Gracie's Kitchen Voorheesville
22 Reviews
$$
39 Voorheesville Ave
Voorheesville, NY 12186
39 Voorheesville Ave
Voorheesville, NY 12186
Benedicts
BBQ Benedict
Our own tasty pulled pork with 2 poached eggs on a crispy English Muffin; served with home fries.
Classic Benedict
Covered with a delightful hollandaise, 2 poached eggs over Canadian bacon on a crispy English Muffin. Served with home fries.
Crab Cake Benedict
Our own sweet Maryland crabcakes with 2 poached eggs over a crispy English Muffin and topped with delicious hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Irish Benedict
Our fantastic homemade corned beef hash with 2 poached eggs over a crispy English Muffin and topped with hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Nordic Benedict
Thinly sliced, rich smoked salmon with 2 poached eggs on a crispy English Muffin, topped with hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Southern Benedict
Sausage gravy, bacon, and 2 poached eggs over a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit. Served with home fries.
Breakfast Sides
Avocado
Bacon
Brisket Hash
Canadian Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
Everything Bagel Seasoning
Extra Cheese
Extra Sauce/dressing
Please specify the sauce you want.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Greek Yogurt
Home Fries
Pure Maple Syrup
Sausage
Sausage Gravy
Sauteed Mixed Veggies
Single Egg
Toast
Turkey Bacon
Eggwiches
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs scrambled with cheese, salsa & your choice of breakfast meat wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
Breakfast Grilled Cheese
Scrambled eggs with swiss and tomato on grilled rye.
Breakfast Patty Melt
scrambled eggs with sauteed onions and bacon on grilled rye
Egg Cheese Hard Roll
Please choose your preferred meat option.
Even Better Melt
scrambled eggs with sausage and American cheese on grilled white
Everything Wrap
Eggs scrambled with bacon, canadian bacon, sausage, sauteed onions, peppers, & tomatoes wrapped with salsa and sour cream in a flour tortilla and grilled
ToGo Egg cheese hard roll w coffee
2 eggs over hard with cheese & choice of breakfast meat on a Prinzo’s hard roll
Classics
Biscuits & Gravy
House made smoked sausage gravy over freshly baked buttermilk biscuits
Biscuits Gravy half order
Brisket Hash
House smoked beef brisket hash with 2 eggs any style & toast
Cinnamon Oatmeal
Healthy choice! Choose raisins or blueberries.
Corned Beef Hash
House made corned beef hash wth 2 eggs any style and your choice of toast
Mountain Man
2 pancakes, 2 eggs any style, & choice of bacon, sausage, turkey bacon or Canadian bacon
Village Parfait
Fresh fruit with granola and Greek yogurt
Omelets
Pancakes
Scramblers
Eggs
Breakfast Specials
Toasts
Sandwich Board
BLT Classic
Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo on white toast.
BLT Menu
BLT with sliced apples and garlic mayo on a Prinzo's hard roll.
Chicken Salad
Poached and shredded chicken breast accented with dill and celery with crispy greens on rye.
Corned Beef Sandwich
Our yummy corned beef sliced thinly with topping, dressing, and bread of your choice.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Made to order egg salad on your choice of bread with crispy greens
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheese melted on your choice of grilled bread. Simple & satisfying.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled to order chicken breast with melted mozzarella, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, & baby spinach on a fresh Prinzo's hard roll
Mr. Bobo's Brisket
World Champion BBQ Brisket slow smoked & chopped, topped with melted cheddar & our BBQ sauce on grilled white with Georgia Peach baked beans
Philly Cheesesteak
Tender shaved beef with sautéed onions & melted American cheese on a hoagie
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our championship slow smoked pork with our own rub & sauce topped with cole slaw on a hard roll. Served with Georgia Peach baked beans
Rachel
House roasted turkey, cole slaw, swiss cheese with Russian dressing grilled on rye
Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese with Russian dressing grilled on rye
Roast Beef Classic
Medium rare roast beef with your choice of toppings and dressings on your choice of bread.
Roast Beef Menu
With melted swiss, tomato, and comeback sauce on rye
Roast Turkey Classic
House roasted turkey with your choice of toppings, dressing, and bread.
Roast Turkey Menu
House roasted turkey with cheddar, apple and honey mustard on whole grain wheat
Smoked Salmon
Thinly sliced smoked salmon with creamed goat cheese, crisp romaine, & comeback sauce on rye
Tuna Melt
classic tuna salad with chopped celery grilled on rye with American cheese
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Classic tuna salad with chopped celery sandwich with your choice of toppings, dressings, and bread.
Ham & Cheese Classic
Deli ham and your choice of cheese, toppings, dressings and bread.
Kitchen Classics
Hot Roast Beef
roasted in house, served open face with house made smashed potatoes & gravy
Hot Roast Turkey
roasted in house, served open face with house made smashed potatoes & gravy
Kandy's Meatloaf
house made blend of beef and pork perfectly seasoned & roasted, served with house made smashed potatoes & gravy
Mac N Cheese
Lick-the plate deliciousness made to order with a blend of seasoned cheeses
Burgers with Fries
Eric's Favorite
Six ounces of freshly ground beef from Fred the Butcher topped with bacon, sautéed onions & cheddar cheese served on a Prinzo’s hard roll, with crispy fries
GK Burger
Six ounces of freshly ground beef from Fred the Butcher grilled as you like, served on a Prinzo’s hard roll with fries
Grace's Favorite
Six ounces of freshly ground beef from Fred the Butcher topped with roasted red pepper, pesto, & mozzarella served on a Prinzo’s hard roll with fries
Patty Melt
GK burger with sautéed onions & cheddar grilled on rye
Apps & Snacks
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy Buffalo chicken tenders over mixed greens with blue cheese, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, house made garlic croutons & creamy blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh crispy romaine with our own creamy Caesar dressing, house made garlic croutons, shaved parmesan & asiago
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, bacon, & avocado over crispy greens with your dressing selection
Kitchen Salad
Meal sized salad of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion & house made garlic croutons with your selection of dressing
Ray's Favorite
House smoked BBQ brisket with avocado, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, & house made garlic croutons over crispy greens served with balsamic vinaigrette
Side Salad
side portion of greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion & croutons with choice of dressing
Smokey Salad
Our own pulled pork, cheddar, cucumber & garlic croutons over mixed greens with buttermilk ranch
Wednesday
Mother's Day Weekend
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
A cozy restaurant in Voorheesville serving breakfast all day; lunch from 11; and daily dinner specials. Don't miss our BBQ menu on Wednesdays and quick-order takeout lunches for your busy day.
39 Voorheesville Ave, Voorheesville, NY 12186