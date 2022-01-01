Gracias Madre Newport Beach
729 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are Gracias Madre- born out of love for Mother Earth and reverence for all mothers. Traditional Mexican cuisine made plant-based, all from scratch using local, organic ingredients. Dedicated to diffuser-free agave spirits, our bar highlights independent producers and small batch distillers in Mexico. We honor the mother residing above us, within our hearts, within the earth, and in all those who nurture us. Pull up a chair- there’s always a seat at Love’s table.
1617 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
