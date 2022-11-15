Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque
Breakfast & Brunch

Gracie's Kitchen Voorheesville

22 Reviews

$$

39 Voorheesville Ave

Voorheesville, NY 12186

Benedicts

BBQ Benedict

$13.15

Our own tasty pulled pork with 2 poached eggs on a crispy English Muffin; served with home fries.

Classic Benedict

$12.65

Covered with a delightful hollandaise, 2 poached eggs over Canadian bacon on a crispy English Muffin. Served with home fries.

Crab Cake Benedict

$14.99

Our own sweet Maryland crabcakes with 2 poached eggs over a crispy English Muffin and topped with delicious hollandaise. Served with home fries.

Irish Benedict

$12.99

Our fantastic homemade corned beef hash with 2 poached eggs over a crispy English Muffin and topped with hollandaise. Served with home fries.

Nordic Benedict

$14.99

Thinly sliced, rich smoked salmon with 2 poached eggs on a crispy English Muffin, topped with hollandaise. Served with home fries.

Southern Benedict

$13.49

Sausage gravy, bacon, and 2 poached eggs over a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit. Served with home fries.

Breakfast Sides

Avocado

$2.60

Bacon

$3.10

Brisket Hash

$6.17

Canadian Bacon

$3.10

Corned Beef Hash

$5.10

Everything Bagel Seasoning

$0.25

Extra Cheese

$0.65

Extra Sauce/dressing

$0.80

Please specify the sauce you want.

Fresh Fruit Salad

$3.25

Greek Yogurt

$2.15

Home Fries

$2.30

Pure Maple Syrup

$3.10

Sausage

$3.10

Sausage Gravy

$2.77

Sauteed Mixed Veggies

$2.83

Single Egg

$1.15

Toast

$1.25

Turkey Bacon

$3.10

Eggwiches

Breakfast Burrito

$5.15

Eggs scrambled with cheese, salsa & your choice of breakfast meat wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Scrambled eggs with swiss and tomato on grilled rye.

Breakfast Patty Melt

$10.29

scrambled eggs with sauteed onions and bacon on grilled rye

Egg Cheese Hard Roll

$5.15

Please choose your preferred meat option.

Even Better Melt

$9.99

scrambled eggs with sausage and American cheese on grilled white

Everything Wrap

$7.99

Eggs scrambled with bacon, canadian bacon, sausage, sauteed onions, peppers, & tomatoes wrapped with salsa and sour cream in a flour tortilla and grilled

ToGo Egg cheese hard roll w coffee

$5.15

2 eggs over hard with cheese & choice of breakfast meat on a Prinzo’s hard roll

Classics

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.60

House made smoked sausage gravy over freshly baked buttermilk biscuits

Biscuits Gravy half order

$4.35

Brisket Hash

$15.05

House smoked beef brisket hash with 2 eggs any style & toast

Cinnamon Oatmeal

$6.15

Healthy choice! Choose raisins or blueberries.

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

House made corned beef hash wth 2 eggs any style and your choice of toast

Mountain Man

$12.25

2 pancakes, 2 eggs any style, & choice of bacon, sausage, turkey bacon or Canadian bacon

Village Parfait

$7.20

Fresh fruit with granola and Greek yogurt

Omelets

Three farm fresh eggs with your choice of fillings served with toast and home fries.

Broccoli & Swiss

$11.39

Cheese Omelet

$9.26

Chorizo

$11.49

Custom Omelet

$9.49

Farmhouse

$13.48

Florentine

$11.49

Ham & Swiss

$11.49

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$13.49

Sausage & Cheddar

$11.49

Spinach, Mushroom, Swiss

$11.49

Western

$11.49

Pancakes

Made to order fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with pancake syrup & butter.

Pancakes

$7.71+

Scramblers

3 farm fresh eggs with your favorites scrambled in. Served with home fries & toast.

