Chicken Gyoza

$12.00

Truffle, soy vinaigrette

Crab Rangoon

$16.00

Crab meat, cheese blend, cayenne spice

Crispy Imperial Shrimp Rolls

$13.00

Fried Chicken Karaage*

$16.00

Japanese fried chicken nugget, yum yum sauce

Grace's Signature Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Appetizer

$24.00

Asian sesame slaw, broccoli

Fish Nuggets*

$16.00

Bombay sapphire cocktail sauce, Asian sesame slaw

The General's Cauliflower*

$18.00

Mandarin sweet spicy, scallions

Green Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Wild Mushroom Hot & Sour*

$6.00

Mushroom, tofu, egg

Korean Seafood Soup*

$16.00

Aromatic herb soup, scallop, shrimp, calamari, mussel, Korean chili

Mandarin Green Salad

$10.00

Organic baby greens, tomato, carrot, goat cheese, low-cal sesame soy vinaigrette

Miso Soup

$6.00

Seaweed, enoki, tofu, beech mushroom

Pan-Fried Calamari*

$19.00

Bell peppers, jalapeno pepper, peppercorn butter

Popcorn Shrimp*

$18.00

Bombay sapphire cocktail sauce

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings*

$18.00

Star anise, scallion, hot peppercorn, Thai Chili

Shanghai Chicken Wings*

$18.00

Shanghai sweet spicy

Shanghai Spareribs*

$20.00

Shanghai sweet spicy

Soft-shell Crab Tempura

$17.00

Sweet, spicy curry

Tempura Sampler

$18.00

Shrimp, okra, sweet potato, onion, eggplant, broccoli

Tuna Poke

$17.00

Tuna, onion, sesame oil, Poke dressing

Udon Noodle Soup

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, shitake mushroom, carrot, broccoli

Crispy Vegetable Dumplings

$12.00

Sweet sake truffle

Vegetarian Crispy Spring Rolls

$13.00

Apricot mustard

Yellowtail Jalapeno*

$18.00

sashimi style

Spicy Crab Stuffed Avocado*

$18.00

Spicy mayo, crab, masago, scallions

From the Land

Entrees

Sizzling Black Pepper Angus Filet Mignon*

$43.00

Onion, shitake mushroom, fresh garlic, smoky black peppercorn sake

Broccoli with Brown Sauce

$27.00

Soy based sauce, broccoli, choice of protein

Korean Bulgogi Style Filet Mignon

$43.00

King oyster mushroom, scallions, string beans, fresh garlic, Asian pear reduction, sesame seeds, gochujang sake marinade

Chengdu Chicken*

$28.00

Sichuan peppercorn, fresh garlic, onion

Hot and Spicy Cashew Chicken*

$28.00

Sichuan peppercorn, onion, cashews

Hawaiian Chicken

$28.00

Seasonal vegetable, pineapple, Polynesian hoisin sauce, macadamia nut

Kowloon Crispy Pork

$29.00

Boneless pork chop, pineapple, tangy savory

Land Sky Sea Delight

$35.00

Beef tenderloin, chicken, organic shrimp, broccoli, mushroom, baby carrot, asparagus, white truffle oil, fresh garlic, butternut squash

Mandarin Chicken*

$29.00

Butternut squash, Brussels sprout, string beans, sweet spicy

Mandarin Chicken and Shrimp Combo*

$36.00

Butternut squash, Brussels sprout, string beans, sweet spicy

Mongolian Beef

$31.00

Beef and spring onions

Orange Chicken

$29.00

Orange Peel

Pepper Steak

$31.00

Green leeks, garlic, bell pepper

*Panang Curry

$27.00

Broccoli, butternut squash, string beans, zucchini, coconut milk, Malaysian crepe

Pork Ma Po Tofu*

$26.00

Pork, Scallion, red chili pepper, Sichuan spice

Herb Garlic Grilled Lamb Rack

$45.00

Rosemary garlic soy, baby spinach, rice vermicelli noodle, tomato, chevre spread

Sesame Chicken

$29.00

Sesame

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$29.00

Tangy sweet and Sour

Togarashi*

$27.00

Chili peppercorn, scallion, onion, Long spicy pepper, roasted peanut

Cantonese Tiger Beef

$33.00

Crunchy fried beef, bell peppers, long spicy chili pepper

From the Sea

Entrees

Asparagus with Low Fat White Sauce

$27.00

Asparagus, mushroom, zucchini, butternut squash, white sauce

Black Bean Scallops

$39.00

Sweet pepper medley, onion, peas, savory Sha Cha spice

Broiled Chilean Seabass

$45.00

Broiled, herb lemon pepper butter, seasonal Vegetables

Grace's Signature Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Dinner

$49.00

Grilled asparagus, broccoli, carrot, sweet soy glaze

Crispy Shrimp in Honey Garlic Sauce

$32.00

Organic shrimp, garlic, citrus ginger zest

*Hong Kong XO Shrimp

$32.00

Organic shrimp, string beans, X.O. cognac butter

*Lobster Tail, Shrimp. Scallop

$60.00

Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans, XO Cognac butter

*Mandarin Shrimp

$34.00

Butternut squash, Brussels sprout, string beans, sweet spicy

Mandarin Chicken and Shrimp Combo*

$36.00

Butternut squash, Brussels sprout, string beans, sweet spicy

*Panang Curry

$27.00

Broccoli, butternut squash, string beans, zucchini, coconut milk, Malaysian crepe

