Main picView gallery

Grade A Cafe Grade A Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

176 Randhurst Village Drive

Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

South of the Border

Avocado toast

$10.99

House made avocado spread, topped with two eggs on toast, sprinkled with chives and served with choice of fruit or potatoes.

Breakfast Panini

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese grilled on bread.

Breakfast Tacos

$13.99

Eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeños and onions, stuffed in three gluten free corn tortillas accented with green salsa and cilantro. Garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Caliente Wrap

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, onions, pepper-Jack cheese and hash browns with a hint of jalapeño peppers. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla with salsa on the side.

Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Chicken breast stewed in ranchero sauce, topped with onions, queso fresco and cilantro, served with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde on gluten free corn tortillas. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Homemade gluten free corn tortilla chips cooked with green salsa topped with mozzarella cheese and two eggs any style. Garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Ham & Jack Quesadillas

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, ham, onions and green peppers grilled on a flour tortilla with jack & cheddar cheeses.

Lox platter

$16.99

Nova Scotia lox and a fresh bagel, plated with cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, scallions and cream cheese.

Rancheros

$12.99

Steak Tacos

$13.99

Grilled marinated steak with queso fresco, served with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde on gluten free corn tortillas. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Eggs

Two Eggs

$8.99

2 eggs made your way, with your choice of potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes.

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Two homemade biscuits topped with eggs made your way and our sausage gravy.

Steak & Eggs

$19.99

USDA prime skirt steak served with your choice of potatoes and your choice of toast or pancakes.

Greecian Scrambler

$12.99

3 grade AA scrambled eggs made with Kalamata olives, fresh spinach, feta cheese and tomatoes. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancake.

Fluffy Egg White Scrambler

$13.99

3 grade AA scrambled eggs made with spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with choice of potatoes or fruit and your choice of toast or pancake.

BYO Scrambler

$13.49

3 grade AA scrambled eggs made with your choice of 3 ingredients. Served with your choice of potatoes and toast or pancake.

Skillets & Frittatas

Mushroom Spinach Skillet

$12.49

Diced potatoes layered with fresh spinach, mushrooms and onions, topped with melted jack & cheddar cheese, topped with 2 grade AA farm fresh eggs your way. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.

Mediterranean Skillet

$12.99

Diced potatoes layered with spinach, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and imported feta cheese, topped with 2 grade AA farm fresh eggs your way. Served with uyour choice of toast or pancakes.

Meat Lover's Skillet

$14.99

Diced potatoes layered with bacon, sausage and ham, topped with melted jack & cheddar cheese, topped with 2 grade AA farm fresh eggs your way. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$13.99

Diced potatoes layered with our house made corned beef hash, topped with melted jack & cheddar cheese topped with 2 grade AA farm fresh eggs your way. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.

Chorizo Skillet

$13.99

Diced potatoes layered with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, and jalepeno, topped with melted pepper-jack cheese, served with salsa & sour cream, topped with 2 grade AA farm fresh eggs your way. Served with your choice of toast or pancakles.

Steak Skillet

$16.99

Diced potatoes layered with USDA prime skirt steak, layered with mushrooms, green peppers and onions, topped with melted jack & cheddar cheese, topped with 2 grade AA farm fresh eggs your way. Seved with your choice of toast or pancakes.

Farm Stand Frittata

$12.99

Skillet baked with 3 grade AA farm fresh eggs plus fresh spinach, mushrooms and diced bacon, topped with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancake.

Greek Style Frittata

$12.99

Skillet baked with 3 grade AA farm fresh eggs plus Kalamata olives, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancake.

Chorizo Frittata

$13.49

Skillet baked with 3 grade AA farm fresh eggs plus chorizo, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, topped with pepper-jack cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancake.

BYO Skillet

$12.49

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$11.49

3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette stuffed with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette made with broccoli florets, tomatoes, green peppers and onions mixed with swiss and cheddar. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.

Denver Omelette

$13.99

3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette made with diced ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheese, served with potatoes and choice of toast

Meat Lover's Omelette

$13.99

3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette made with diced ham off the bone, bacon & sausage baked with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.

Mediterranean Omelette

$12.99

3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette made with fresh spinach, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and imported feta cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.

Chorizo Omelette

$13.99

3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette made with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, pepper-jack cheese and jalapeño, served with salsa and sour cream. Includes your choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.

Protein Omelette

$14.99

3 grade AA farm fresh egg omelette made with chicken breast, broccoli florets and swiss cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.

Healthy Egg White Omelette

$13.99

3 egg omelette made with fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.

BYO Omelette

$13.49

Build your own 3 egg omelette with your 3 favorite ingredients. Served with choice of potatoes and toast or pancakes.

Benedict's

Classic Benedict

$13.49

Two poached eggs atop english muffin with canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of potatoes or fruit.

Veggie Benedict

$12.99

Two poached eggs atop english muffin with roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and tomato, finished with hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of potatoes or fruit.

Butchers Choice Benedict

$13.49

Two poached eggs atop english muffin with diced ham, sausage and bacon, finished with hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of potatoes or fruit.

