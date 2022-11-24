A map showing the location of Events & Banquets E & B - Graduate Roosevelt IslandView gallery
American

Events & Banquets E & B - Graduate Roosevelt Island

review star

No reviews yet

22 N. Loop Rd.

New York, NY 10044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 N. Loop Rd., New York, NY 10044

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Anything at All - AAA - Graduate Roosevelt Island
orange starNo Reviews
22 N. Loop Rd New York, NY 10044
View restaurantnext
Serendipity3 - 225 East 60th Street
orange starNo Reviews
225 East 60th Street New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
GRAY HAWK GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
1556 Second Avenue New York, NY 10028
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats Upper East Side
orange starNo Reviews
1496 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
Bareburger Gift Card
orange starNo Reviews
31-01 Vernon Blvd. Long Island City, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
The Horny Ram
orange starNo Reviews
951 second avenue new york, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston