Restaurant header imageView gallery

gràcia 4800 Burnet Road

review star

No reviews yet

4800 Burnet Road

D-450

Austin, TX 78756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Dinner

Oysters of the Day (Half Dozen)

$24.00

Fresno Chili Mignonette

Fresh Chickpea Hummus

$12.00

Aleppo Chili Oil, Za'atar, House Flatbread

Crispy Yukon Potatoes

$10.00

Lemon Zest, Parsley, Chive, Garlic Aioli

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Honey and Chili Agrodolce

Baby Eggplant

$15.00

White Bean Puree, Aleppo Chili Oil, Za'atar, Sesame

Beets

$16.00

Endive, Mint, Almonds, Whipped Sumac, Labneh

Leafy Greens

$16.00

Fuyu Persimmon, Pecans, Stilton, Maple Vinaigrette

Salmon Tartare

$16.00

Shrimp and Serrano Ham

$20.00

Black Pepper Gastrique

Gnocchi

$22.00

Potato Dumplings, Calamari, Calabrian Chili, Tomato Passata, Parsley

Swordfish Skewer

$28.00

Bulgar, Cucumber, Tomato, Sesame

Baked Cod

$24.00

Scallops

$28.00

Potato Puree, Truffle Butter, Fine Herbs

Lamb Chops

$29.00

Quince, Fennel, Harissa Honey

Sirloin Steak

$32.00

Chermoula, Spinach, Pine Nuts, Currants

Dessert

Bay Leaf Gelato

$8.00

Sorbetto Seasonal

$8.00

Clementine & Almond Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Budino

$10.00

Add-On's

SD Pita

$3.00

SD Crudite

$4.00

Friends & Family

$0.01

Liquor

Amari & Vermouth

Cappelletti Pasubio

$10.00

Contratto Aperitif

$9.00

Contratto Fernet

$13.00

Contratto Bitter

$11.00

Caffo Vecchio

$11.00

Contratto Americano

$13.00

Lustau Vermut Rojo

$9.00

Yzaguirre Vermut Blanco

$7.00

Casa Mariol Vermut Negre

$13.00

Bonal Gentiane-Quina

$9.00

Bourbon/Rye

Old Bardstown Bourbon

$8.00

Milam & Greene Bourbon

$13.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$15.00

Widow Jane Bourbon

$22.00

Barrel Bourbon

$24.00

Pikeville Rye

$14.00

Milam & Greene Rye

$15.00

Brandy

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac

$13.00

Pierre Ferrand Double Cask 20 yr Cognac

$33.00

Caffo Grappa Italiana

$10.00

Marolo Grappa di Brunello

$39.00

Caravedo Pisco

$12.00

Yeni Raki

$10.00

Cordials

Barrow's Ginger

$15.00

Blume Marillen Apricot

$15.00

Briottet Cassis

$12.00

Caffo Amaretto

$9.00

Almond

Caffo Limoncino

$9.00

Lemon

Caffo Sambuca

$9.00

Anise

Fleur Charmante

$14.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Hazelnut

Giffard Menthe

$14.00

Giffard Triple Sec

$9.00

Grand Brulot VSOP

$14.00

Green Chartreuse

$24.00

Laird's Applejack

$8.00

Leopold's Absinthe

$27.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$13.00

Cherry

Nux Alpina Nocino

$14.00

Walnut

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$11.00

Orange

Rothman & Winter Peach

$9.00

Peach

St Elder

$11.00

Strega

$16.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao

$14.00

Chocolate

Tempus Fugit Creme de Violette

$13.00

Violet

Gin

Still Austin

$8.00

Engine

$9.00

Mirabeau

$11.00

Gin Mare

$16.00

Whitley Neill Quince

$8.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Cimarron Blanco

$7.00

Terralta Reposado

$15.00

Amatitena Blanco Tahona

$21.00

Amaras Verde Mezcal

$9.00

Vodka

Dripping Springs

$7.00

Chopin

$8.00

Kastra Elion

$16.00

Whisky

Famous Grouse

$9.00

Glenmorangie 14

$20.00

Oban 14

$27.00

Blackadder Raw Cask

$34.00

Tullamore D.E.W. XO

$10.00

Rum

Matusalem Platino

$7.00

Matusalem Gran Reserva

$11.00

Classic Cocktails

Spanish G&T

$15.00

Dirty Martini

$18.00

Vieux Carre

$16.00

El Diablo

$16.00

Blonde Negroni

$15.00

House Concoctions

Pink Lotus

$16.00

El Bailadero

$15.00

Lion, Witch, & Wardrobe

$17.00

Rambling Man

$16.00

Dancing in the Moonlight

$15.00

Low ABV Cocktails

Rose Sangria

$14.00

Mediterranean Spritz

$15.00

Sneaky Pete

$16.00

Drinks

Non Alcoholic Beverages

House Limeade

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Richard's Sparkling Water

$6.00

Numi Organic Hot Tea

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fever Tree Club Soda

$4.00

Fever TreeTonic Water

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Cafe

Cafe Solo

$5.00

Regular Espresso

Americano

$5.00

Long Espresso

Cortado

$6.00

Espresso + Dollop of Foamed Milk

Cafe con Leche

$6.00

Espresso + Steamed Milk

Leche Manchada

$6.00

Espresso + Foamed Milk

Wine

Wine By The Glass

Gl Castellroig Brut

$14.00

Gl Castellroig Rosat

$14.00

GL Livon

$13.00

Gl Naia

$13.00

Gl Cailloux

$13.00

Gl Bass Lore

$14.00

Gl Luna Bianco

$14.00

Gl Thevenet

$17.00

Gl Luzon

$12.00

Gl Charvin

$15.00

Gl Visintini

