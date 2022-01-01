Grady's Snack N Dine
2,100 Reviews
$$
18147 Harwood Ave
Homewood, IL 60430
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Cinna-Roll French Toast
Hot cinnamon rolls battered and grilled then topped with frosting and pecans.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Creamy Alfredo sauce with Cajun spices, julienned bell peppers, tomatoes, and green onions tossed with penne pasta.
Short Rib and Eggs
Fall-off-the-Bone braised beef short ribs prepared your way: choose either Korean BBQ, South of the Border (Pico and Salsa Verde), or Classic. Served with two eggs any style, choice of side, and Toast or Pancakes.
Korean Short Rib Tacos
Braised beef short ribs with Korean BBQ sauce on soft flour tortillas topped with lettuce, sauteed onions, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with your choice of side.
Grady's Breakfast Family
Gramm's French'd Toast
Grandma's Signature French Toast served up with meat and two eggs any style.
G-Pa? Waffle we do?
Belgian Waffle off the iron and served with meat and two eggs. What do we do? Top it with cinnamon apples
Mama's Baby Cakes
Three of Mama's buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs your way and meat. Try one of the specialties.
Pop's Biscuits Gravy'd
Double the biscuit and double the country gravy. Served with two eggs any way and your choice of side.
Junior's Big Plate Out
One egg your way with any side. Served with one breakfast meat, plus toast or pancakes.
Eggwi'ches
The Staples
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
A mound of shredded corned beef with green peppers, onions, and shredded potatoes. Served with two eggs any style, side, and toast or pancakes.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Tender country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy and served with two eggs, side, and toast or pancakes.
Ham Steak & Eggs
Savory bone-in ham steak served with two eggs any style, side, and toast or pancakes.
Meat & Two Eggs
Two eggs any style served with your choice of breakfast meat, side, and toast or pancakes.
Steak & Eggs
8oz Strip Steak with two eggs any style, side, and toast or pancakes.
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style served with a side and toast or pancakes.
Grady's Best
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Warm fluffy Belgian waffle with 6pc Bone-in wings OR 4pc tenders. Sauce Optional:
Avocado, Eggs & Toast
Whole grain toast with fresh mashed avocado, arugula, tomatoes, parmesan and ricotta. Served with two eggs any style.
Biscuits & Gravy
Freshly baked biscuits topped with creamy country sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green peppers and onions in a warm flour tortilla. Topped with guacamole, sour cream and salsa.
Huevos Rancheros
Chorizo, jack cheese and black beans over two crispy flour tortillas. Served with two eggs your way, roasted salsa and pico de gallo. Topped with sliced avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Madison Egg Sandwich
Two scrambled eggs, cherrywood smoked bacon, ham and cheddar cheese on grilled whole grain bread.
Southern Bird Sandwich
Fried chicken, bacon, fried egg, sausage gravy on a bun.
Smoked Salmon Platter
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, tomato, capers and red onion. Served on a toasted bagel.
West Coast Crepes
Scrambled eggs, avocado, mushrooms and melted jack & cheddar cheese folded into sweet crepes. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and choice of side.
Spinach Crepes
Housemade crepes filled with scrambled eggs, sautéed spinach, bacon and cream cheese. Served with side of Hollandaise sauce and choice of sides.
Skillets
Wild Skillet
Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, roasted tomatoes, and mixed cheese topped with two eggs your way. Your choice of toast or pancakes.
Carne Asada Skillet
Grilled steak, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, and pepper Jack cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Shredded corned beef, onions, and green peppers topped with Jack & cheddar cheese.
Country Skillet
Ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, broccoli and mushrooms. Topped with Jack & cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
Farmers Chicken Skillet
Fried chicken pieces, ham, bacon, peppers, onions, Jack & cheddar cheese.
Meat Lovers Skillet
Bacon, sausage, ham, onions and mushrooms. Topped with jack and cheddar cheese.
