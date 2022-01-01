Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gracias Madre Newport Beach

729 Reviews

$$

1617 Westcliff Dr

Newport Beach, CA 92660

FUERTE CRUNCH WRAP
CHORIZO NACHOS
TACOS DEL MAR

FEATURED ITEMS

TACOS DEL MAR

TACOS DEL MAR

$23.50

SeaCo Catch Plant-Based Fÿsh, ginger cilantro aioli, salsa chipotle, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, rice, beans

CARNITAS ENTREE

CARNITAS ENTREE

$23.50

braised jackfruit, colorado guajillo sauce, orange, jicama, watermelon radish, flour or corn tortillas (nf, gf with corn tortillas)

STARTERS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$15.50

avocado, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, lime (gf, nf)

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$14.50

grilled corn on the cob, coated with a four chilli aioli, rolled in choice of follow your heart parmesan cheese, or toasted coconut, topped with cilantro, tajin, and lime (gf, nf)

HEARTS OF PALM CEVICHE

HEARTS OF PALM CEVICHE

$16.50

pineapple, cucumber, red onion, sesame seeds, jalapeño, fennel, lemon juice (gf)

CUCUMBER SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

$15.50

beet root, peanuts, orange, fennel, lemon thyme vinaigrette (gf)

CHEF'S SALAD

CHEF'S SALAD

$16.50

mixed greens, candied pecans, grilled fennel, dry figs, spiced coconut bacon, cilantro pepita dressing, crispy epazote leaves (gf)

LITTLE GEM CAESAR

LITTLE GEM CAESAR

$16.50

shiitake bacon, caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, brazil nut parmesan (gf no croutons)

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$16.50

crispy whole wheat tortilla ,melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions and peppers, served with four chili aioli, guacamole, and pickled red onions

CHORIZO NACHOS

CHORIZO NACHOS

$17.50

soy chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, pineapple salsa, cashew nacho cheese (gf)

CHIPS AND SALSA

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.50

TORTILLA CHIPS AND SALSA

TACOS

TACO FLIGHT

TACO FLIGHT

$19.50

choice of three: al pastor, coconut, mushroom, parm pastor

SINGLE AL PASTOR TACO

SINGLE AL PASTOR TACO

$6.50

oyster mushrooms, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, guacamole (gf, nf)

SINGLE COCONUT TACO

SINGLE COCONUT TACO

$6.50

crispy coconut meat, mexican kim chee, carrot aioli, micro greens (gf, nf)

SINGLE PORTOBELLO TACO

SINGLE PORTOBELLO TACO

$6.50

topo chico–battered portobellos, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli (nf)

SINGLE PARM PASTOR TACO

SINGLE PARM PASTOR TACO

$6.50

crispy parmesan crusted mushrooms, pesto-dressed mixed greens, chipotle crema, pickled red onion, micro cilantro (gf, nf)

Broccli Taco Solo

$6.50

Broccoli Flight

$19.50

MAINS

MADRE BURGER

MADRE BURGER

$17.50

Roasted mushroom & black bean patty, cashew nacho cheese, balsamic poblano onion, arugula, grilled pineapple, pepperoncini, chipotle aioli, brioche bun, house green salad

TACO SALAD by Elissa Goodman

TACO SALAD by Elissa Goodman

$16.50

walnut & quinoa taco mix, romaine, shredded cabbage, cherry tomatoes, radish, cilantro, roasted pepitas, in collaboration with @elissagoodman

TACOS DEL MAR

TACOS DEL MAR

$23.50

SeaCo Catch Plant-Based Fÿsh, ginger cilantro aioli, salsa chipotle, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, rice, beans

CARNITAS ENTREE

CARNITAS ENTREE

$23.50

braised jackfruit, colorado guajillo sauce, orange, jicama, watermelon radish, flour or corn tortillas (nf, gf with corn tortillas)

POZOLE

POZOLE

$16.50

hominy, chickpeas, cabbage & carrots in a chili-infused vegetable broth, finished with cashew crema & crispy tortilla strips (gf)

FAJITAS

FAJITAS

$22.50

mushroom blend, peppers, onions, rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cabbage, pickled onions, cashew crema, flour or corn tortillas (gf with corn tortillas)

ENCHILADAS VERDE

ENCHILADAS VERDE

$22.50

potato, peas, zucchini, salsa verde, rice, black beans, kale, avocado, cashew (gf)

BURRITO BOWL

BURRITO BOWL

$18.50

romaine, black beans, rice, soy chorizo, pico de gallo, guacamole, cashew crema, pumpkin seeds (gf)

TROPICAL BOWL

TROPICAL BOWL

$18.50

lentils, spring lettuces, rice, spicy peanut sauce, pineapple salsa, pico de gallo, avocado (gf)

FUERTE CRUNCH WRAP

FUERTE CRUNCH WRAP

$17.50

jackfruit carnitas, guacamole, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, corn tostada, wrapped & pressed in a whole wheat tortilla

EL JARDIN

EL JARDIN

$18.50Out of stock

blackened tempeh, sautéed squash, red onion, roasted corn, chef’s ‘chilichurri’, jicama jalapeño mango slaw, lettuce cups (gf, nf)

MOLE & MUSHROOM TAMALE

MOLE & MUSHROOM TAMALE

$16.50

mole negro, cashew crema, black beans, onion, micro greens (gf)

TAMALE VERDE

TAMALE VERDE

$16.50

roasted poblanos & corn, creamy poblano sauce

KIDS

KIDS TACO BOWL

KIDS TACO BOWL

$9.00

tostada bowl, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cashew crema, watermelon triangles

KIDS NACHOS

KIDS NACHOS

$9.00

chips, beans, avocado, melted cheese, tomato, cashew crema

KIDS FLAUTAS

KIDS FLAUTAS

$9.00

potato, avocado, mozzarella, crispy flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, cashew crema, rice & beans

KIDS FRUIT BOWL

KIDS FRUIT BOWL

$8.00

pineapple, mango, cucumber, watermelon, strawberries, crispy coconut, lime

KIDS BURRITO

KIDS BURRITO

$7.00

rice, beans, mozzarella cheese, avocado, watermelon triangles

KIDS WATERMELON

KIDS WATERMELON

$5.00

three watermelon triangles

KIDS QUESADILLA

KIDS QUESADILLA

$9.00

flour tortilla, vegan cheddar, chorizo, rice, beans

DESSERT

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$11.50

with seasonal gelto

FUDGE BROWNIE

FUDGE BROWNIE

$11.50

espresso, avocado, seasonal gelato, mezcal syrup (NF)

RAW RED VELVETCAKE

RAW RED VELVETCAKE

$11.50

raw & gluten-free house recipe

HOUSE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

HOUSE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$11.50

with oaxacan hot chocolate (gf)

APPLE PIE

APPLE PIE

$11.50Out of stock

with housemade granola & seasonal gelato (gf)

GUAVA CHEESECAKE

GUAVA CHEESECAKE

$11.50

cinnamon, dates, cacao nibs, pecans, puffed quinoa (gf)

STREET FRUTA

STREET FRUTA

$11.50

sliced seasonal fruit with pomegranate seeds, jicama, orange & cucumber tossed in lime juice & tajin (gf, nf)

SIDES

SAUTÉED SEASONAL VEGETABLES SIDE

$8.00

LARGE GUACAMOLE SIDE

$8.00

LARGE RICE SIDE

$6.00

LARGE BEANS SIDE

$6.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$3.00

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$3.00

PICO DE GALLO SIDE

$3.00

CHIPS + SALSA

$5.00

2 OZ GUAC SIDE

$3.00

SIDE SOY CHORIZO

$5.00

SIDE ACHIOTE MARINATED TOFU

$5.00

SIDE BLACKENED TEMPEH

$5.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS AL PASTOR

$5.00

SIDE OF TOFU SCRAMBLE

$6.00

POTATOS SIDE

$5.00

AVOCADO SIDE

$3.00

SIDE DRESSING

$2.00

SIDE SAUCES

2OZ GUAC

$2.00

AGAVE

$1.00

AVOCADO CREMA

$1.00

AVOCADO SALSA

$1.00

CAESAR DRESSING

$1.00

CASHEW CREMA

$2.00

CHIPOTLE AOLI

$1.00

COFFEE WHIPPED CREAM

$1.00

HOT HOT

$2.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS SAUCE

$1.00

MAPLE SYRUP

$1.00

MOLE NEGRA

$1.00

NACHO CHEESE

$2.00

ORANGE VINAIGRETTE

$1.00Out of stock

PICO DE GALLO

$2.50

PINEAPPLE SALSA

$1.00

SALSA ROJA

$1.00

SALSA VERDE

$1.00

COCKTAILS

PURISTA MARGARITA (SERVES 2)

PURISTA MARGARITA (SERVES 2)

$20.00

Tequila or Mezcal, Lime, Agave, Spicy or Regular :) (serves 2)

HOUSE NEGRONI CAN (SERVES 2)

HOUSE NEGRONI CAN (SERVES 2)

$20.00

Mezcal, Sweet Vermouth, Hibiscus, Bitter Bianco

OLD FASIONED CAN (SERVES 2)

OLD FASIONED CAN (SERVES 2)

$20.00

Mezcal, Tequila Reposado, Corn Licor, Mole

PALOMA CAN (SERVES 1)

PALOMA CAN (SERVES 1)

$13.00

Tequila, Grapefruit Cordial, Lime, Grapefruit Soda (serves 1)

PURISTA MARGARITA 4-PACK (SERVES 8)

PURISTA MARGARITA 4-PACK (SERVES 8)

$60.00

“Better too many margs than not enough margs. I should take home more margs” -you

PALOMA 4 PACK (SERVES 4)

PALOMA 4 PACK (SERVES 4)

$40.00

“Better too many palomas than not enough palomas. I should take home more palomas” -you

MICHELADA CAN

MICHELADA CAN

$13.00
MICHELADA 4-PACK

MICHELADA 4-PACK

$30.00
Sunday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are Gracias Madre- born out of love for Mother Earth and reverence for all mothers. Traditional Mexican cuisine made plant-based, all from scratch using local, organic ingredients. Dedicated to diffuser-free agave spirits, our bar highlights independent producers and small batch distillers in Mexico. We honor the mother residing above us, within our hearts, within the earth, and in all those who nurture us. Pull up a chair- there's always a seat at Love's table.

1617 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660