$16.00

Gl Vigneron Cab Franc

$12.00

Gl Luna Gaia Red

$14.00

Gl Fronton de Oro

$15.00

Gl Lestage

$16.00

Gl Lan

$18.00

Gl Grosjean

$18.00

Sparkling

Castellroig Cava Brut Reserva

$52.00

Castellroig Cava Brut Rosat

$52.00

Bod Aroa Le Petilant Natural

$69.00

Cantina della Volta Lambrusco

$77.00

Castello Bonomi Franciacorta

$84.00

Phillipe Fourier Champagne Blanc de Noirs

$87.00

Recaredo Brut Nature Gran Reserva

$104.00

Ployez-Jacquemart Champagne Brut

$109.00

Roland Champion Champagne Grand Cru

$147.00

White

Livon Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Naia Verdejo

$50.00

Les Cailloux Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Basa Lore Hondurabbi Zuri

$54.00

Luna Gaia Catarrato

$56.00

Dom. Thevenet et Fils Chardonnay

$66.00

Dom. Couly Dutheil Chenin Blanc

$52.00

Ktima Brintziki Roditis

$57.00

Dom. la Manarine Clairette, Bourboulenc

$57.00

Dom. de l'Ecu Melon de Bourgogne

$57.00

Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine

$57.00

Turckheim Pinot Blanc

$57.00

Santiago Ruiz Albarino

$60.00

La Raia Gavi

$60.00

La Spinetta Vermentino

$62.00

Bisson Bianchetta Genovese

$66.00

Maråtre Sancerre

$83.00

Daniel-Etienne Defaix Chardonnay

$98.00

Yves Cuilleron Viognier

$114.00

Dom. Jaques Carillon Chardonnay

$207.00

Rose

Bod. Luzon Monastrell

$48.00

Dom. Charvin Grenache Cinsault

$60.00

Il Monticello Cilliegiolo

$50.00

Ch. Pradeaux Mourvedre, Cinsault

$85.00

Visintini Friulano Amphora

$63.00

Red

Cave de Vignerons Cabernet Franc

$48.00

Luna Gaia Nero d'Avola

$56.00

Bardos Tinta del Pais

$57.00

Lestage Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot

$64.00

Bod. Lan Tempranillo, Mazuelo

$69.00

Grosjean Freres Pinot Noir

$72.00

Dom. Francois Villard Syrah

$53.00

Ch. St. Didier Parnac Malbec

$56.00

Ktima Brintziki Merlot, Mavrodaphne

$57.00

Il Monticello Sangiovese

$59.00

Fronton de Oro Listan Negro, Tintilia

$57.00

Dom. de la Chapelle des Brois Gamay

$63.00

Famille Amoreau Merlot, Cab Sauv, Cab Franc

$70.00

Cantina Bolzano Lagrein

$72.00

Viticcio Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc

$74.00

Nathalie Richez Pinot Noir

$96.00

Clos Berenger Grenache, Carignan, Syrah, Cab Sauv

$109.00

Ch. Du Parc Merlot, Cabernet Franc

$110.00

Urbina Tempranillo, Carigan, Graciano

$117.00

Marchesi Incisa della Rochetta Nebbiolo

$123.00

La Rasina Sangiovese

$124.00

Dom. Joliet Pinot Noir

$155.00

Tenuta Santa Maria Corvina, Rondinella, Corvinone

$165.00Out of stock

Clos Saint-Andre Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon

$256.00

Sweet & Fortified Wines

GL Perez Barquero Sherry

$14.00

GL Bod. Los Bermejos Dulce

$16.00

GL Ch. de Fargues Sautemes

$18.00

Beer and Cider

Fireman's #4

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

gràcia, Catalan for “grace”, a full service Mediterranean inspired restaurant and wine bar in the midtown Austin neighborhood of Rosedale is the newest venture from restaurateur Cameron Lockley (Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar and Flavor Co. Catering + Events). Executive Chef Jason Tallent, who most recently helmed the kitchen at Cipollina in the Clarksville neighborhood and previously won numerous accolades while at Globe in San Francisco, will feature wine-centric cuisine drawing on the flavors and cultures of countries throughout the Mediterranean including Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Morocco, and more. Much like Rosedale is in Austin, the barri gràcia is a popular neighborhood in Barcelona that boasts a simple elegance while simultaneously being bohemian, hip, and fun. It is well known for international cuisine and as a cool spot for shopping.

Location

4800 Burnet Road, D-450, Austin, TX 78756

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Honest Mary's - Rosedale
orange star4.0 • 58
4800 Burnet Road Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4800 Burnet Rd Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Pinthouse Pizza - Burnet
orange star4.0 • 1,076
4729 BURNET ROAD Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Picnik | Burnet
orange star4.4 • 2,534
4801 Burnet Rd Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Old Thousand - Burnet
orange starNo Reviews
4805 Burnet Road Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Citizen Eatery
orange star4.7 • 1,860
5011 BURNET RD Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - North Loop
orange star4.8 • 5,834
501 E 53rd St. Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston