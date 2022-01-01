Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grady V’s

review star

No reviews yet

900 Country Club Blvd.

Thibodaux, LA 70301

Popular Items

Burger of the Month
Kids Chicken Tenders
Corn and Crab Bisque

Starters

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$12.95

House smoked & sauced brisket over fresh tortilla chips topped with spicy cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, and green onions

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Creamy artichoke and spinach dip topped with asiago cheese and served with fried pita chips

Sriracha Shrimp

Sriracha Shrimp

$10.95

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a creamy sriracha sauce

Red Bean Hummus

Red Bean Hummus

$8.95

Served with savory beignets

Boudin Eggrolls

Boudin Eggrolls

$9.95

Mild creole boudin, pepper jack cheese, served with cane sweet & sour

Blue Crab Beignets

Blue Crab Beignets

$11.95

Creole blue crab stuffed beignets with gator sauce on the side

Soups

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$11.95+

Blue crab & gulf shrimp with okra served with popcorn rice

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$8.95+

Veron's pork sausage and house smoked chicken in a medium roux served with popcorn rice

Corn and Crab Bisque

Corn and Crab Bisque

$11.95+

Louisiana blue crabmeat and sweet roasted corn

"All the Way" Gumbo

"All the Way" Gumbo

$6.95+

Chicken, sausage, crab, and gulf shrimp in a medium roux served with popcorn rice

Salads

Fairway Caesar

Fairway Caesar

$8.95+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons with caesar dressing

Grady V's Back Nine

Grady V's Back Nine

$9.95+

Baby spinach, red onions, sugar & spice pecans, goat cheese, roasted garlic, and strawberries served with pepper jelly vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$8.95+

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, croutons, and pickled red onions served with your choice of dressing

The Spinach

The Spinach

$9.95+

Baby spinach, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, croutons, and egg served with bacon dressing

Creole Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Creole Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$6.95+

Shredded lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, sugar cane vinaigrette, coarse salt and pepper, fresh basil

Entrees

Smoked BBQ Pit Plate

Smoked BBQ Pit Plate

$18.95

Tender slow smoked and sauced brisket and pork with your choice of two sides

Choice Filet

Choice Filet

$34.95

8oz top choice filet with your choice of two sides

Choice Ribeye

Choice Ribeye

$37.95

14oz top choice ribeye with your choice of two sides

Airline Chicken Breast

Airline Chicken Breast

$17.95

Tender roasted breast served BBQ, blackened, grilled, or fried, and served with your choice of two sides

Boudin Stuffed Chicken with Bourbon Glaze

Boudin Stuffed Chicken with Bourbon Glaze

$19.95

Tender breast stuffed with boudin and pepper jack, seasoned and roasted. Glazed with bourbon molasses and served with your choice of two sides

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$18.50

Crusted and pan fried chicken served with a lemon chardonnay sauce and your choice of two sides

Fried Crawfish Monica Pasta

Fried Crawfish Monica Pasta

$21.95

Louisiana crawfish with monica's sauce over cavatappi pasta and topped with flash fried crawfish

Shrimp Tomato and Andouille Pasta

Shrimp Tomato and Andouille Pasta

$19.95

Fresh gulf shrimp with andouille in a smoked tomato cream sauce over bowtie pasta

Buttermilk Shrimp

Buttermilk Shrimp

$21.95

A dozen large butterflied fried or grilled shrimp served with fries and your choice of one side

Cajun Redfish Pirogue

Cajun Redfish Pirogue

$27.95

Take a trip down the bayou- local blackened redfish with oven roasted boudin, topped with andouille tomato cream sauce and sautéed gulf shrimp

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$17.95

Superior farms catfish strips or whole fillet with choice of two sides

NOLA Shrimp and Grits

NOLA Shrimp and Grits

$21.95

Jumbo gulf shrimp sautéed with crimini mushroom sauce over creamy corn cheddar grits

Redfish Fillet

Redfish Fillet

$23.95

Grilled or blackened with your choice of two sides

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$18.95

Creamy parmesan alfredo sauce with gulf shrimp served over bowtie pasta

Signature Sides

Crawfish Pudding

Crawfish Pudding

$5.95

Fries

Fries

$3.95

House Chips

House Chips

$3.95

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$3.95

Mac And Cheese

Mac And Cheese

$3.95

Roasted Corn Cheddar Grits

Roasted Corn Cheddar Grits

$3.95

Cajun Cabbage

Cajun Cabbage

$3.95

Southern Green Beans

Southern Green Beans

$3.95

Blackened Okra

Blackened Okra

$3.95

Seafood and Eggplant Dressing

Seafood and Eggplant Dressing

$5.95

Sandwiches

Brisket Nacho Sandwich

Brisket Nacho Sandwich

$13.95

Pecan wood smoked & chopped brisket, spicy bbq, chipotle cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, green onions, brioche bun, served with side of tortilla chips and cheese sauce

House Club Sandwich

House Club Sandwich

$11.95

Traditional club with our house smoked turkey & ham, bacon, tomato, mayo, and american cheese on toasted panini bread

Southern Style Chicken Sandwich

Southern Style Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Crispy southern fried or grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun with house made pickles & sriracha mayo. Order it Nashville Hot if you dare...

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$13.95

Slow roasted prime rib with sauteed onions and swiss cheese on pressed panini bread and served with natural au jus for dipping

Turkey Pesto Panini

Turkey Pesto Panini

$11.50

House smoked turkey breast with swiss cheese, tomato, bacon, and basil pesto on pressed panini bread

Turkey, Fig, Brie Sandwich

Turkey, Fig, Brie Sandwich

$11.50

House smoked turkey breast, fig preserves, mayo, and brie on pressed panini bread

Burgers

House Angus Burger

House Angus Burger

$12.95

Half pound flamed grilled angus burger served on a brioche bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion

The Hangover Burger

The Hangover Burger

$13.95

Grady V's burger with bacon, american cheese, fried egg, lettuce, and tomato

The Legend Dairy Burger

The Legend Dairy Burger

$13.95

Grady V's burger topped with american cheese and sandwiched between two grilled cheese sandwiches

Drive In Burger

Drive In Burger

$13.95

Grady V's burger on brioche bun dressed with shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, american cheese, and our special drive in sauce

The Smokehouse Burger

The Smokehouse Burger

$14.95

Grady V's burger with smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, roasted jalapenos, smokehouse sauce, and onion rings

Triple Threat Burger

Triple Threat Burger

$21.95

THREE half pound angus patties with bacon, cheddar cheese, roasted jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion. Served with full pound of fries or chips

Burger of the Month

$14.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids burger includes lettuce and tomato.

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.95
Pecan Brownie A La Mode

Pecan Brownie A La Mode

$7.95
Gooey Toffee A La Mode

Gooey Toffee A La Mode

$6.95

Ice Cream

$1.95

Sweet Potato Creme Brulee

$3.00

Extras

Mayonnaise

Xtra Pita Chips

$1.95

Mustard

Lemon Butter

$0.95

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.95

Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette

$0.50

House Italian

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

White BBQ Sauce

$0.50

House BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sweet and Spicy BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Chipotle Cheese Sauce

$3.95

Horseradish Cream Sauce

$0.50

Raw Onion

$0.95

Crawfish Cream Sauce

$1.95

Crab Au Gratin

$1.95

Grilled Shrimp

$5.95

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$7.95

Crostini

$0.95

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Drive In Sauce

$0.95

Remoulade

$1.25

Cup Rice

$0.50

Xtra Veggies

$1.95

Gator Sauce

$0.50

Xtra Meat for Gumbo

$5.95

Hamburger patty

$4.95

Xtra Sliced Brisket

$4.95

Gluten Free Bun

$0.95

Delivery Fee

$25.00

9oz Dough Ball

$2.00

Soda, Water, & Tea

Barqs Root Beer

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr Pepper Diet

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Juice Cranberry

$2.50

Juice Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Crème Soda

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tea Sweet

$2.75

Tea Unsweet

$2.75

Water Soda

$2.50

Water Tonic

$2.50

Bag of Ice

$3.00

Flavored tea

$2.90

Half and Half Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Frozen Cocktails

The Frozé

The Frozé

$8.00

Frozen Rose' Slush, Fresh Strawberry

Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Milagro Silver, Sour, Triple Sec, Agave Nectar, Fresh Lime. Note House or Strawberry Swirl.

Specialty Cocktails

Grady V's Back Porch Tea

Grady V's Back Porch Tea

$9.00

Brewed Tea, Lemon, House-made Strawberry Citrus Simple Syrup, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, and Tito's Vodka

Classic Old Fashioned

Classic Old Fashioned

$9.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey, Cocktail & Sons Demerara, Peychaud's Bitters, Orange Peel, Cherry

Tito's Moscow Mule

Tito's Moscow Mule

$8.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime

Pina Coloda

$8.00

Grapefruit Paloma

$7.00

Mimosa (Glass)

$7.00
The Fresh Margarita

The Fresh Margarita

$8.00

Milagro Anejo, Fresh Squeezed Orange, and Agave Nectar with Fresh Lime on the rocks

Bloody Marys

Cajun Bloody Mary

Cajun Bloody Mary

$9.00

Tito's Vodka, Blackened Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Spiced Rim, Savory Garnish

Butcher's Bloody Mary

Butcher's Bloody Mary

$9.00

Tito's Vodka, Smoky Bacon Strip, Bourgeois Beef Stick, Candies Bacon, and Savory Garnish

Beer

Beer Abita Amber

$4.00

Beer Angry Orchard

$4.00

Beer Bud Light

$3.75

Beer Cane Break

$4.50Out of stock

Beer Colonels Retreat

$2.00Out of stock

Beer Coors Light

$3.75

Beer Corona

$4.00Out of stock

Beer Dos Equis XX

$4.00

Beer Heineken

$3.75

Beer Landshark

$3.75Out of stock

Beer Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Beer Miller Light

$3.75

Beer Shiner Bock

$3.75

Beer Stella Artois

$4.25

Beer The Big Peel

$5.25

Beer Truly

$4.00

Beer Yeingling

$3.75Out of stock

Beer Ziegenbock

$3.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Grady V’s open to the public at The Bayou Country Club

900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux, LA 70301

Grady V’s image
Grady V’s image
Grady V’s image
Grady V’s image

