Grady's Snack N Dine

2,100 Reviews

$$

18147 Harwood Ave

Homewood, IL 60430

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat & Two Eggs
Side Cherrywood Smoked Bacon
Fried Chicken & Waffles

Specials

Cinna-Roll French Toast

$11.99

Hot cinnamon rolls battered and grilled then topped with frosting and pecans.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$21.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce with Cajun spices, julienned bell peppers, tomatoes, and green onions tossed with penne pasta.

Short Rib and Eggs

$18.99Out of stock

Fall-off-the-Bone braised beef short ribs prepared your way: choose either Korean BBQ, South of the Border (Pico and Salsa Verde), or Classic. Served with two eggs any style, choice of side, and Toast or Pancakes.

Korean Short Rib Tacos

Korean Short Rib Tacos

$18.99Out of stock

Braised beef short ribs with Korean BBQ sauce on soft flour tortillas topped with lettuce, sauteed onions, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with your choice of side.

Grady's Breakfast Family

Gramm's French'd Toast

Gramm's French'd Toast

$15.99

Grandma's Signature French Toast served up with meat and two eggs any style.

G-Pa? Waffle we do?

G-Pa? Waffle we do?

$13.99

Belgian Waffle off the iron and served with meat and two eggs. What do we do? Top it with cinnamon apples

Mama's Baby Cakes

Mama's Baby Cakes

$13.99

Three of Mama's buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs your way and meat. Try one of the specialties.

Pop's Biscuits Gravy'd

$12.99

Double the biscuit and double the country gravy. Served with two eggs any way and your choice of side.

Junior's Big Plate Out

$6.99

One egg your way with any side. Served with one breakfast meat, plus toast or pancakes.

Eggwi'ches

Breakfast sandwich served any Which way. Two eggs scrambled or fried, choice of cheese, with meat or without, on your choice of toasted breads.
Eggwi'ch

Eggwi'ch

$6.99

Breakfast sandwich served any Which way. Two eggs scrambled or fried, choice of cheese, with meat or without, on your choice of toasted breads.

The Staples

Served with a side of hash browns, fruit or grits and your choice of toast, pancakes or english muffin. Upgrade to a side of specialty fruit pancakes for $2.29

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.99

A mound of shredded corned beef with green peppers, onions, and shredded potatoes. Served with two eggs any style, side, and toast or pancakes.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Tender country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy and served with two eggs, side, and toast or pancakes.

Ham Steak & Eggs

$17.99

Savory bone-in ham steak served with two eggs any style, side, and toast or pancakes.

Meat & Two Eggs

$12.99

Two eggs any style served with your choice of breakfast meat, side, and toast or pancakes.

Steak & Eggs

$18.99

8oz Strip Steak with two eggs any style, side, and toast or pancakes.

Two Egg Breakfast

$9.99

Two eggs any style served with a side and toast or pancakes.

Grady's Best

All our best eats include your choice of side.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.99

Warm fluffy Belgian waffle with 6pc Bone-in wings OR 4pc tenders. Sauce Optional:

Avocado, Eggs & Toast

$13.99

Whole grain toast with fresh mashed avocado, arugula, tomatoes, parmesan and ricotta. Served with two eggs any style.

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Freshly baked biscuits topped with creamy country sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green peppers and onions in a warm flour tortilla. Topped with guacamole, sour cream and salsa.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Chorizo, jack cheese and black beans over two crispy flour tortillas. Served with two eggs your way, roasted salsa and pico de gallo. Topped with sliced avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Madison Egg Sandwich

$12.99

Two scrambled eggs, cherrywood smoked bacon, ham and cheddar cheese on grilled whole grain bread.

Southern Bird Sandwich

$13.99

Fried chicken, bacon, fried egg, sausage gravy on a bun.

Smoked Salmon Platter

$16.99Out of stock

Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, tomato, capers and red onion. Served on a toasted bagel.

West Coast Crepes

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, avocado, mushrooms and melted jack & cheddar cheese folded into sweet crepes. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and choice of side.

Spinach Crepes

$12.99

Housemade crepes filled with scrambled eggs, sautéed spinach, bacon and cream cheese. Served with side of Hollandaise sauce and choice of sides.

Skillets

All served over hash browns and topped with two eggs any style with your choice of toast or pancakes.

Wild Skillet

$16.99

Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, roasted tomatoes, and mixed cheese topped with two eggs your way. Your choice of toast or pancakes.

Carne Asada Skillet

$16.99

Grilled steak, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, and pepper Jack cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$15.99

Shredded corned beef, onions, and green peppers topped with Jack & cheddar cheese.

Country Skillet

$14.99

Ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, broccoli and mushrooms. Topped with Jack & cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.

Farmers Chicken Skillet

$14.99

Fried chicken pieces, ham, bacon, peppers, onions, Jack & cheddar cheese.

Meat Lovers Skillet

$14.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, onions and mushrooms. Topped with jack and cheddar cheese.

Mexican Skillet

$14.99

Chorizo sausage, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers, pepper Jack cheese, guacamole and salsa.

Veggie Skillet

$13.99

Mushrooms. onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and broccoli. Topped with melted Jack & cheddar cheese.

Chicken Anthony Skillet

$14.99

Chicken breast, onion and green peppers. Topped with melted mozzarella.

Omelettes

Served with a side of hash browns, grits or fresh fruit and your choice of toast, pancakes or English muffin.

Baton Rouge Omelette

$14.99

Lobster, green peppers, onions, Cajun spice and pepper jack cheese. Served with salsa, side, and toast or pancakes.

Denver with Cheese

$14.99

Ham, onion, green peppers and cheddar cheese. Served with a side and toast or pancakes.

Iron Man Omelette

$14.99

Egg white omelette with mushrooms, onion, tomato, avocado, broccoli, green peppers and salsa. Served with a side and toast or pancakes.

Mexican Omelette

Mexican Omelette

$14.99

Chorizo, fresh sliced jalapeño, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, pepper jack cheese, topped with salsa and sour cream. Served with a side and toast or pancakes.

My Big Fat Greek Omelette

$14.99

Sauteed fresh spinach, tomato, onion, feta, oregano and kalamata olives. Served with a side and toast or pancakes.

Zach's Works Omelette

$14.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and Jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with a side and toast or pancakes.

Veggie Omelette

$14.99

Mushrooms. onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and broccoli with melted Jack & cheddar cheese.

Cheese Omelette

$12.99

The classic, just choose the cheese. Served with a side and toast or pancakes.

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$13.99

The classic with our signature honey ham, a side and toast or pancakes.

Create Your Own

Tell us the ingredients and we'll put it together

CYO Skillet

$12.29

Hash browns topped with all the ingredients you choose. Then we place two eggs your way on top of that.

CYO Omelette

$12.29

Choose your ingredients and we fold them into a 5 egg omelette.

Pancakes

Lose the gluten for $1.00
Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.99

Pumpkin batter pancakes topped with pecans, cinnamon butter and carmel syrup.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.79

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar.

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.99

Three plump buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries and dusted with powdered sugar.

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

$11.99

Buttermilk pancakes stuffed with blueberries and topped with a one-of-a-kind lemon sauce.

Oreo Pancakes

$11.99

Our signature buttermilk batter mixed with crumbles of those tastey lil' cookies we all love. Oh-Oreo crumbles on top for good measure.

Smore Pancake

Smore Pancake

$11.99

Three chocolate chip pancakes topped with toasted marshmallows and chocolate syrup.

Strawberry Pancakes

$10.99

Fresh sliced strawberries mixed in with three buttermilk pancakes.

Gluten Free Pancakes

$9.79

French Toast

Pumpkin French Toast

Pumpkin French Toast

$11.99

Three pumpkin bread rolls battered and grilled with seasonal spices.