Southwest Benedict

$13.99

Two poached eggs atop english muffin with chorizo sausage, jalapeños, onions and tomato, finished with our house made chipotle sausage gravy. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Avocado Benedict

$14.49

Two poached eggs atop english muffin with off the bone ham, layered with avocado, finished with hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Chicken Waffle Benedict

$14.99

Two poached eggs atop house made waffle with lightly battered chicken strips and finished with our house made chipotle sausage gravy. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Irish Benedict

$14.99

Two poached eggs atop english muffin with our house made corned beef topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with your oice of potatoes or fruit.

Lox Benedict

$16.99

Two poached eggs atop english muffin layered with lox sprinkled with scallions & topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Oatmeal & Yogurt

Old Fashioned

$6.99

Steel cut oats cooked dairy free

Berry Good Oatmeal

$8.49

Steel cut oats plus blueberries & strawberries topped with granola and honey

Oven Baked Cran-Apple Oatmeal

$8.49

Steel cut oats oven baked with diced apples, chopped pecans, cranberries and a caramel glaze

Traditional Greek Yogurt

$8.99

Topped with all natural honey and sugar roasted pecans

Greek Yogurt With Fruit

$9.99

Topped strawberries, blueberries, bananas and topped with honey

Pancakes

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

Apple Pecan Pancakes

$11.49

Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans

Red Velvet Pancakes

$11.49

Topped with cream cheese spread and Ghirardelli sauce

S'mores Pancake

$11.49

Topped with toasted marshmallow, cookie crumbles, and a Ghirardelli Chocolate drizzle

Berry Crunch Pancakes

$11.49

Blueberries and strawberries topped with all-natural granola

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.49

Topped with chocolate morsels and whipped cream

Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.99

Wheat Pancakes

$10.99

Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.49

Crepes

Banana Nutella Crepes

$12.49

Made with Nutella and fresh sliced bananas

Apple Pecan Crepes

$12.49

Made with caramelized apples and roasted pecans

Berry Delightful Crepes

$12.99

Made with fresh berries, house made berry mascarpone, our vanilla anglaise, and a raspberry coulis drizzle

S'mores Crepes

$12.49

Made with toasted marshmallow, cookie crumbles, and a Ghirardelli Chocolate drizzle

Strawberry Greek Yogurt Crepes

$12.99

Filled with Greek yogurt mixed with strawberries, and topped with strawberries drizzled with honey

Plain Crepes

$9.99

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$9.99

Berry Delightful French Toast

$12.99

Topped with fresh berries, house made berry mascarpone, our vanilla anglaise, and a raspberry coulis drizzle

S'mores French Toast

$12.49

Topped with toasted marshmallow, cookie crumbles, and a Ghirardelli Chocolate drizzle

Apple Pecan French Toast

$12.49

Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans

Banana Bread French Toast

$12.49

Fresh baked banana bread topped with bananas and roasted pecans

Strawberry Nutella French Toast

$12.49

Topped with fresh strawberries and Nutella

Waffle French Toast

$11.49

House made waffles dipped in our French toast batter

Waffles

Classic Belgian Waffle

$9.99

Greek God Waffle

$12.49

Waffle topped with Greek yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, bananas and drizzled with honey

Berry Delightful Waffle

$12.99

Topped with fresh berries, house made berry mascarpone, our vanilla anglaise, and a raspberry coulis drizzle

S'mores Waffle

$12.49

Topped with toasted marshmallow, cookie crumbles, and a Ghirardelli Chocolate drizzle

Apple Pecan Waffle

$12.49

Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans

Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Topped with lightly battered chicken strips and house made chipotle sausage gravy

Chocolate Chip Belgian Waffle

$11.49

Topped with chocolate morsels and whipped cream

Triple Crown Waffle

$12.49

Topped with blueberries, strawberries and all-natural granola

Burgers

Jack & Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Half pound Angus Beef burger with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Half pound Angus Beef burger with sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese and a slather of chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Turkey Burger

$12.99

Ground turkey patty, topped with low fat cheese and creamy mustard spread on a wheat bun. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Black & Blue burger

$12.99

Half pound Angus Beef burger blackened Cajun style then finished with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.49

Half pound Angus Beef burger topped with Peach Wood Smoked Bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Cracked Egg Burger

$14.99

Half pound Angus Beef burger withPeach Wood Smoked Bacon topped with pepper-jack cheese and a fried egg. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Cajun Avocado Burger

$14.99

Half pound Angus Beef burger with Cajun seasoning and slices of fresh avocado, pepper-jack cheese & chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Chicken Pesto Panini

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella, drizzled with basil pesto sauce. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Turkey Panini

$12.99

Sliced roast turkey breast stacked with bacon, tomatoes and pepper-Jack cheese with a slathering of Dijon mayo. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Marinated diced steak topped with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella on a fresh roll with mayo. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Avocado Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.49

Tender grilled chicken breast sitting on a warm gourmet bun. Dressed with sliced avocado, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast blackened Cajun style and topped with melted Jack and cheddar cheese, slathered with chipotle mayo all on a gourmet bun. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Gourmet Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Freshly cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans served on nine-grain bread. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Freshly cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans served on nine-grain bread. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Turkey & Bacon Club

$12.99

A hearty sandwich of sliced turkey breast stacked with thick cut bacon, crisp lettuce, slices of ripe tomato and mayo on multi-grain bread. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.99

Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Spicy Buffalo chicken strips, fresh greens, red onions, celery, jack & cheddar cheese tossed with our ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Diced Cajun chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes, green onions and romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing. Served with your choice of potatoes or fruit.