Mexican Skillet
Chorizo sausage, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers, pepper Jack cheese, guacamole and salsa.
Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms. onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and broccoli. Topped with melted Jack & cheddar cheese.
Chicken Anthony Skillet
Chicken breast, onion and green peppers. Topped with melted mozzarella.
Omelettes
Baton Rouge Omelette
Lobster, green peppers, onions, Cajun spice and pepper jack cheese. Served with salsa, side, and toast or pancakes.
Denver with Cheese
Ham, onion, green peppers and cheddar cheese. Served with a side and toast or pancakes.
Iron Man Omelette
Egg white omelette with mushrooms, onion, tomato, avocado, broccoli, green peppers and salsa. Served with a side and toast or pancakes.
Mexican Omelette
Chorizo, fresh sliced jalapeño, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, pepper jack cheese, topped with salsa and sour cream. Served with a side and toast or pancakes.
My Big Fat Greek Omelette
Sauteed fresh spinach, tomato, onion, feta, oregano and kalamata olives. Served with a side and toast or pancakes.
Zach's Works Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and Jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with a side and toast or pancakes.
Veggie Omelette
Mushrooms. onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and broccoli with melted Jack & cheddar cheese.
Cheese Omelette
The classic, just choose the cheese. Served with a side and toast or pancakes.
Ham and Cheese Omelette
The classic with our signature honey ham, a side and toast or pancakes.
Create Your Own
Pancakes
Pumpkin Pancakes
Pumpkin batter pancakes topped with pecans, cinnamon butter and carmel syrup.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar.
Blueberry Pancakes
Three plump buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries and dusted with powdered sugar.
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes stuffed with blueberries and topped with a one-of-a-kind lemon sauce.
Oreo Pancakes
Our signature buttermilk batter mixed with crumbles of those tastey lil' cookies we all love. Oh-Oreo crumbles on top for good measure.
Smore Pancake
Three chocolate chip pancakes topped with toasted marshmallows and chocolate syrup.
Strawberry Pancakes
Fresh sliced strawberries mixed in with three buttermilk pancakes.
Gluten Free Pancakes
French Toast
Pumpkin French Toast
Three pumpkin bread rolls battered and grilled with seasonal spices.
Cinna-Roll French Toast
Hot cinnamon rolls battered and grilled then topped with frosting and pecans.
Signature French Toast
Three pieces of challah, grilled to perfection and dusted with powdered sugar.
Apple Crumb French Toast
Challah french toast layered with cinnamon apples, granola and caramel sauce.
Banana Bread FrenchToast
Three slices of banana bread dipped in our signature batter and grilled. Topped with banana slices and powdered sugar.
Bananas Foster French Toast
Three slices of battered and grilled challah bread topped with warm homemade foster sauce, sliced bananas, and pecans.
Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
Strawberry cream cheese filling layered between slices of French toast.
Waffles
Pumpkin Waffle
Seasonal pumpkin batter waffle topped with whipped cinnamon butter, pecans, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Belgian Waffle
Warm and fluffy waffle straight off the iron. Make it yours by adding toppings and make it a meal by adding eggs and meat.
Bacon Waffle
This waffle left Belgium and landed in the Midwest with a lot of bacon mixed in. Oh, and two strips of bacon on top for good measure.
Strawberry Waffle
Our Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fresh sliced strawberries. Berry tasty.
Very Berry Banana Waffle
Fresh sliced bananas, strawberries and blueberries atop a warm Belgian waffle.
Gluten Free Waffle
Bennies
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon and two poached eggs. Topped with our housemade hollandaise sauce.
Fried Green Tomato Benedict
Cornmeal crusted fried green tomatoes, smoked bacon and poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with hollandaise sauce.
Julian's Benedict
A toasted English muffin topped with sautéed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomatoes, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Lobster Benedict
Lobster, roasted tomatoes, spinach, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce on English muffin.
Lox Benedict
Lox style salmon, sliced tomato and cream cheese served over a toasted English muffin. Topped with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and capers.
