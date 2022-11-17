Gracie's Luncheonette
No reviews yet
969 Main St
Leeds, NY 12451
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Thanksgiving Dessert Pre-Orders
Non-Alcoholic
Apple Cider
Samascott Orchards
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea & Lemonade
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Hudson Valley whole milk with our house made chocolate sauce
Decaf Coffee
Grapefruit Juice
Freshly Squeezed
Green Tea Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Hot Coffee
Proudly serving Irving Farm
Hot Tea
Proudly serving Harney & Sons
House Made Sodas
House made syrups mixed with seltzer
Iced Chai Latte
House made chai with choice of milk (unsweetened)
Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee Fizz
Strong coffee & seltzer, lightly sweetened & topped with cream
Iced Green Tea
Iced Matcha Latte
Sweet matcha, vanilla syrup and coconut milk
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Freshly Squeezed
Matcha Lemonade
Orange Juice
Freshly Squeezed
Pineapple Iced Tea
Seltzer
Sparkling Cider
Samascott Orchards
Virgin Bloody Mary
Whole Milk
Hudson Valley Fresh
Yesfolk Kombucha
Egg Cream
Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
Pumpkin Sweet Cream Iced Coffee
Specials
Chilaquiles
corn tortilla chips simmered in house made salsa, topped with a sunny egg, grilled steak, avocado, cotija cheese & sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken with house made hot sauce, cheddar & jack cheese griddled in a flour tortilla, served with a side of ranch
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
two eggs, fried or scrambled, with our american cheese on a sesame seed bun
A.L.T. Egg Sandwich
two eggs, avocado, fried green tomato, lettuce & mayo, on a toasted ciabatta roll
L.E.O.
lox, eggs and onion scramble on a sesame bun
Hot Chicken Biscuit
buttermilk fried chicken breast with honey butter and hot sauce on a toasted buttermilk biscuit
Ham Biscuit
house cured & smoked ham with pimento cheese and pickles on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit
Breakfast Plates
Full Breakfast
two eggs any style with a hash brown patty and choice of: bacon, sausage, impossible sausage, ham, or avocado -AND- biscuit, cornbread or toast
Bagel & Lox
our house cured and smoked lox with cream cheese, capers, onion & tomato on a freshly baked bagel
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
buttermilk fried NY strip steak smothered with sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style and your choice of biscuit, cornbread or toast
Biscuit & Gravy
a split buttermilk biscuit topped with our house made sausage gravy
French Toast Sticks
Breakfast Sides
House Baked Breads
Soups
Salads
Starters & Snacks
Burgers & Dogs
Breakfast Burger
all-beef patty with our american cheese, hash brown, bacon, a fried egg, & truck sauce on a sesame seed bun
Build-Your-Own Burger
Classic Burger
all-beef patty with our american cheese, lettuce, tomato & truck sauce on a sesame seed bun
Donut Burger
all-beef patty with our american cheese and smoked bacon on a glazed donut
Gracies Burger
beef & bacon patty with our american cheese, fried onions, truck sauce & pickles on a sesame seed bun
Pimento Burger
beef & bacon patty with pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes & crispy jalapeño chips on a sesame seed bun
Veggie Burger
house made chickpea veggie patty with our american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & truck sauce on a sesame seed bun
Hot Dog
our house made hot dog on a freshly baked bun
Sandwiches
Brisket Melt
house smoked brisket on griddled white bread with smoked cheddar, jalapeños & white bbq sauce
Classic BLT
house cured & smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread
Fish Sandwich
beer-battered pollock with lettuce, pickles and tartar sauce on a house made sesame bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich
classic or spicy - buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, pickles & mayo on a sesame bun
Fried Green Tomato BLT
fried green tomatoes with our house cured & smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo on toasted white bread
Grilled Cheese
our freshly baked white bread with our house made american cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
pulled pork with house made bbq sauce, coleslaw & pickles on a sesame seed bun
The Veggie
house made hummus, avocado, lettuce, tomato, carrots, red onion, pickles & sprouts, drizzled with herb vinaigrette on a toasted ciabatta roll
Tuna Melt
our house made tuna salad (made with real, fresh tuna, never from a can!) with our american cheese on toasted white bread
Turkey Club
house roasted turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon on toasted white bread
Meatloaf Club
*served with hand-cut fries or side salad* with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread
Fry Baskets
Fish Fry
1/2 lb. beer battered pollock served with hand-cut fries, coleslaw & choice of sauce
Fried Shrimp
1/2 lb. buttermilk fried shrimp served with hand-cut fries, coleslaw & choice of sauce
Chicken Strips
4 buttermilk fried chicken strips served with hand-cut fries, coleslaw & choice of sauce
Beyond Chicken Strips
4 beyond chicken tenders served with hand-cut fries, coleslaw & choice of sauce
Mac & Cheese
Classic Mac
Sfoglini pasta in a cheddar cheese sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac
Classic Mac topped with pulled pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, and ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Classic Mac topped with buffalo fried chicken & house blue cheese dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac
Classic Mac topped with crispy fried chicken, crumbled bacon, and house made ranch dressing
Spicy Chili Mac
Classic Mac topped with spicy chili, chopped onions and sour cream
Fried Chicken
Plates
Meatloaf
with gravy and choice of two sides
Smoked Brisket
with cornbread, pickles & choice of two sides
Grilled Steak
local beef from Meiller’s farm, butchered in house, served with choice of two sides
Fried Chicken
with cornbread, pickles & choice of two sides
BBQ Chicken
with cornbread, pickles & choice of two sides
Pick Three (sides only)
Sides
Side Salad
Hand-Cut Fries
Side of Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Beans
Cheesy Broccoli
Plain Broccoli
Coleslaw
Hummus
Brown Gravy
SD Grilled Chicken
SD Fried Chicken
SD Grilled Steak
SD Grilled Shrimp
SD Fried Shrimp
SD Tuna Salad
Dessert
6” Cake *Special Order
8” Cake *Special Order
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
served warm with a salted caramel sauce
Ice Cream Float
Scoop of vanilla with your choice of soda, iced coffee, or sparkling apple cider. *21+? make it a boozy float!*
Milkshake
Scoop Ice Cream
Sundae
Whole Pie *Special Order
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Scratch Made American Classics
969 Main St, Leeds, NY 12451