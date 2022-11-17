Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gracie's Luncheonette

review star

No reviews yet

969 Main St

Leeds, NY 12451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Gracies Burger
Turkey Club

Thanksgiving Dessert Pre-Orders

Cookies (per dozen)

$36.00

Cake Truffles (per dozen)

$18.00

9" Pies (each)

$35.00+

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Samascott Orchards

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea & Lemonade

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hudson Valley whole milk with our house made chocolate sauce

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Freshly Squeezed

Green Tea Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Proudly serving Irving Farm

Hot Tea

$3.00

Proudly serving Harney & Sons

House Made Sodas

$4.00

House made syrups mixed with seltzer

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

House made chai with choice of milk (unsweetened)

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee Fizz

$5.00

Strong coffee & seltzer, lightly sweetened & topped with cream

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Sweet matcha, vanilla syrup and coconut milk

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Freshly Squeezed

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Freshly Squeezed

Pineapple Iced Tea

$5.00

Seltzer

$2.50

Sparkling Cider

$4.00

Samascott Orchards

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Hudson Valley Fresh

Yesfolk Kombucha

$6.00

Egg Cream

$5.00

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Pumpkin Sweet Cream Iced Coffee

$5.00

Specials

Chilaquiles

$18.00Out of stock

corn tortilla chips simmered in house made salsa, topped with a sunny egg, grilled steak, avocado, cotija cheese & sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

grilled chicken with house made hot sauce, cheddar & jack cheese griddled in a flour tortilla, served with a side of ranch

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

two eggs, fried or scrambled, with our american cheese on a sesame seed bun

A.L.T. Egg Sandwich

$12.00

two eggs, avocado, fried green tomato, lettuce & mayo, on a toasted ciabatta roll

L.E.O.

$10.00

lox, eggs and onion scramble on a sesame bun

Hot Chicken Biscuit

$10.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast with honey butter and hot sauce on a toasted buttermilk biscuit

Ham Biscuit

$10.00

house cured & smoked ham with pimento cheese and pickles on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit

Breakfast Plates

Full Breakfast

$13.00

two eggs any style with a hash brown patty and choice of: bacon, sausage, impossible sausage, ham, or avocado -AND- biscuit, cornbread or toast

Bagel & Lox

$14.00Out of stock

our house cured and smoked lox with cream cheese, capers, onion & tomato on a freshly baked bagel

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$18.00

buttermilk fried NY strip steak smothered with sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style and your choice of biscuit, cornbread or toast

Biscuit & Gravy

$7.00

a split buttermilk biscuit topped with our house made sausage gravy

French Toast Sticks

$10.00

Breakfast Sides

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Hash Browns

$6.00

Maple Breakfast Sausage

$7.00

Smoked Bacon

$7.00

Side of Lox

$7.00

Ham

$7.00

Impossible Sausage

$7.00

Avocado

$5.00

Egg Any Style

$2.00

Two Eggs Any Style

$4.00

Three Eggs Any Style

$6.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Cream Cheese

$1.50

House Baked Breads

Bagel

$4.00

House made bagel

Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Two pieces per order

Toast

$3.00

All breads made in house!

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$7.00+

Roasted Tomato Soup

$7.00+

Spicy Chili

$9.00+

Topped with cheese, onions and sour cream

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

local mixed greens with shredded carrots

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00

baby kale with our house made caesar dressing & croutons

Starters & Snacks

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Chicken Strips (6)

$16.00

Whole Wings (6)

$12.00

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Hand-cut fries with cheese, bacon, chives & truck sauce

Poutine

$12.00

Hand-cut fries with cheese curds and brown gravy

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Burgers & Dogs

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

all-beef patty with our american cheese, hash brown, bacon, a fried egg, & truck sauce on a sesame seed bun

Build-Your-Own Burger

$14.00

Classic Burger

$15.00

all-beef patty with our american cheese, lettuce, tomato & truck sauce on a sesame seed bun

Donut Burger

$16.00

all-beef patty with our american cheese and smoked bacon on a glazed donut

Gracies Burger

$15.00

beef & bacon patty with our american cheese, fried onions, truck sauce & pickles on a sesame seed bun

Pimento Burger

$16.00

beef & bacon patty with pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes & crispy jalapeño chips on a sesame seed bun

Veggie Burger

$15.00

house made chickpea veggie patty with our american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & truck sauce on a sesame seed bun