*Crispy Fried Salt and Pepper Sea Bass

$45.00

Scallion, spicy chili pepper, garlic herb butter batter

*Crispy Salt and Pepper Scallops

$39.00

Scallion, spicy chili pepper, garlic herb butter

*Seafood Medley

$35.00

Organic shrimp, scallop, calamari, mussel, lemongrass, Thai sweet basil, green leeks

Surf & Turf

$50.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, grilled lamb chops, chevre spread, broccoli, sesame slaw, brown rice w/ Quinoa

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$33.00

Teriyaki Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Broccoli, citrus teriyaki, brown rice w/ Quinoa

*Salt & Pepper Whole Rockfish

$49.00

Fresh whole crispy rockfish, broccoli, scallion, spicy chili pepper, garlic herb butter

Emperor's Sweet and Sour Crispy Fish

$49.00

Mango Shrimp

$32.00

Mango, onion red bell pepper

Noodles & Rice

Entree Size

Fried Rice

$19.00

Egg, Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans

Asian Soba Noodles

$19.00

Onion, scallion, carrots, beansprouts

*Drunken Udon Noodle

$27.00

Thai basil, bell peppers, onion, Thai chili

*Indonesian Fried Rice

$29.00

Bali style, shrimp, honey ham, basil, pineapple, Thai chili, sundried raisin, egg

Lobster Fried Rice

$63.00

Egg, scallion, butternut squash, egg, string bean

*National Harbor Rice

$33.00

Scallop, shrimp, Berkshire pork, X.O. sauce, green bean, onion, butternut squash, egg

Thai Street Noodle

$27.00

rice noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, basil, egg, fish sauce, crushed peanuts

*Singapore Rice Noodle

$29.00

Shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, scallion, bean sprout, carrot, curry

Vegetable Fried Rice

$24.00

Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans, broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers

Vegetable Soba Noodles

$24.00

Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans, broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers

Brown Rice w/ Quinoa, Ginger, Egg White

$20.00

Vegetarian

*Crispy Organic Tofu Salt & Pepper

$24.00

Scallion, garlic, broccoli, Thai chili

*Panang Curry Vegetable

$24.00

Broccoli, butternut squash, string beans, zucchini, coconut milk, Malaysian crepe

*Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu

$24.00

Scallion, red chili pepper, Sichuan spice

Vegetarian Medley

$24.00

Broccoli, asparagus, mushroom, tomato, zucchini, butternut squash, tofu, Macadamia nut

Crispy Eggplant

$24.00

Spicy Mandarin Sauce

Sides

Asian Slaw

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy onion, garlic, butter

Crispy Noodle Apricot Mustard

$3.00

Crispy Wonton Noodle Chips

$2.00

Grilled Asparagus

$14.00

Malaysian Crepe (1)

$2.00

Satueed Garlic Broccoli

$12.00

Roasted garlic, sea salt soy

Side Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Szechuan String Beans

$12.00

*Contains Shellfish*

Sushi Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Ying Yang Fries

$12.00

Japanese Malt Vinegar, Vietnamese Ketchup

Grace's Chopsticks

$6.00

Cookie

$1.00

Sauces

Apricot Duck Mustard Sauce

$1.00

Brown Sauce

$3.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Home Made Chili Oil

$1.00

Honey Garlic Sauce

$3.00

Jalepenos

$2.00

Lamb Chop Cheese Spread

$1.00

Mandarin Sauce

$3.00

Orange Chicken Sauce

$3.00

Pad Thai Sauce

$3.00

Salad Dressing

$1.00

Salt and Pepper Seasoning

$3.00

Shanghai Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sushi Ginger

$1.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$3.00

Sweet Spicy Curry Sauce

$3.00

Tempura Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$3.00

Thai Basil Sauce

$3.00

Thai Chili Peppers

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Yum Yum Sauce

$1.00

Nigiri (2) & Sashimi (3)

Nigiri (2 Pcs) Sashimi (3 Pcs)

Eel (Unagi)

$9.00

Crab Stick (Kani)

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe

$8.00

Octopus (Tako)

$8.00

Salmon (Sake)

$9.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$10.00Out of stock

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$14.00Out of stock

Shrimp (Ebi)

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Sweet Egg (Tamago)

$7.00

Fatty Tuna (Toro)

$14.00

Tuna (Maguro)

$9.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$10.00

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$6.00

California Roll

$8.00

w/ Avocado & Fish Roe

*Crabmeat Roll

$12.00

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Spicy Fish Roe, Avocado & Spicy Mayo

Crunchy Avocado Roll

$8.00

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$11.00

Shrimp, Fish Roe, Scallion, Mayo & Tempura Flakes

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$10.00

Fatty Tuna Roll

$12.00

(Toro) w/ Scallion

Futomaki Roll

$15.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Shitake Roll

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Roll

$10.00

w/ Cream Cheese & Caper

*Spicy California Roll

$9.00

w/ Avocado & Spicy Fish Roe

*Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.00

Tiger Roll

$15.00

Crab Stick, Avocado, Crunchy tempura, Spicy Mayo, Topped with Steamed Shrimp

Tuna Avocado Roll

$10.00

Tuna Roll

$10.00

*Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

w/ Jalapeño

Special Rolls

Crunchy Dragon

$20.00

Sweet Egg, Cucumber & Tempura Flakes Wrapped with Eel & Avocado

Double Smoked Roll

$18.00

Smoked salmon, smoked eel, avocado, tuna, salmon, eel sauce

Garden (5 Pcs)

$15.00

Lettuce, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Sundried Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Red Onion, Soy Paper

Golden Shrimp Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, mango sauce, scallions, sesame seeds

*Graces Mandarin Roll

$20.00

Shrimp, Jalapeño, Cilantro & Tempura Flakes, Topped with Spicy Fish Roe & Torched Spicy Mayo

*Green Dragon Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce

*Heart of National Harbor

$20.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado & Tempura Flakes, Rolled with Soy Paper, Wrapped with Tuna

Komenashi (4 Pcs carb free)

$16.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Wrapped with Cucumber

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Red Chili Roll

$18.00

Tuna, crunchy onion, tempura flakes, avocado, chili oil

*Sexy Salmon Roll

$20.00

Salmon, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, Rolled with Soy Paper, Wrapped with Salmon

Shrimp Tempura

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Scallions, Crunchy Tempura Flakes

Spider (5 Pcs)

$18.00

Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Lettuce, Fish Roe & Spicy Mayo

Tsunami Tuna Roll

$20.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, deep fried, drizzled with eel sauce

*Volcano (5 Pcs)

$18.00

Shrimp, Eel, Cream Cheese & Shiitake, Fried, Topped with Baked Spicy Crab Mix & Drizzled with Eel Sauce

Chef's Specials

*Yellowtail Jalepeno

$18.00

Yellowtail, Jalapeno, Yuzu Vinaigrette

*Roll Assortment

$35.00

24 Piece of Maki, including California, Smoked Salmon, Crunchy Shrimp, Spicy Tuna

*Specialty Maki Combo

$60.00

28 Piece of Maki, including Shrimp Tempura, Crab Meat Roll, Grace’s Roll, Tiger Roll

Sashimi Selection

$38.00

12 Pieces of Chef’s Selection Sashimi

Sushi and Sashimi Deluxe

$55.00

12 pcs Chef Choice Sashimi, 8 Piece Nigiri

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nugget

$14.00

Mandarin sweet sour, white rice, green apple, chocolate chip cookie

Kids Chicken Dumplings

$14.00

Plain soba noodles, mixed berry, chocolate chip cookie

Kids Vegetable Dumplings

$14.00

Plain soba noodles, mixed berry, chocolate chip cookie

Kids Plain Fried Rice

$14.00

Chocolate chip cookie, green apple

Kids Plain Noodles

$14.00

Chocolate chip cookie, green apple

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate cake, with layers of chocolate glaze and fondant

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Coconut Sorbet

$8.00

Crème Brulee

$12.00

Creamy custard topped with caramelized sugar

Fried Banana

$13.00

Tempura bananas w/ a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled w/ local honey & a touch of coconut

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Ginger Lemon Wasabi

$13.00

Ginger lemon cheesecake over a gingersnap crust topped with a white chocolate wasabi grenache

Kid's Bear

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate gelato decorated w/ chocolate ears & face

Mango Mousse

$11.00

Light cake, with sweet and tart mango

Mango Sorbet

$8.00

Orange Sorbet

$8.00

Orange Sorbet

$8.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$8.00

Sorbetto Assortment

$12.00

One scoop of Mango, Raspberry, and Coconut

Strawberry Bliss

$13.00

Strawberry glaze, vanilla cheesecake

Sweet Potato Fantasy

$13.00

Cheesecake layered with sweet potato topped with toasted butter cream kisses

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla

Bottled Drinks

Deer Park Bottled Water

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca-Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Grace’s Mandarin presents a fusion of modern Asian inspired dishes with a flair in an elegant and refined ambiance. Enjoy some of the most spectacular views of the Potomac River, in the heart of National Harbor, with patio seating available during the warmer months.

Website

Location

188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Grace’s Mandarin - image