Cinna-Roll French Toast

$11.99

Hot cinnamon rolls battered and grilled then topped with frosting and pecans.

Signature French Toast

Signature French Toast

$9.99

Three pieces of challah, grilled to perfection and dusted with powdered sugar.

Apple Crumb French Toast

Apple Crumb French Toast

$12.99

Challah french toast layered with cinnamon apples, granola and caramel sauce.

Banana Bread FrenchToast

Banana Bread FrenchToast

$12.99Out of stock

Three slices of banana bread dipped in our signature batter and grilled. Topped with banana slices and powdered sugar.

Bananas Foster French Toast

$12.99

Three slices of battered and grilled challah bread topped with warm homemade foster sauce, sliced bananas, and pecans.

Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast

$12.99

Strawberry cream cheese filling layered between slices of French toast.

Waffles

Lose the gluten for 1.00

Pumpkin Waffle

$11.99

Seasonal pumpkin batter waffle topped with whipped cinnamon butter, pecans, and dusted with powdered sugar.

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Warm and fluffy waffle straight off the iron. Make it yours by adding toppings and make it a meal by adding eggs and meat.

Bacon Waffle

$12.99

This waffle left Belgium and landed in the Midwest with a lot of bacon mixed in. Oh, and two strips of bacon on top for good measure.

Strawberry Waffle

$11.99

Our Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fresh sliced strawberries. Berry tasty.

Very Berry Banana Waffle

Very Berry Banana Waffle

$12.99

Fresh sliced bananas, strawberries and blueberries atop a warm Belgian waffle.

Gluten Free Waffle

$9.99

Bennies

Served with hash browns, grits or fresh fruit.
Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$11.99

Toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon and two poached eggs. Topped with our housemade hollandaise sauce.

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

$14.99

Cornmeal crusted fried green tomatoes, smoked bacon and poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with hollandaise sauce.

Julian's Benedict

$11.99

A toasted English muffin topped with sautéed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomatoes, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Lobster Benedict

$14.99

Lobster, roasted tomatoes, spinach, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce on English muffin.

Lox Benedict

$14.99

Lox style salmon, sliced tomato and cream cheese served over a toasted English muffin. Topped with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and capers.

Pot Roast Benedict

$14.99

A toasted English muffin toped with tender pot roast, poached eggs, grilled onions, and hollandaise sauce.

Crepes

Crepes Carte Blanche

$9.99

Blank slate plain crepes with the freedom to add toppings as you please: "Viva la carte blanche"

Banana Nutella Crepes

$11.99

Crepes layered with hazelnut chocolate spread, fresh banana slices, crushed walnuts and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Spinach Crepes

$12.99

Housemade crepes filled with scrambled eggs, sautéed spinach, bacon and cream cheese. Served with side of Hollandaise sauce and choice of sides.

West Coast Crepes

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, avocado, mushrooms and melted jack & cheddar cheese folded into sweet crepes. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and choice of side.

Strawberries & Cream Crepes

$11.99

Crepes stuffed with fresh strawberries topped with a drizzle of strawberry cream cheese and dusted with powdered sugar.

Fresh Strawberry Crepes

$10.99

All the fresh strawberries, none of the cream.

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

Old Fashion Oatmeal

$8.99

Hot oatmeal, of the classic variety. Served with toast or pancakes.

Baked Banana Raisin Oatmeal

$9.99

Topped with brown sugar, raisins and sliced bananas, broiled golden brown. Served with toast or pancakes.

Crunch Berry Oatmeal

$9.99

Topped with crunchy granola and fresh berries. Served with toast or pancakes.

Sides

Side 2 Eggs

$3.29

Side Baby Pancakes

$3.29

Side Toast

$1.99

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.99

Side Cherrywood Smoked Bacon

$5.49

Side Sausage Links

$4.99

Side Sausage Patties

$4.99

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Side Ham Steak

$7.99

Side French Fries

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Side Grits Cup

$3.99

Side Grits Bowl

$4.99

Side Hash Browns

$3.99

Side Tater Tots

$3.99

Side Sweet Tots

$3.99

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.99

Broccoli Side

$3.99

Fresh broccoli florets steamed to order.

Sautéed Spinach Side

$3.99

Baby spinach sautéed with garlic butter.

$ide Hollandaise

$0.99

$ide Salsa

$0.99

$ide Sour Cream

$0.99

$ide Sausage Gravy

$1.49

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Tender corned beef mixed with green peppers, onions, and hash browns.

Side Fried Grn Tomato

$4.99

3pc Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side Salmon

$8.99

Side Steak

$8.99

Wings

Jumbo Wings

$15.99

Bone-In breaded 8 piece fried wings (4 flats 4 drumsticks).

Glorious Greens

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard-boiled egg, crouton, and Caesar dressing. Sub salmon $3 Sub steak $4

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, olives, cucumber, hardboiled egg, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with ranch dressing.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$17.99

Grilled salmon, blue cheese, walnuts and diced tomatoes. Served over a bed of mixed greens with Vinaigrette dressing.

Sanibel Salad

Sanibel Salad

$14.99

Your choice of grilled chicken or chicken salad; over mixed greens with strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, blue cheese, and pecans. Served with poppy seed dressing.

Side Salad

$4.99

Garden salad with mixed greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.

Grillin' Cheese

The Duke

$6.99

A classic, American cheese on white bread.

The Earl

$12.99

Two fried eggs, bacon, American cheese, tomatoes and Grady sauce on white bread.

The Prime Muenster

$10.99

Muenster cheese, avocado spread, tomatoes and Grady sauce on wheat bread.

The Premier

$13.99

Roasted turkey, bacon, Muenster cheese, blue cheese crumbles, avocado spread and Grady sauce on wheat bread.

El Presidente

$11.99

Chorizo, queso blanco, pepper jack cheese, roasted jalapeno, poblano peppers, bell peppers and Grady sauce on wheat bread.

Between Bread

Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, fruit, housemade chips, or a cup of soup.

Pot Roast Sandwich

$13.99

Tender slow cooked shredded pot roast, grilled onions, and melty Swiss cheese on ciabatta.

Chicken Fried

$12.99

Buttermilk fried chicken, cheddar, shredded lettuce, pickles, sliced tomato and Grady's sauce. Served on a buttery bun.

Chicken Club

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lemon aioli, lettuce, and tomato on grilled ciabatta.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, and ranch dressing on a buttery grilled bun.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and ranch dressing wrapped in a grilled tortilla.

Chicken Harvest Croissant

$12.99

Our homestyle chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served on a flaky croissant.

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.99

Shaved corned beef on grilled rye bread with 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese.

Grady's Avocado BLT

$13.99

Six pieces of crispy cherrywood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and lemon aioli piled high on whole wheat toast.

Santa Monica Turkey Club

$14.99

Turkey, ham, swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, arugula, tomato and lemon aioli on grilled multigrain bread.

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Roasted garlic hummus, cucumber, avocado, shaved red onion, feta, tomato, cilantro and ranch dressing in a wrap.

Burgers

Served with choice of fries, tater tots, fruit, housemade chips a cup of soup.
Bacon Egg Cheeseburger

Bacon Egg Cheeseburger

$12.99

Housemade patty with smoked bacon, fried egg and cheddar cheese.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$10.99

8 oz patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion on a bun.

Patty Hearst

$12.99

Hamburger patty, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms and Grady’s sauce on wheat bread.

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Gently seasoned turkey patty topped with fresh sliced avocado, Monterrey Jack cheese, and Grady's sauce.

On the Side

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

3pc Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Side 1 Toast

$1.29

Side 2 Eggs

$3.29

Side Baby Pancakes

$3.29

Broccoli Side

$3.99

Fresh broccoli florets steamed to order.

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.99

Side Cherrywood Smoked Bacon

$5.49

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Tender corned beef mixed with green peppers, onions, and hash browns.