Hot Dog

$13.00

our house made hot dog on a freshly baked bun

Sandwiches

Brisket Melt

$17.00

house smoked brisket on griddled white bread with smoked cheddar, jalapeños & white bbq sauce

Classic BLT

$15.00

house cured & smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

beer-battered pollock with lettuce, pickles and tartar sauce on a house made sesame bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

classic or spicy - buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, pickles & mayo on a sesame bun

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$15.00

fried green tomatoes with our house cured & smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo on toasted white bread

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

our freshly baked white bread with our house made american cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

pulled pork with house made bbq sauce, coleslaw & pickles on a sesame seed bun

The Veggie

$15.00

house made hummus, avocado, lettuce, tomato, carrots, red onion, pickles & sprouts, drizzled with herb vinaigrette on a toasted ciabatta roll

Tuna Melt

$18.00

our house made tuna salad (made with real, fresh tuna, never from a can!) with our american cheese on toasted white bread

Turkey Club

$16.00

house roasted turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon on toasted white bread

Meatloaf Club

$16.00

*served with hand-cut fries or side salad* with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread

Fry Baskets

Fish Fry

$20.00

1/2 lb. beer battered pollock served with hand-cut fries, coleslaw & choice of sauce

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

1/2 lb. buttermilk fried shrimp served with hand-cut fries, coleslaw & choice of sauce

Chicken Strips

$16.00

4 buttermilk fried chicken strips served with hand-cut fries, coleslaw & choice of sauce

Beyond Chicken Strips

$17.00

4 beyond chicken tenders served with hand-cut fries, coleslaw & choice of sauce

Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac

$10.00

Sfoglini pasta in a cheddar cheese sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$14.00

Classic Mac topped with pulled pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, and ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$15.00

Classic Mac topped with buffalo fried chicken & house blue cheese dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$15.00

Classic Mac topped with crispy fried chicken, crumbled bacon, and house made ranch dressing

Spicy Chili Mac

$14.00

Classic Mac topped with spicy chili, chopped onions and sour cream

Fried Chicken

3 Piece Fried Chicken

$10.00

Drum, thigh & wing

5 Piece Fried Chicken

$15.00

Drum, thigh, wing & 2 strips

10 Piece Fried Chicken

$29.00

2 drum, 2 thigh, 2 wings, 4 strips

Plates

Meatloaf

$22.00

with gravy and choice of two sides

Smoked Brisket

$28.00

with cornbread, pickles & choice of two sides

Grilled Steak

$32.00

local beef from Meiller’s farm, butchered in house, served with choice of two sides

Fried Chicken

$25.00

with cornbread, pickles & choice of two sides

BBQ Chicken

$29.00

with cornbread, pickles & choice of two sides

Pick Three (sides only)

$18.00

Sides

Side Salad

$6.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

Baked Beans

$6.00

Cheesy Broccoli

$8.00

Plain Broccoli

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Hummus

$1.50

Brown Gravy

$3.00

SD Grilled Chicken

$7.00

SD Fried Chicken

$7.00

SD Grilled Steak

$8.00

SD Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

SD Fried Shrimp

$9.00

SD Tuna Salad

$8.00

Dessert

6” Cake *Special Order

$40.00

8” Cake *Special Order

$50.00

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

$8.00

served warm with a salted caramel sauce

Ice Cream Float

$7.00

Scoop of vanilla with your choice of soda, iced coffee, or sparkling apple cider. *21+? make it a boozy float!*

Milkshake

$8.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$6.00

Sundae

$7.50

Whole Pie *Special Order

$35.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$28.00

Tote Bag

$29.00

12oz Bag Coffee

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch Made American Classics

Location

969 Main St, Leeds, NY 12451

Directions

Gallery
Gracie's Luncheonette image
Gracie's Luncheonette image
Gracie's Luncheonette image

Similar restaurants in your area

Murphy's Law Public House - 1147 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1147 Main Street Leeds, NY 12451
View restaurantnext
J & J Smokehouse BBQ
orange star4.7 • 102
550 Main St Catskill, NY 12414
View restaurantnext
Pomodoro's - Catskill
orange star3.5 • 59
90 Catskill Commons Catskill, NY 12414
View restaurantnext
Stewart House
orange starNo Reviews
2 North Water Street Athens, NY 12015
View restaurantnext
Kitty's Market & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
60 South Front Street Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Hudson Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
99 South Third St, Ste 18A Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Leeds
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston