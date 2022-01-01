Gracious Feast imageView gallery

Gracious Feast 4633 Montgomery rd

4633 Montgomery RD

Cincinnati, OH 45212

Popular Items

5/20 Popup Dinner - $70
5/21 Popup Dinner - $70

Tickets - 7pm - Limited Quantity

5/20 Popup Dinner - $70

$70.00

Seating will be at 7pm. Please arrive up to 30 min early to enjoy cocktails in our lounge. Gratuity is not included but is greatly appreciated.

Tickets - 7pm - Limited Quantity

5/21 Popup Dinner - $70

$70.00

Seating will be at 7pm. Please arrive up to 30 min early to enjoy cocktails in our lounge. Gratuity is not included but is greatly appreciated.

Tickets - 7pm - Limited Quantity

5/27 Popup Dinner - $70

$70.00Out of stock

Seating will be at 7pm. Please arrive up to 30 min early to enjoy cocktails in our lounge. Gratuity is not included but is greatly appreciated.

Tickets - 7pm - Limited Quantity

5/28 Popup Dinner - $70

$70.00Out of stock

Seating will be at 7pm. Please arrive up to 30 min early to enjoy cocktails in our lounge. Gratuity is not included but is greatly appreciated.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
A dining experience at Gracious Feast is a unique experience designed to awaken your senses. Executive Chef Mike Kasak will curate an evening of culinary excitement. Enjoy a multi-course meal with the rest of your party in the relaxed atmosphere of a restored 200 year old building. Gracious Feast is BYOB which allows you to enjoy your choice of beverages with dinner and during our pre-dinner cocktail hour. Please leave your email address with us to be notified of future events.

4633 Montgomery RD, Cincinnati, OH 45212