Scrambler

$9.98

Eggs

2 Eggs any Style w toast

$5.99

2 Eggs w Meat & homies

$9.99

2 Eggs w Meat no homies

$8.49

2 Eggs w Homies no meat

$6.99

Single Egg add on

$1.50

Breakfast Specials

Available Saturdays and Sundays only!

Bacon Infused Waffle

$11.32

Berries & Cream Waffle

$10.29

Blueberry Infused Waffle

$9.77

Chocolate Waffle

$9.77

Cinnamon Roll Infused Waffle

$9.77

Pure Maple Syrup

$3.08

Stuffed French Toast

$10.80

Waffle

$8.77

Banana Split

$8.99

Toasts

Boston

$12.35

smoked salmon with cream cheese & red onion on rye

French Toast

$8.29

high crown white bread soaked in richly flavored batter

French Toast - One Slice

$4.19

Nordic Avocado

$13.49

Avocado plus cream cheese and smoked salmon on rye toast

PBB

$6.79

Simply Avocado

$8.69

Sandwich Board

BLT Classic

$11.65

Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo on white toast.

BLT Menu

$11.90

BLT with sliced apples and garlic mayo on a Prinzo's hard roll.

Chicken Salad

$10.49

Poached and shredded chicken breast accented with dill and celery with crispy greens on rye.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.63

Our yummy corned beef sliced thinly with topping, dressing, and bread of your choice.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.44

Made to order egg salad on your choice of bread with crispy greens

Grilled Cheese

$9.29

Your choice of cheese melted on your choice of grilled bread. Simple & satisfying.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.83

Grilled to order chicken breast with melted mozzarella, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, & baby spinach on a fresh Prinzo's hard roll

Mr. Bobo's Brisket

$14.41

World Champion BBQ Brisket slow smoked & chopped, topped with melted cheddar & our BBQ sauce on grilled white with Georgia Peach baked beans

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.25

Tender shaved beef with sautéed onions & melted American cheese on a hoagie

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Our championship slow smoked pork with our own rub & sauce topped with cole slaw on a hard roll. Served with Georgia Peach baked beans

Rachel

$12.35

House roasted turkey, cole slaw, swiss cheese with Russian dressing grilled on rye

Reuben

$12.35

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese with Russian dressing grilled on rye

Roast Beef Classic

$11.89

Medium rare roast beef with your choice of toppings and dressings on your choice of bread.

Roast Beef Menu

$12.14

With melted swiss, tomato, and comeback sauce on rye

Roast Turkey Classic

$11.89

House roasted turkey with your choice of toppings, dressing, and bread.

Roast Turkey Menu

$12.09

House roasted turkey with cheddar, apple and honey mustard on whole grain wheat

Smoked Salmon

$13.38

Thinly sliced smoked salmon with creamed goat cheese, crisp romaine, & comeback sauce on rye

Tuna Melt

$10.89

classic tuna salad with chopped celery grilled on rye with American cheese

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.46

Classic tuna salad with chopped celery sandwich with your choice of toppings, dressings, and bread.

Ham & Cheese Classic

$12.35

Deli ham and your choice of cheese, toppings, dressings and bread.

Kitchen Classics

Hot Roast Beef

$13.38

roasted in house, served open face with house made smashed potatoes & gravy

Hot Roast Turkey

$13.38

roasted in house, served open face with house made smashed potatoes & gravy

Kandy's Meatloaf

$12.85

house made blend of beef and pork perfectly seasoned & roasted, served with house made smashed potatoes & gravy

Mac N Cheese

$10.89

Lick-the plate deliciousness made to order with a blend of seasoned cheeses

Burgers with Fries

Eric's Favorite

$13.38

Six ounces of freshly ground beef from Fred the Butcher topped with bacon, sautéed onions & cheddar cheese served on a Prinzo’s hard roll, with crispy fries

GK Burger

$10.99

Six ounces of freshly ground beef from Fred the Butcher grilled as you like, served on a Prinzo’s hard roll with fries

Grace's Favorite

$13.38

Six ounces of freshly ground beef from Fred the Butcher topped with roasted red pepper, pesto, & mozzarella served on a Prinzo’s hard roll with fries

Patty Melt

$12.55

GK burger with sautéed onions & cheddar grilled on rye

Apps & Snacks

Corn Fritters

$5.14

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$5.14

Tortilla Tots

$5.14

Burger Tots

$6.17

Side Salad

$5.14

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.83

Crispy Buffalo chicken tenders over mixed greens with blue cheese, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, house made garlic croutons & creamy blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.26

Fresh crispy romaine with our own creamy Caesar dressing, house made garlic croutons, shaved parmesan & asiago

Cobb Salad

$13.39

Grilled chicken, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, bacon, & avocado over crispy greens with your dressing selection

Kitchen Salad

$7.20

Meal sized salad of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion & house made garlic croutons with your selection of dressing

Ray's Favorite

$13.38

House smoked BBQ brisket with avocado, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, & house made garlic croutons over crispy greens served with balsamic vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.14

side portion of greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion & croutons with choice of dressing

Smokey Salad

$11.10

Our own pulled pork, cheddar, cucumber & garlic croutons over mixed greens with buttermilk ranch

Soups

Olde Saratoga Chili

$5.99+

New England Clam Chowder

$5.14+

Soup of the Day

$4.11+

Kid Stuff

PB&J

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Mac N Cheese-Child's

$5.99

Hamburger

$5.99

Lunch Sides

Additional Meat on Sandwich

$4.11

Avocado

$2.56

Brisket Side

$6.17

Burger Tots

$6.17

Cole Slaw

$2.05

Extra Cheese

$0.65

Extra Sauce/dressing

$0.80

Please specify the sauce you want.

Extra Veggie

$0.77

Fried Pickles

$5.14

Fries

$3.49

Fritters

$5.14

Fruit Salad

$4.11

LTOP

$0.77

Mashed Potatoes

$3.08

Onion Rings

$4.11

Pulled Pork Side

$5.14

Pure Maple Syrup

$3.08

Sauteed Veggies

$3.08

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.11

Tortilla Tots

$5.14

Sweet Treats

Ala Mode Scoop

$1.50

Cookie

$2.00

Dessert Bar

$3.25

Lemon Bar

$2.35

Macaroon

$2.00

Muffin

$3.00

Muffin to go

$2.75

Pie Slice

$4.25

Pie Slice to go

$4.00

Pie Whole

$21.00

German Cake

$5.95

Beverages

Coffee

$2.65

Coffee To Go

$2.25

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.65

Javamelt

$0.25

Juice

$2.30+

Large to go coffee

$3.15

Milk

$2.70

Tea

$2.50

Lemon Water

$0.25

Wednesday

Brisket Meal

$17.79

Chix Thighs

$12.99

Pork Plate

$12.99

Ribs 1/2 rack

$17.49

Ribs full rack

$32.99

Stuffed Pepper

$9.99

Thursday

Turkey Bisq

$9.19

Riggies

$11.99

Riggies 4

$44.99

Friday

Turkey Bisq

$9.19

Stroganoff

$11.79

Stroganoff 4

$43.99

Mother's Day Weekend

Dutch Baby

$8.99

Bagel Bake

$8.99

Pizza Rustica

$9.99

Banana Split

$8.99

Fish Fry

Fish Fry (Haddock)

$14.99

Clam Roll

$10.99

CrabCake Meal

$15.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

A cozy restaurant in Voorheesville serving breakfast all day; lunch from 11; and daily dinner specials. Don't miss our BBQ menu on Wednesdays and quick-order takeout lunches for your busy day.

Website

Location

39 Voorheesville Ave, Voorheesville, NY 12186

Directions

Gracie's Kitchen image

