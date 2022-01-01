Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Gracia

1,240 Reviews

$$

5313 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Taco Kit - Deconstructed
Cup of Guacamole
Cup of Salsa

To Go

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.00

House fried corn tortilla chips

Bag of Totopos

Bag of Totopos

$1.00

House made Oaxacan corn masa chips

Cup of Salsa

Cup of Salsa

$4.00

Your choice of one cup of house made salsa

Cup of Guacamole

Cup of Guacamole

$7.50

Handmade with avocado, lime, onion, serrano chiles & cilantro

Arroz Blanco

Arroz Blanco

$3.00

White rice with garlic & chicken stock

Vegetarian Arroz Rojo

Vegetarian Arroz Rojo

$3.00

Rice marinated with tomato, garlic, onion, adobo

Frijoles Negros

$4.50

Black beans with manteca, avocado leaf, onion and hoja santa

Vegetarian Pinto Beans

Vegetarian Pinto Beans

$4.50

Vegetarian pinto beans with epazote & oregano

Ensalada Cesar

Ensalada Cesar

$16.00

Romaine, anchovy dressing, cotija cheese, croutons & pico de gallo

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$17.00

Your choice of taco meat/veggies with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, cotija, cilantro, radish

Big C Burrito

Big C Burrito

$14.00

A nearly two-pound burrito made with two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat or veggies, rice, beans, lettuce, crema, chihuahua cheese, & pico de gallo

Enchilada Suizas

Enchilada Suizas

$19.00

Poached organic chicken, rajas and green chiles rolled into two Oaxacan corn tortillas, topped with tomatillo cream, chihuahua & cotija cheese; garnished with iceberg lettuce, pickled onions & cilantro

Enchiladas con Mole

$21.00

Poached organic chicken, rajas & green chiles rolled into two Oaxacan corn tortillas, topped with housemade red mole, crema, queso, pickled onions and cilantro

Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$17.00

pastured chicken, heirloom corn, poblano, tomatillo, onion, garlic, oregano, cabbage, radish, cilantro, lime

Sopa de Lima

Sopa de Lima

$17.50

Poached organic chicken, chicken broth, avocado, onion, lime, fried tortilla strips, cilantro; served with a habanero relish

Taco Kit - Deconstructed

Taco Kit - Deconstructed

$25.00

A deconstructed taco kit that feeds two! Includes everything you need to make 4-6 tacos. Choice of ONE type of taco. *Limit total of 5 Taco Kits per any order*

Arbol Hot Sauce

$3.00

Spicy & smoky chile de arbol hot sauce

Habanero Hot Sauce

$3.00

Sweet & spicy habanero hot sauce

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Chef Chester Gerl's vision for Gracia is founded on his deep admiration and reverence for Mexican culture and cuisine. Sourcing pure and honest ingredients, he preserves and honors the history and techniques of traditional Mexican cuisine. Gerl imports non-GMO, heirloom corn varieties from Oaxaca, Mexico, then nixtamalizes the kernels in house; the result, fresh masa. Masa, the foundation and heart of his menu, produces distinctly nuanced, earthy flavors that are reflective of season, variety, geography and craft. *Please note that our online menu is available for immediate pick-up or delivery only! (No scheduled orders available)*

5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

