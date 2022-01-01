  • Home
Gracious Plenty Bakery 1164 Canton Street

No reviews yet

1164 Canton Street

Roswell, GA 30075

Popular Items

Biscuit Sandwich
Hashbrown Bowl
Plain Biscuit

Breakfast

Bruce's plate

$13.50

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.00

Seasonal Fruit Parfait

$10.00

Hashbrown Bowl

$5.00

Grit's Bowl

$5.00

Kale Bowl

$4.00

Biscuit Sandwich

$4.00

Lunch

Cheeseburga

$11.00

Simple Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Southern Burga

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sanwich

$13.00

Avo Toast

$11.00

Chicken Rice Soup Special

$13.00

Sweets

Plain Biscuit

$4.00

Monkey Bread

$4.00

Almond Cake

$4.00

Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Whole Almond Cake

$35.00Out of stock

Apple Muffin

$4.00

Foccocia

$2.00Out of stock

A La Carte

Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

CRISPY Bacon

$4.00

American

$1.50

Swiss

$1.50

Pimento

$2.00

Onions

$1.50

Mushrooms

$2.00

Kale

$2.00

Scrambled Egg

$1.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Over Easy Egg

$1.50

Over Medium Egg

$1.50

Sunny Side Egg

$1.50

Egg White

$1.50

Side Grit

$5.00

Side Hashbrown

$5.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side Of Fruit

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Scoop Chix Salad

$4.00

Shishito

$2.00

Sweet Potatos

$2.00

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Side of Plain Fruit

$5.00

Add Burger

$4.00

Bruce Protein

$4.00

Side Soup

$9.00

Scoop Of Yogurt

$3.00

Drinks

OJ

$4.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Shot of "Vodka"

$4.00

Coke Float

$8.00

Summer Sippin

$11.00

Water Acqua Panna

$3.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

Terripan Lager

$6.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Provence Rose

$10.00

Santos Sangria

$9.00

Merch

Dad Hat

$20.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Big Sticker

$2.00

Small Sticker

$1.00

Grab n Go

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Pimento Cheese

$14.00

Get Down

$7.00

Jam

$7.00

Coffee Beans

$15.00

Granola

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1164 Canton Street, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

Main pic

