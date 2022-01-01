Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Gracious Pig Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

12 S. Ocean Blvd.

Surfside Beach, SC 29577

Popular Items

1 Meat & 2 sides
2 Meats & 2 Sides
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Appetizers

porchos

$8.50

Fried pig skin

brisket loaded fries

$12.95

Deviled Eggs

$7.50

Boiled Peanuts

$5.75

Smoked Cauliflower

$8.95

Smoked Whole Wings

$12.95

Salads

Southwestern Caesar

$13.95

Good Gracious Salad

$12.95

little piggy - house salad

$3.95

BBQ Plates

1 Meat & 2 sides

$13.95

2 Meats & 2 Sides

$16.95

veggie plate (4 sides)

$12.50

Smokehouse Favorites

1/2 chicken

$10.95

1/2 slab ribs

$12.95

full slab ribs

$24.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Brisket Sandwich

$15.95

Smoked Turkey BLTA

$12.25

Hwy 9 Bolonga

$10.00

piglet tacos

$10.50

Sides & Extras

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Kickin Collards

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Corn Puddin'

$3.95

Fried Okra

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Cole slaw

$3.95

Rice & Gravy

$3.95

Stewed tomatoes & rice

$3.95

bbq baked beans

$3.95

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.25

pecan pie

$4.95

N/A Drinks

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mt. Dew

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rustic smoke house serving up amazing Brisket, Ribs, Pulled pork, and more! Full bar and daily specials keep things fun and fresh

Website

Location

12 S. Ocean Blvd., Surfside Beach, SC 29577

Directions

