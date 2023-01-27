- Home
Grade A Cafe Grade A Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
South of the Border
Avocado toast
House made avocado spread, topped with two eggs on toast, sprinkled with chives and served with choice of fruit or potatoes.
Breakfast Panini
Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese grilled on bread.
Breakfast Tacos
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeños and onions, stuffed in three gluten free corn tortillas accented with green salsa and cilantro. Garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Caliente Wrap
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, onions, pepper-Jack cheese and hash browns with a hint of jalapeño peppers. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla with salsa on the side.
Chicken Tacos
Chicken breast stewed in ranchero sauce, topped with onions, queso fresco and cilantro, served with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde on gluten free corn tortillas. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Chilaquiles
Homemade gluten free corn tortilla chips cooked with green salsa topped with mozzarella cheese and two eggs any style. Garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Ham & Jack Quesadillas
Scrambled eggs, ham, onions and green peppers grilled on a flour tortilla with jack & cheddar cheeses.
Lox platter
Nova Scotia lox and a fresh bagel, plated with cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, scallions and cream cheese.
Rancheros
Steak Tacos
Grilled marinated steak with queso fresco, served with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde on gluten free corn tortillas. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Eggs
Two Eggs
2 eggs made your way, with your choice of potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two homemade biscuits topped with eggs made your way and our sausage gravy.
Steak & Eggs
USDA prime skirt steak served with your choice of potatoes and your choice of toast or pancakes.
Greecian Scrambler
3 grade AA scrambled eggs made with Kalamata olives, fresh spinach, feta cheese and tomatoes. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancake.
Fluffy Egg White Scrambler
3 grade AA scrambled eggs made with spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with choice of potatoes or fruit and your choice of toast or pancake.
BYO Scrambler
3 grade AA scrambled eggs made with your choice of 3 ingredients. Served with your choice of potatoes and toast or pancake.
Skillets & Frittatas
Mushroom Spinach Skillet
Diced potatoes layered with fresh spinach, mushrooms and onions, topped with melted jack & cheddar cheese, topped with 2 grade AA farm fresh eggs your way. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
Mediterranean Skillet
Diced potatoes layered with spinach, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and imported feta cheese, topped with 2 grade AA farm fresh eggs your way. Served with uyour choice of toast or pancakes.
Meat Lover's Skillet
Diced potatoes layered with bacon, sausage and ham, topped with melted jack & cheddar cheese, topped with 2 grade AA farm fresh eggs your way. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Diced potatoes layered with our house made corned beef hash, topped with melted jack & cheddar cheese topped with 2 grade AA farm fresh eggs your way. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
Chorizo Skillet
Diced potatoes layered with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, and jalepeno, topped with melted pepper-jack cheese, served with salsa & sour cream, topped with 2 grade AA farm fresh eggs your way. Served with your choice of toast or pancakles.
Steak Skillet
Diced potatoes layered with USDA prime skirt steak, layered with mushrooms, green peppers and onions, topped with melted jack & cheddar cheese, topped with 2 grade AA farm fresh eggs your way. Seved with your choice of toast or pancakes.
Farm Stand Frittata
Skillet baked with 3 grade AA farm fresh eggs plus fresh spinach, mushrooms and diced bacon, topped with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancake.
Greek Style Frittata
Skillet baked with 3 grade AA farm fresh eggs plus Kalamata olives, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancake.
Chorizo Frittata
Skillet baked with 3 grade AA farm fresh eggs plus chorizo, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, topped with pepper-jack cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancake.
BYO Skillet
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette stuffed with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.
Veggie Omelette
3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette made with broccoli florets, tomatoes, green peppers and onions mixed with swiss and cheddar. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.
Denver Omelette
3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette made with diced ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheese, served with potatoes and choice of toast
Meat Lover's Omelette
3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette made with diced ham off the bone, bacon & sausage baked with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.
Mediterranean Omelette
3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette made with fresh spinach, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and imported feta cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.
Chorizo Omelette
3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette made with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, pepper-jack cheese and jalapeño, served with salsa and sour cream. Includes your choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.
Protein Omelette
3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette made with chicken breast, broccoli florets and swiss cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.
Healthy Egg White Omelette
3 egg omelette made with fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.
BYO Omelette
Build your own 3 egg omelette with your 3 favorite ingredients. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.
Benedict's
Classic Benedict
Two poached eggs atop english muffin with canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of potatoes or fruit.
Veggie Benedict
Two poached eggs atop english muffin with roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and tomato, finished with hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of potatoes or fruit.
Butchers Choice Benedict
Two poached eggs atop english muffin with diced ham, sausage and bacon, finished with hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of potatoes or fruit.
Southwest Benedict
Two poached eggs atop english muffin with chorizo sausage, jalapeños, onions and tomato, finished with our house made chipotle sausage gravy. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Avocado Benedict
Two poached eggs atop english muffin with off the bone ham, layered with avocado, finished with hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Chicken Waffle Benedict
Two poached eggs atop house made waffle with lightly battered chicken strips and finished with our house made chipotle sausage gravy. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Irish Benedict
Two poached eggs atop english muffin with our house made corned beef topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with your oice of potatoes or fruit.
Lox Benedict
Two poached eggs atop english muffin layered with lox sprinkled with scallions & topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Oatmeal & Yogurt
Old Fashioned
Steel cut oats cooked dairy free
Berry Good Oatmeal
Steel cut oats plus blueberries & strawberries topped with granola and honey
Oven Baked Cran-Apple Oatmeal
Steel cut oats oven baked with diced apples, chopped pecans, cranberries and a caramel glaze
Traditional Greek Yogurt
Topped with all natural honey and sugar roasted pecans
Greek Yogurt With Fruit
Topped strawberries, blueberries, bananas and topped with honey
Pancakes
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
Apple Pecan Pancakes
Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans
Red Velvet Pancakes
Topped with cream cheese spread and Ghirardelli sauce
S'mores Pancake
Topped with toasted marshmallow, cookie crumbles, and a Ghirardelli Chocolate drizzle
Berry Crunch Pancakes
Blueberries and strawberries topped with all-natural granola
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Topped with chocolate morsels and whipped cream
Gluten Free Pancakes
Wheat Pancakes
Pumpkin Pancakes
Crepes
Banana Nutella Crepes
Made with Nutella and fresh sliced bananas
Apple Pecan Crepes
Made with caramelized apples and roasted pecans
Berry Delightful Crepes
Made with fresh berries, house made berry mascarpone, our vanilla anglaise, and a raspberry coulis drizzle
S'mores Crepes
Made with toasted marshmallow, cookie crumbles, and a Ghirardelli Chocolate drizzle
Strawberry Greek Yogurt Crepes
Filled with Greek yogurt mixed with strawberries, and topped with strawberries drizzled with honey
Plain Crepes
French Toast
Classic French Toast
Berry Delightful French Toast
Topped with fresh berries, house made berry mascarpone, our vanilla anglaise, and a raspberry coulis drizzle
S'mores French Toast
Topped with toasted marshmallow, cookie crumbles, and a Ghirardelli Chocolate drizzle
Apple Pecan French Toast
Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans
Banana Bread French Toast
Fresh baked banana bread topped with bananas and roasted pecans
Strawberry Nutella French Toast
Topped with fresh strawberries and Nutella
Waffle French Toast
House made waffles dipped in our French toast batter
Waffles
Classic Belgian Waffle
Greek God Waffle
Waffle topped with Greek yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, bananas and drizzled with honey
Berry Delightful Waffle
Topped with fresh berries, house made berry mascarpone, our vanilla anglaise, and a raspberry coulis drizzle
S'mores Waffle
Topped with toasted marshmallow, cookie crumbles, and a Ghirardelli Chocolate drizzle
Apple Pecan Waffle
Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans
Chicken & Waffle
Topped with lightly battered chicken strips and house made chipotle sausage gravy
Chocolate Chip Belgian Waffle
Topped with chocolate morsels and whipped cream
Triple Crown Waffle
Topped with blueberries, strawberries and all-natural granola
Burgers
Jack & Cheddar Burger
Half pound Angus Beef burger with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Half pound Angus Beef burger with sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese and a slather of chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Turkey Burger
Ground turkey patty, topped with low fat cheese and creamy mustard spread on a wheat bun. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Black & Blue burger
Half pound Angus Beef burger blackened Cajun style then finished with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound Angus Beef burger topped with Peach Wood Smoked Bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Cracked Egg Burger
Half pound Angus Beef burger withPeach Wood Smoked Bacon topped with pepper-jack cheese and a fried egg. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Cajun Avocado Burger
Half pound Angus Beef burger with Cajun seasoning and slices of fresh avocado, pepper-jack cheese & chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Sandwiches, Wraps & More
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella, drizzled with basil pesto sauce. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Turkey Panini
Sliced roast turkey breast stacked with bacon, tomatoes and pepper-Jack cheese with a slathering of Dijon mayo. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Steak Sandwich
Marinated diced steak topped with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella on a fresh roll with mayo. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Avocado Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender grilled chicken breast sitting on a warm gourmet bun. Dressed with sliced avocado, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast blackened Cajun style and topped with melted Jack and cheddar cheese, slathered with chipotle mayo all on a gourmet bun. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Gourmet Chicken Salad Sandwich
Freshly cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans served on nine-grain bread. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Freshly cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans served on nine-grain bread. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Turkey & Bacon Club
A hearty sandwich of sliced turkey breast stacked with thick cut bacon, crisp lettuce, slices of ripe tomato and mayo on multi-grain bread. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Buffalo Ranch Wrap
Spicy Buffalo chicken strips, fresh greens, red onions, celery, jack & cheddar cheese tossed with our ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Spicy Chicken Wrap
Diced Cajun chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes, green onions and romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.
Half/Sandwich
Salads
Avocado Salad
Mango slices, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine, served with lime mango vinaigrette
Buffalo Salad
Celery, green peppers, red onions, tortilla strips, Jack & cheddar cheese, served with ranch dressing
Caeser Salad
Crisp romaine, asiago cheese and crunchy croutons, tossed with Caesar dressing
Tex Mex Chopped Salad
Crisp romaine, avocados, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, corn, tortilla strips and bleu cheese, served with poppy seed dressing
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine with Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers and crumbled feta cheese, served with Greek dressing
Pecan Citrus Salad
Romaine lettuce, cranberries, golden raisins, apples, avocados, bleu cheese, roasted sugar pecans served with our citrus vinaigrette dressing
Quesadilla Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, corn tortilla strips, avocados, jack & cheddar cheese, served with cheese quesadillas and our citrus vinaigrette dressing
Soup Of The Day
Chicken Noodle
Kid's Menu
Kids Pancake Combo
a kid's pancake, one egg, and choice of bacon or sausage
Kids Egg Combo
an egg, hash browns, toast, and choice of bacon or sausage
Kid's French Toast Combo
a piece of french toast and your choice of bacon or sausage
Mickey Mouse Pancakes
Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancakes
chocalate chips mixed into silver dollar pancakes
Green Eggs And Ham
green eggs with ham scrambled into them, served with toast
Kid's Chicken Fingers
lightly breaded chicken strips, served with french fries
Kid's Grilled Cheese
american cheese grilled on white bread, served with fries
Kid's Cheeseburger
our kid's burger topped with american cheese, sewrved with fries
Kid Size Beverages
choose from milk, soft drinks, juice, or hot chocolate
Sides
Fruit Medley
Side Strawberries
Side Blueberries
Side Bananas
Toast
Side Bagel
Side Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Side French Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Hashbrowns
Hash w/ Onion
Hash w/ Cheese
Gourmet Hash
Diced Potatoes
Side Roasted Herb Potatoes
Side Corn Beef
Side Ham
Side Bacon
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Sausage Links
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Egg
Sliced Tomatoes
Side Avocado
Side Jalapeno
Side Red Salsa
Side Green Salsa
Side Cottage Chz
Side Pancakes
Side Greek Yogurt
Side Blue/Straw
Side Whipped Cream
Side Sour Cream
Side Cream Cheese
Side Cholula
Side French Toast
Side Crepes
Hot Beverages
Coffee
fresh roasted certified organic coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
assorted natural loose leaf tea
Espresso
Cappucino
Double shot, choice of milk and heavy froth.
Cafe Latte
Single shot, choice of milk and flavor add ons
Caramel Macchiato
Single shot, choice of milk, vanilla, caramel and light froth.
Americano
Triple shot and water.
Chai Latte
Hot Cocoa
made with Ghiarardelli chocolate
Syrup Pumps
Cold Beverages
Smoothies
Blended Frappes
Juice
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