Half/Sandwich

$12.99

Salads

Avocado Salad

$9.99

Mango slices, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine, served with lime mango vinaigrette

Buffalo Salad

$9.99

Celery, green peppers, red onions, tortilla strips, Jack & cheddar cheese, served with ranch dressing

Caeser Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine, asiago cheese and crunchy croutons, tossed with Caesar dressing

Tex Mex Chopped Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine, avocados, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, corn, tortilla strips and bleu cheese, served with poppy seed dressing

Greek Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine with Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers and crumbled feta cheese, served with Greek dressing

Pecan Citrus Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, cranberries, golden raisins, apples, avocados, bleu cheese, roasted sugar pecans served with our citrus vinaigrette dressing

Quesadilla Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, corn tortilla strips, avocados, jack & cheddar cheese, served with cheese quesadillas and our citrus vinaigrette dressing

Soup Of The Day

$4.99

Chicken Noodle

$4.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Pancake Combo

$6.99

a kid's pancake, one egg, and choice of bacon or sausage

Kids Egg Combo

$6.99

an egg, hash browns, toast, and choice of bacon or sausage

Kid's French Toast Combo

$6.99

a piece of french toast and your choice of bacon or sausage

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$5.99

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.99

chocalate chips mixed into silver dollar pancakes

Green Eggs And Ham

$6.99

green eggs with ham scrambled into them, served with toast

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.99

lightly breaded chicken strips, served with french fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

american cheese grilled on white bread, served with fries

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

our kid's burger topped with american cheese, sewrved with fries

Kid Size Beverages

$1.75

choose from milk, soft drinks, juice, or hot chocolate

Sides

Fruit Medley

$6.00

Side Strawberries

$6.00

Side Blueberries

$6.00

Side Bananas

$3.00

Toast

$2.49

Side Bagel

$3.00

Side Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.49

Side French Fries

$3.49

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Hashbrowns

$3.49

Hash w/ Onion

$3.99

Hash w/ Cheese

$3.99

Gourmet Hash

$4.49

Diced Potatoes

$3.49

Side Roasted Herb Potatoes

$3.49

Side Corn Beef

$6.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage Links

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Jalapeno

$2.50

Side Red Salsa

$0.75

Side Green Salsa

$0.75

Side Cottage Chz

$3.99

Side Pancakes

$4.99

Side Greek Yogurt

$5.00

Side Blue/Straw

$5.00

Side Whipped Cream

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Cholula

$0.75

Side French Toast

$5.99

Side Crepes

$4.99

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

fresh roasted certified organic coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

assorted natural loose leaf tea

Espresso

$2.50

Cappucino

$5.00

Double shot, choice of milk and heavy froth.

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Single shot, choice of milk and flavor add ons

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Single shot, choice of milk, vanilla, caramel and light froth.

Americano

$4.00

Triple shot and water.

Chai Latte

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

made with Ghiarardelli chocolate

Syrup Pumps

$0.75

Cold Beverages

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Milkshakes

$6.00

made with french vanilla ice cream and your choiuce of flavor.

2% milk

$2.50+

Whole Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Soy Milk

$3.50+

Almond Milk

$3.50+

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Banana Smoothie

$5.50

Pomegranate Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Passion Smoothie

$6.00

Banana Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Acai Smoothie

$6.50

Raspberry Smoothie

$6.00

Blended Frappes

Vanilla Frappe

$6.00

Mocha Frappe

$6.00

White Mocha Frappe

$6.00

Caramel Frappe

$6.00

Blended Frappe

$6.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00+

Mango Juice

$4.00+

Pomegranate Juice

$4.00+

Cranberry Juice

$4.00+

Apple Juice

$4.00+

Tomato

$4.00+

Juice Combos

Strawberry Orange Juice

$4.00+

Cranberry Orange Juice

$4.00+

Pomegranate Orange Juice

$4.00+

Mango Orange Juice

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Salsa Street - Randhurst
orange starNo Reviews
201 Randhurst Village Drive Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Surf's Up - Mt. Prospect - 220 Randhurst Village Drive
orange starNo Reviews
220 Randhurst Village Drive Mt Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe - Randhurst Village
orange starNo Reviews
176 Randhurst Village Drive Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Heffy’s Hot Dogs - 1520 N Elmhurst Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1520 N Elmhurst Rd Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Joe Donut Mount Prospect - 720 East Rand Road
orange starNo Reviews
720 East Rand Road Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Oak Mill Bakery - Arlington Heights
orange starNo Reviews
2314 East Rand Road Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mount Prospect
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston