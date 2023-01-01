Main picView gallery

Graduate Seattle Meal Plan

review star

No reviews yet

4507 Brooklyn Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Poindexter Hot Drinks

ESPRESSO/CORTADO/MACCHIATO

ESPRESSO

$3.25

CORTADO

$4.25

MACCHIATO

$4.25

EXTRA SHOT

$1.25

FLAVORED SYRUP

$0.75

ExtraShot

$1.25

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP 8OZ

$3.00

DRIP 12 OZ

$3.25

DRIP 16 OZ

$4.00

AMERICANO

AMERICANO 8 OZ

$3.25

AMERICANO 12 OZ

$3.25

AMERICANO 16 OZ

$4.00

LATTE

LATTE 8 OZ

$4.00

LATTE 12 OZ

$4.75

LATTE 16OZ

$5.25

MOCHA

MOCHA 8 OZ

$5.00

MOCHA 12 OZ

$5.25

MOCHA 16 OZ

$5.50

CHAI

CHAI 8 OZ

$4.00

CHAI 12 OZ

$4.75

CHAI 16 OZ

$5.25

MATCHA

MATCHA 8 OZ

$4.50

MATCHA 12 OZ

$5.25

MATCHA 16 OZ

$6.00

LONDON FOG

LONDON FOG 8 OZ

$4.00

LONDON FOG 12 OZ

$4.75

LONDON FOG 16 OZ

$5.25

HOT COCOA

HOT COCOA 8 OZ

$3.25

HOT COCOA 12 OZ

$3.75

HOT COCOA 16 OZ

$4.25

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$3.25

CAPPUCINO

Cappucino 8oz

$4.00

Poindexter Food

Bacon Egg Sando

$8.00

Bagel

$5.00

Banana

$0.50

Cardamom Bun

$5.00

Chick Salad

$7.00

Chicken Sando

$8.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$3.50

Day olds

$2.00

Egg Pack

$3.00

Egg Sammy

$4.00

Farmers Pocket

$6.00

Fruit Pack

$4.50

GrillChz+Soup

$10.00

Just Grilled Chz

$5.00

Lox Egg Sando

$8.00

Saus Egg Sando

$8.00

Smash browns

$5.00

Steel Cut Oats

$6.00

Turkey Sando

$8.00

Egg N Chz Sando

$7.00

Valentine

$5.00

Potato Biscuit

$6.00

Scone

$5.00

Poindexter Cold Drinks

COLD BREW

COLD BREW 12 OZ

$4.00

COLD BREW 16 OZ

$4.75

ICED TEA

ICED TEA 12 OZ

$3.00

ICED TEA 16 OZ

$3.75

Poindexter Retail

Poindexter Retail

Cascade Water

$5.00

Crostini Cracker

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Ellenos Yogurt

$4.25

Granola Bar`

$2.50

Healeo Juice

$8.50

Honey Mama Large

$8.00

Kombuchatown

$7.50

Matiz Boquerones

$10.00

Matiz Cockles

$11.00

Matiz Sardines

$10.00

Off Limits Cereal

$5.00

Oly Nitro Can

$4.50

Popchips

$3.00

Recess Soda

$5.00

Redbull

$3.50

Sahale Large

$7.50

Sahale Small

$2.75

Seasnax

$5.00

Smart Popcorn

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Theo Chocolate

$4.00

Tims Chips Cafe

$3.00

Tony's Chocoloney

$7.00

Topo Chico Bottle

$3.00

Unreal M&Ms`

$3.00

Cascade Mini

$3.00

BedfordSoda

$3.00

SanPelligrino

$3.00

IrishCreamLiquer

$6.00

RXbar

$4.00

COFFEE

OLY Bombe Retail Coffee

$20.00

OLY Espiritu Retail Coffee

$20.00

OLY morning sun Retail Coffee

$20.00

OLY Sweetheart Retail Coffee

$20.00

Poindexter Wine

Amethystes Chardonnay GLASS

$8.00

Mary Taylor Bordeaux Rouge GLASS

$8.00

Campo Viejo Cava GLASS

$8.00

Amethystes Chardonnay

$19.00

Ancarani Indigeno Prosecco

$19.00

Ansel Syrah

$25.00

Azimut Brut Nature Cava

$24.00

Beaujolais Villages Gamay

$26.00

Buono Notte Rosalba

$26.00

Chinon Cab Franc

$22.00

Cosmic Cowboy Cab Sauv

$26.00

Cruse Monkey Jacket

$27.00

Cruse Tradition

$55.00

Deux Punx Merlot

$28.00

Deuxpunx Zinfandel

$28.00

Florez Savvy B

$45.00

Fossil & Fawn Pinot Noir

$28.00

Gamay Sans Frontieres

$26.00

Gamay Tisane Des Bois Tordu

$26.00

Gaspard Gamay

$21.00

Hurluberlu Cab Franc

$26.00

Kelley Fox Pinot Noir

$38.00

La Dive Petnat

$22.00

Las Jaras Glou Glou

$27.00

Las Jarras Old Vines Sparkling

$49.00

Laurent Reserva Cab Sauv

$22.00

La Staffa Mai Sentito!

$20.00

Marigny Pinot Gris

$25.00

Mary Taylor "Anjou"

$19.00

Mary Taylor "Buzet"

$22.00

Mary Taylor "Cahors"

$22.00

Mary Taylor Castlla Y Leon

$18.00

Meinklang Gruner

$22.00

Meinklang Orange Mulatschak

$22.00

Puszta Libre Red

$26.00

Tibaldi Barbera

$22.00

Trinqu 'ames Sauv Blanc

$22.00

Unlitro

$26.00

Urkizahar Txakoli

$26.00

Vita Vivet Cava

$20.00

Poindexter Beer

Big Ballard IPA

$4.00

BLACK RAVEN PALE

$4.00

Cedar Rasp Blonde

$4.00

Coastal Pilsner

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Dawn Pacific Ale

$4.00

Dormancy Stout

$4.00

Fremont Disco IPA

$4.00

GROLSCH Pilsner

$6.00

Rainier TALLBOY

$4.00

RedHook Long IPA

$4.00

San Juan Seltzer

$5.00

SKY KRAKEN IPA`CAN

$4.00

Storm Surge IPA

$4.00

Wheat Street IPA

$4.00

Yonder Cider Cafe

$5.00

Country Boy IPA

$4.00

Misc.

Space Fee

$10 per person

$10.00

$20 per person

$20.00

Popup kitchen

Orecchiette

$17.00

Cavatelli

$17.00

Speed Screen

Well Spirits

Fris

$10.00

Gordon's

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Pueblo Viejo

$10.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Bahnez

$10.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

.nullable()

Location

4507 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mee Sum University District - 4343 University Way NE
orange starNo Reviews
4343 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Just Burgers
orange star4.5 • 2,797
4510 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Oasis Tea Zone (U-District) - 4524 University Way Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
4524 University Way Northeast Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - U-District
orange starNo Reviews
4545 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
BB's Teriyaki Grill - University Way
orange star4.4 • 262
4221 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Cedars Restaurant - University District
orange star4.4 • 2,342
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (22 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston