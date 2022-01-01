Gracious Feast 4633 Montgomery rd
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
A dining experience at Gracious Feast is a unique experience designed to awaken your senses. Executive Chef Mike Kasak will curate an evening of culinary excitement. Enjoy a multi-course meal with the rest of your party in the relaxed atmosphere of a restored 200 year old building. Gracious Feast is BYOB which allows you to enjoy your choice of beverages with dinner and during our pre-dinner cocktail hour. Please leave your email address with us to be notified of future events.
4633 Montgomery RD, Cincinnati, OH 45212