Side French Fries

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Side Fried Grn Tomato

$4.99

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side Grits Bowl

$4.99

Side Grits Cup

$3.99

Side Ham Steak

$7.99

Side Hash Browns

$3.99

$ide Hollandaise

$0.99

Side Salmon

$8.99

$ide Salsa

$0.99

$ide Sausage Gravy

$1.49

Side Sausage Links

$4.99

Side Sausage Patties

$4.99

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.99

$ide Sour Cream

$0.99

Sautéed Spinach Side

$3.99

Baby spinach sautéed with garlic butter.

Side Steak

$8.99

Side Tater Tots

$3.99

Side Toast

$1.99

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Small Fry Menu

Big Kid Plate

$6.99

One egg your way with breakfast potatoes or a cup of fresh fruit. Served with one bacon strip or sausage link, plus toast or pancakes.

Kids French Toast

$4.99

Simply served with butter and maple syrup. Add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas or chocolate chips for 1.00

Kids Pancakes

$5.29

A stack of our buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Add chocolate chips for 1.00

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$5.99

Our buttermilk pancakes served Mickey Mouse Style.

Birthday Cake Pancakes

$5.99

Colorful sprinkles mixed in our pancake batter, topped with whipped cream and more sprinkles.

Kids Junior Omelette

$6.99

Cheesy Omelette served with breakfast potatoes or a cup of fresh fruit plus toast or pancakes. Add ham for .50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

All white meat chicken tenders served with French fries or fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Toasty grilled bread with melty cheddar cheese served with fries or a cup of fresh fruit.

A.D.

Pot Roast Dinner

$19.00

Salmon Dinner

$22.00
Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$19.00

Cajun rubbed filet with hollandaise sauce. As to have it fried it you'd like.

Beer Batter Cod

Beer Batter Cod

$24.00Out of stock

Flaky Alaskan Cod fried crispy and served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Stuffed Shrimp

$24.00Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp (5pc) stuffed with crab meat, breaded and fried golden brown. Served with wild rice and grilled asparagus.

Shrimp N' Grits

Shrimp N' Grits

$23.00

Grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage served on a bed of grits topped with savory Chakalaka sauce (bell pepper, tomato, onion, and spices), mixed cheese, and green onion.

Nashville Spicy Fried Chicken

Nashville Spicy Fried Chicken

$19.00

Crispy fried chicken breast with tater tots, coleslaw, and pickle.

Mama's Meatloaf

$21.00Out of stock

Our down home style meatloaf topped with gravy.

Liver & Onions

$18.00

The name says it all.

Pork Chops

$18.00

Great pork chops prepared either fried or grilled. Served as a platter with choice of two sides; or as a breakfast with two eggs, a side, and toast or pancakes.

Filet Medallions

$39.00Out of stock

Three 2oz steak filet medallions grilled to perfection.

Coffee Rub Ribeye

$54.00Out of stock

A savory 16oz cut with our signature coffee rub. *Please allow at least 30 minute cook time.

Desserts

Rainbow Cake Slice

Rainbow Cake Slice

$7.00

The full spectrum flagship buttercream vanilla cake.

Carrot Cake Slice

Carrot Cake Slice

$7.00

The cream cheese frosting, nuts, and raisins you would expect and more.

Oreo Cake Slice

Oreo Cake Slice

$7.00

It's what you think, but with a touch more chocolate.

S'more Cake Slice

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Grady's Diner – Made just like your mama's but better... sorry mama. We don't mess around, when it comes to food we find the best quality ingredients and we combine them into quality meals. Get to know us as much as we want to get to know you. Our customers come in as strangers and leave as friends. We don't take mess around and we know you chose to come see us. That means we plan on giving you the best service we can possibly offer.

Location

18147 Harwood Ave, Homewood, IL 60430

Directions

Grady's Snack N Dine image
Grady's Snack N Dine image
Grady's Snack N Dine image
Grady's Snack N Dine image

