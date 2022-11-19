Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gracie's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

204 West Hwy 50

Coolidge, KS 67836

Order Again

Dinner

Steaks are cooked to order. CONSUMER ADVISORY: Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a certain medical condition.

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Breaded cube steak topped with cream gravy. Served with salad, choice of potato (mashed, baked,or french fries), vegetable of the day, and a dinner roll.

Double Portion Chicken Fried Steak

$19.50

Two cube steaks topped with cream gravy. Served with salad, choice of potato(mashed, baked, or french fries), vegetable of the day, and a dinner roll.

Rib Eye Steak

$31.00

USDA choice charbroiled hand cut steak. Served with salad, choice of potato(mashed, baked, or french fries), vegetable of the day, and a dinner roll.

Kansas City Strip

$27.00

USDA choice charbroiled hand cut steak. Served with salad, choice of potato(mashed, baked, or french fries), vegetable of the day, and a dinner roll.

Hamburger Steak

$14.00

10 ounce hamburger steak charbroiled served with grilled onions. Served with salad, choice of potato(mashed, baked, or french fries), vegetable of the day, and a dinner roll.

Special Bourbon Chicken

$10.00

Special Balsamic Roasted Pork

$10.00

Special Chicken and Noodles

$10.00

Smoother Pork chops in Mushroom Sauce

$12.00

Plains and Ports KC strip

$30.00

Plains and Ports Ribeye Steak

$40.00

SIDES

Mashed Potatoes with Creamy Gravy

Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy

Mashed Potatoes with no gravy

French Fries

Baked Potato

Sweet Potatoes Fries

Sweet Potatoes

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.00

Dinner Salad

No Potato

No Vegetable

extra side of vegetable

$1.00

Extra Dinner Salad

$2.00

Extra Dinner Roll

$0.50

Daily Specials

Special Salisbury Steak

$10.00

Special BBQ Sandwhich

$10.00

Special Chicken and Noodles

$10.00

Special Meatloaf

$10.00

Special Bourbon Chicken

$10.00

Special Balsamic Roast Pork

$10.00

Special Spaghetti

$10.00

Daily Special

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

PIE

$4.50

HAMBURGER PATTY

$4.00

SAUSAGE PATTIES

$2.50

Surf and Turf Ribeye

$40.00

Surf and Turf KC strip

$30.00

Street Corn

$2.50

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Add Ice Cream

$1.50

Large Ice Cream

$2.50

Salad

House Salad

$2.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Build A Burger

$7.50

5 ounce hamburger served on a toasted bun. You are in control of your burger, please add as many options as you would like. The cost of the burger will depend on your choices. Enjoy and have fun with your burger!

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on white or wheat toast.

Clubhouse Sandwich

$8.00

Toasted bread with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ham, cheese, and mayo. Add avocado- $1.00

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.00

Breaded cube steak topped with mayo,lettuce, and tomato. Served on a toasted bun.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Grilled Turkey and Cheese

$8.50

BEER

Budlight

$3.00

Michaelob Ultra

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Wine Cooler

$3.00

Kids Meals

Kids meals include: choice of side small tea, small lemonade, small milk, small chocolate milk or a capri sun

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Corn Dog

$5.50

Kids Hamburger

$5.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.50

Kids Grilled Hot Dog

$5.50

Breakfast

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.00

Two buttermilk pancakes

Pancake

$3.50

One buttermilk pancake.

Full Stack Pancakes

$7.00

Three buttermilk pancakes.

Pancake Platter

$10.00

Short stack pancakes, meat of choice, and two eggs served with hashbrowns and white or wheat toast.

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.00

Homemade biscuit topped with sausage or cream gravy.

Country Breakfast

$12.50

Two eggs, two meats, biscuit and gravy, hashbrowns, and white or wheat toast.

French Toast

$9.00

Two slices of white or wheat bread coated in egg batter and fried. Topped with butter and powdered sugar.

Deluxe French Toast Breakfast

$11.00

Three slices of white or wheat bread battered and fried. Topped with butter and powdered sugar. Comes with two eggs, two meats, and hashbrowns.

1 egg breakfast

$7.00

A dish of beaten eggs cooked in a frying pan until firm. Choice of fillings: Cheese, ham, bacon, sausage, sweet bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and jalapenos.

Loaded Omelette

$13.00

3 eggs Omelette filled with ham, bacon, sausage, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served with hashbrowns, and white or wheat toast.

2 eggs breakfast

$8.00

Eggs cooked your way. Served with hashbrowns and your choice of white or wheat toast

Bacon with 1 egg

$10.50

Bacon with 2 Eggs

$11.00

Sausage with 1 egg

$10.50

Sausage with 2 Eggs

$11.00

Chicken Fried Steak with 2 eggs

$13.00

Ham with 1 egg

$10.50

Ham with 2 eggs

$11.00

Denver Omelet

$12.00

Meat Omelet

$12.00

large order of biscuit and gravy

$8.00

small order biscuit and gravy

$6.00

Gracie's Breakfast Deal

$14.00

Sides

Order of French Fries

$3.50

Order of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Order of Onion Rings

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.50

Order of Baked Potato

$3.50

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.00

Bed of lettuce topped with ham and turkey, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, boiled eggs, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and olives.

House Salad

$2.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and carrots.

Add-Ons

Bacon

$1.50

Grilled Onion

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Fresh or grilled.

Extra Patty

$3.00

Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Provolone Cheese

$0.50

American Cheese

$0.50

Kid's French Fries

Kid's mashed potatoes

Kid's Onion Rings

Kid's Salad

Capri Sun

Kid's lemonaid

kid's tea

kid's sweet tea

kid's hot chocolate

French Fries

Mashed Potatoes

Dinner Salad

Onion Rings

Meat Loaf Special

$13.00

ADD on French Fries

$2.00

Add baked Potato

$2.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

add loaded baked potato w/ meal

$2.00

Baked Potato

Cherry Poke Cake

$2.00

Choice Corn

Choice Peas

Add on Onion Rings

$2.00

Salisbury Steak

TEA and COFFEE

$2.00

Soda Pop

$2.00

BEER AND WINE COOLERS

$3.00

COFFEE

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

SODA

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

MILK

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

LEMONADE

Lemonade

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

WATER

Glass of water

Bottle of water

$1.00

JUICE

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grape Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Thank you for eating at Gracie's Cafe!

Location

204 West Hwy 50, Coolidge, KS 67836

Directions