Pot Roast Benedict
A toasted English muffin toped with tender pot roast, poached eggs, grilled onions, and hollandaise sauce.
Crepes
Crepes Carte Blanche
Blank slate plain crepes with the freedom to add toppings as you please: "Viva la carte blanche"
Banana Nutella Crepes
Crepes layered with hazelnut chocolate spread, fresh banana slices, crushed walnuts and a dusting of powdered sugar.
Spinach Crepes
Housemade crepes filled with scrambled eggs, sautéed spinach, bacon and cream cheese. Served with side of Hollandaise sauce and choice of sides.
West Coast Crepes
Scrambled eggs, avocado, mushrooms and melted jack & cheddar cheese folded into sweet crepes. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and choice of side.
Strawberries & Cream Crepes
Crepes stuffed with fresh strawberries topped with a drizzle of strawberry cream cheese and dusted with powdered sugar.
Fresh Strawberry Crepes
All the fresh strawberries, none of the cream.
Old Fashioned Oatmeal
Old Fashion Oatmeal
Hot oatmeal, of the classic variety. Served with toast or pancakes.
Baked Banana Raisin Oatmeal
Topped with brown sugar, raisins and sliced bananas, broiled golden brown. Served with toast or pancakes.
Crunch Berry Oatmeal
Topped with crunchy granola and fresh berries. Served with toast or pancakes.
Sides
Side 2 Eggs
Side Baby Pancakes
Side Toast
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Cherrywood Smoked Bacon
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Ham Steak
Side French Fries
Fresh Fruit Cup
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Side Grits Cup
Side Grits Bowl
Side Hash Browns
Side Tater Tots
Side Sweet Tots
Side Sliced Avocado
Broccoli Side
Fresh broccoli florets steamed to order.
Sautéed Spinach Side
Baby spinach sautéed with garlic butter.
$ide Hollandaise
$ide Salsa
$ide Sour Cream
$ide Sausage Gravy
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
Side Corned Beef Hash
Tender corned beef mixed with green peppers, onions, and hash browns.
Side Fried Grn Tomato
3pc Chicken Tenders
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Salmon
Side Steak
Glorious Greens
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard-boiled egg, crouton, and Caesar dressing. Sub salmon $3 Sub steak $4
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, olives, cucumber, hardboiled egg, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with ranch dressing.
Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, blue cheese, walnuts and diced tomatoes. Served over a bed of mixed greens with Vinaigrette dressing.
Sanibel Salad
Your choice of grilled chicken or chicken salad; over mixed greens with strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, blue cheese, and pecans. Served with poppy seed dressing.
Side Salad
Garden salad with mixed greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.
Grillin' Cheese
The Duke
A classic, American cheese on white bread.
The Earl
Two fried eggs, bacon, American cheese, tomatoes and Grady sauce on white bread.
The Prime Muenster
Muenster cheese, avocado spread, tomatoes and Grady sauce on wheat bread.
The Premier
Roasted turkey, bacon, Muenster cheese, blue cheese crumbles, avocado spread and Grady sauce on wheat bread.
El Presidente
Chorizo, queso blanco, pepper jack cheese, roasted jalapeno, poblano peppers, bell peppers and Grady sauce on wheat bread.
Between Bread
Pot Roast Sandwich
Tender slow cooked shredded pot roast, grilled onions, and melty Swiss cheese on ciabatta.
Chicken Fried
Buttermilk fried chicken, cheddar, shredded lettuce, pickles, sliced tomato and Grady's sauce. Served on a buttery bun.
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lemon aioli, lettuce, and tomato on grilled ciabatta.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, and ranch dressing on a buttery grilled bun.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and ranch dressing wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
Chicken Harvest Croissant
Our homestyle chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served on a flaky croissant.
Corned Beef Reuben
Shaved corned beef on grilled rye bread with 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese.
Grady's Avocado BLT
Six pieces of crispy cherrywood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and lemon aioli piled high on whole wheat toast.
Santa Monica Turkey Club
Turkey, ham, swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, arugula, tomato and lemon aioli on grilled multigrain bread.
Veggie Wrap
Roasted garlic hummus, cucumber, avocado, shaved red onion, feta, tomato, cilantro and ranch dressing in a wrap.
Burgers
Bacon Egg Cheeseburger
Housemade patty with smoked bacon, fried egg and cheddar cheese.
Classic Burger
8 oz patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion on a bun.
Patty Hearst
Hamburger patty, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms and Grady’s sauce on wheat bread.
Turkey Burger
Gently seasoned turkey patty topped with fresh sliced avocado, Monterrey Jack cheese, and Grady's sauce.
On the Side
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
3pc Chicken Tenders
Side 1 Toast
Side 2 Eggs
Side Baby Pancakes
Broccoli Side
Fresh broccoli florets steamed to order.
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Cherrywood Smoked Bacon
Side Corned Beef Hash
Tender corned beef mixed with green peppers, onions, and hash browns.
Side French Fries
Fresh Fruit Cup
Side Fried Grn Tomato
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Grits Bowl
Side Grits Cup
Side Ham Steak
Side Hash Browns
$ide Hollandaise
Side Salmon
$ide Salsa
$ide Sausage Gravy
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side Sliced Avocado
$ide Sour Cream
Sautéed Spinach Side
Baby spinach sautéed with garlic butter.
Side Steak
Side Tater Tots
Side Toast
Side Turkey Sausage
Small Fry Menu
Big Kid Plate
One egg your way with breakfast potatoes or a cup of fresh fruit. Served with one bacon strip or sausage link, plus toast or pancakes.
Kids French Toast
Simply served with butter and maple syrup. Add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas or chocolate chips for 1.00
Kids Pancakes
A stack of our buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Add chocolate chips for 1.00
Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes
Our buttermilk pancakes served Mickey Mouse Style.
Birthday Cake Pancakes
Colorful sprinkles mixed in our pancake batter, topped with whipped cream and more sprinkles.
Kids Junior Omelette
Cheesy Omelette served with breakfast potatoes or a cup of fresh fruit plus toast or pancakes. Add ham for .50
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries or fresh fruit.
Kids Chicken Tenders
All white meat chicken tenders served with French fries or fruit.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Toasty grilled bread with melty cheddar cheese served with fries or a cup of fresh fruit.
A.D.
Pot Roast Dinner
Salmon Dinner
Blackened Catfish
Cajun rubbed filet with hollandaise sauce. As to have it fried it you'd like.
Beer Batter Cod
Flaky Alaskan Cod fried crispy and served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp (5pc) stuffed with crab meat, breaded and fried golden brown. Served with wild rice and grilled asparagus.
Shrimp N' Grits
Grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage served on a bed of grits topped with savory Chakalaka sauce (bell pepper, tomato, onion, and spices), mixed cheese, and green onion.
Nashville Spicy Fried Chicken
Crispy fried chicken breast with tater tots, coleslaw, and pickle.
Mama's Meatloaf
Our down home style meatloaf topped with gravy.
Liver & Onions
The name says it all.
Pork Chops
Great pork chops prepared either fried or grilled. Served as a platter with choice of two sides; or as a breakfast with two eggs, a side, and toast or pancakes.
Filet Medallions
Three 2oz steak filet medallions grilled to perfection.
Coffee Rub Ribeye
A savory 16oz cut with our signature coffee rub. *Please allow at least 30 minute cook time.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Grady's Diner – Made just like your mama's but better... sorry mama. We don't mess around, when it comes to food we find the best quality ingredients and we combine them into quality meals. Get to know us as much as we want to get to know you. Our customers come in as strangers and leave as friends. We don't take mess around and we know you chose to come see us. That means we plan on giving you the best service we can possibly offer.
18147 Harwood Ave, Homewood, IL 60430