Gracie's Cafe

204 West Hwy 50
Coolidge, KS 67836
Dinner
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded cube steak topped with cream gravy. Served with salad, choice of potato (mashed, baked,or french fries), vegetable of the day, and a dinner roll.
Double Portion Chicken Fried Steak
Two cube steaks topped with cream gravy. Served with salad, choice of potato(mashed, baked, or french fries), vegetable of the day, and a dinner roll.
Rib Eye Steak
USDA choice charbroiled hand cut steak. Served with salad, choice of potato(mashed, baked, or french fries), vegetable of the day, and a dinner roll.
Kansas City Strip
USDA choice charbroiled hand cut steak. Served with salad, choice of potato(mashed, baked, or french fries), vegetable of the day, and a dinner roll.
Hamburger Steak
10 ounce hamburger steak charbroiled served with grilled onions. Served with salad, choice of potato(mashed, baked, or french fries), vegetable of the day, and a dinner roll.
Special Bourbon Chicken
Special Balsamic Roasted Pork
Special Chicken and Noodles
Smoother Pork chops in Mushroom Sauce
Plains and Ports KC strip
Plains and Ports Ribeye Steak
SIDES
Daily Specials
Special Salisbury Steak
Special BBQ Sandwhich
Special Chicken and Noodles
Special Meatloaf
Special Bourbon Chicken
Special Balsamic Roast Pork
Special Spaghetti
Daily Special
Philly Cheese Steak
PIE
HAMBURGER PATTY
SAUSAGE PATTIES
Surf and Turf Ribeye
Surf and Turf KC strip
Street Corn
Sandwiches
Build A Burger
5 ounce hamburger served on a toasted bun. You are in control of your burger, please add as many options as you would like. The cost of the burger will depend on your choices. Enjoy and have fun with your burger!
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on white or wheat toast.
Clubhouse Sandwich
Toasted bread with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ham, cheese, and mayo. Add avocado- $1.00
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Breaded cube steak topped with mayo,lettuce, and tomato. Served on a toasted bun.
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Hot Dog
Grilled Turkey and Cheese
Kids Meals
Breakfast
Short Stack Pancakes
Two buttermilk pancakes
Pancake
One buttermilk pancake.
Full Stack Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes.
Pancake Platter
Short stack pancakes, meat of choice, and two eggs served with hashbrowns and white or wheat toast.
Biscuits and Gravy
Homemade biscuit topped with sausage or cream gravy.
Country Breakfast
Two eggs, two meats, biscuit and gravy, hashbrowns, and white or wheat toast.
French Toast
Two slices of white or wheat bread coated in egg batter and fried. Topped with butter and powdered sugar.
Deluxe French Toast Breakfast
Three slices of white or wheat bread battered and fried. Topped with butter and powdered sugar. Comes with two eggs, two meats, and hashbrowns.
1 egg breakfast
A dish of beaten eggs cooked in a frying pan until firm. Choice of fillings: Cheese, ham, bacon, sausage, sweet bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and jalapenos.
Loaded Omelette
3 eggs Omelette filled with ham, bacon, sausage, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served with hashbrowns, and white or wheat toast.
2 eggs breakfast
Eggs cooked your way. Served with hashbrowns and your choice of white or wheat toast
Bacon with 1 egg
Bacon with 2 Eggs
Sausage with 1 egg
Sausage with 2 Eggs
Chicken Fried Steak with 2 eggs
Ham with 1 egg
Ham with 2 eggs
Denver Omelet
Meat Omelet
large order of biscuit and gravy
small order biscuit and gravy
Gracie's Breakfast Deal
Sides
Salads
Add-Ons
Bacon
Grilled Onion
Mushrooms
Jalapenos
Fresh or grilled.
Extra Patty
Swiss Cheese
Cheddar Cheese
Provolone Cheese
American Cheese
Kid's French Fries
Kid's mashed potatoes
Kid's Onion Rings
Kid's Salad
Capri Sun
Kid's lemonaid
kid's tea
kid's sweet tea
kid's hot chocolate
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Dinner Salad
Onion Rings
Meat Loaf Special
ADD on French Fries
Add baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
add loaded baked potato w/ meal
Baked Potato
Cherry Poke Cake
Choice Corn
Choice Peas
Add on Onion Rings
SODA
LEMONADE
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
204 West Hwy 50, Coolidge, KS 67836