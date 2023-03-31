gràcia 4800 Burnet Road

Restaurant info

gràcia, Catalan for “grace”, a full service Mediterranean inspired restaurant and wine bar in the midtown Austin neighborhood of Rosedale is the newest venture from restaurateur Cameron Lockley (Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar and Flavor Co. Catering + Events). Executive Chef Jason Tallent, who most recently helmed the kitchen at Cipollina in the Clarksville neighborhood and previously won numerous accolades while at Globe in San Francisco, will feature wine-centric cuisine drawing on the flavors and cultures of countries throughout the Mediterranean including Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Morocco, and more. Much like Rosedale is in Austin, the barri gràcia is a popular neighborhood in Barcelona that boasts a simple elegance while simultaneously being bohemian, hip, and fun. It is well known for international cuisine and as a cool spot for shopping.