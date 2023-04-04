Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gracie's, The Grace Miller

706 Pine St.

Bastrop, TX 78602

Beverages

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Water

Mango Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk

$1.50

Appetizers

Shrimp Gratin

$8.99

Fr OK

$7.99

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Chips & Spin Queso

$7.50

Fr GB

$8.99

Cheese Stix

$8.99

6 pieces

Fr Pickles

$8.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Fr Zucc

$8.99

Salads & Soups

Soup

$3.50

Spin Salad

$11.50

Fresh spinach leaves topped with bacon, purple onions, sliced boiled egg and fresh mushrooms tossed in our signature vinaigrette dressing

Grk Salad

$9.00

A bed of fresh mixed greens topped with black olives, feta cheese and tossed in feta dressing

Csr Salad

$6.95

A large bed of fresh romaine lettuce topped with roasted pinon nuts and Parmesan cheese, tossed in a creamy caesar dressing

Sirloin Caesar Salad

$21.95

Chef Salad

$10.95

A large bed of fresh mixed greens topped with ham, bacon and turkey, boiled egg, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, red onions and black olives

Salad

$5.25

A healthy portion of lettuce, tomato, baby peas and cucumber with your choice of dressing. Dressing choices: homemade ranch, bleu cheese, thousand island, Italian, French, and honey mustard

CFC Salad

$10.95

A healthy portion of lettuce, tomato, baby peas, cucumber and crispy fried chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dressing

To Go

$0.50

Specials

Lunch Hamburger Steak

$10.99

Lunch Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Lunch Meatloaf

$10.99

Lunch Pork Roast

$10.99

Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.99

Lunch Pork Chop Grilled

$10.99

Lunch Pork Chop Fried

$10.99

Pulled pork sandwich

$8.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Ham & banana pepper

$8.75

Ckn & Crm Chz

$8.95

Tuna Melt w/ Swiss

$8.75

Tuna Melt w/Cheddar

$8.75

Tuna Melt w/ No Sauce

$8.75

Hot Steak

$11.95

Chicken fried steak served open face on Texas toast smothered with cream gravy and French fries

Rooster

$8.95

A healthy portion of deep fried chicken breast served on a kaiser roll

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.50

Ham & Chz

$7.50

Turkey & Swiss

$7.50

Tuna Sal Sand

$7.50

Ckn Sal Sand

$7.50

Grilled Chz

$6.75

Burgers

Burger

$9.00

Chz Burger

$9.75

Bac Chz Burger

$11.00

Avo Chz Burger

$11.00

Mush Swiss Burger

$11.00

Grn Chili Cheese Burger

$11.00

Crm Chz Burger

$9.75

Seafood

Grl Shrimp

$17.95

Six gulf shrimp tossed and marinated in a lightly seasoned garlic butter sauce and lightly grilled

Fr Shrimp

$18.95

Six hand-breaded gulf shrimp lightly seasoned, fried to a golden perfection. Biggest shrimp around these parts

Portofino

$16.95

Large gulf shrimp, Parmesan cheese, pine nuts and baby spinach all sautéed in our special garlic butter sauce, served with angel hair pasta. Potato omitted with this dish

Trout

$15.95

Rainbow trout, seasoned to perfection and pan-grilled in a light garlic butter sauce

Mahi-Mahi

$18.95

Grilled and season to perfection, topped with a herb garlic butter sauce

Salmon

$16.95

Lightly seasoned

Fried Catfish

$13.95

Two filets fried golden brown with jalapeño hushpuppies and tartar sauce

Steak

CFS

$14.95

Hand-breaded tenderized steak served with cream gravy. Award winner 9 years in a row

Hamb Stk

$13.95

A full 3/4 lb. of ground beef charbroiled to order, smothered in brown gravy and sautéed onions. Add sautéed mushrooms for 1.95

Sirloin Stk

$21.95

10 oz. Black angus beef spiced right and grilled to perfection

Charlotta

$6.50

We call this dish a "Frito pie" with all the fixin's. Served on a bed of Fritos corn chips, topped with lettuce, chili, queso cheese, onions, jalapeños, tomato and salsa

Chicken

CFC

$14.95

Hand-breaded and served with cream gravy

Cil Lime Ckn

$13.95

Chicken breast lightly seasoned with our house-made cilantro lime sauce

Rmy Pch Ckn

$13.95

Chicken breast glazed in a sweet peach sauce

Grl Ckn

$13.95

Grilled to perfection and smothered in a garlic butter sauce

Ckn Strips

$13.95

Children's

K- Chicken Fried Steak

$10.95

Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.99

K- Chicken Strips

$8.50

2 pieces

K- Grilled Shrimp

$11.95

5 pieces

K- Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Kids House Salad & Cup of Soup

$5.25

K- Gracie's Chocolate Brownie Toffee

$2.99

A special dessert for the kiddos is our handmade Gracie's chocolate brownie toffee special

K- Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.75

Drizzle with chocolate sauce or caramel sauce

K- PB&J Sandwich

$4.25

Grape or strawberry jelly

K-Grilledr Chicken

$10.99

Desserts

Raspberry Cheese Cake

$7.95

Turtle Cheese Cake

$7.95

Bananas Foster Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Gracie's Chocolate Brownie Special

$4.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$5.95

À la mode add 1.25 extra

Homemade Cobbler

$6.95

Ice Cream Bowl

$3.00

Ice Cream Cup

$1.50

Sides

Sweet Fries

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Black Eyed Peas

$2.00Out of stock

Broccoli

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Brussel Sprouts

$2.00Out of stock

Carrots

$2.00

Squash

$2.00

Collard Greens

$2.00

Baked Potato (After 5pm)

Ckn Breast

$5.00

Xta Plate

To Go

$0.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
