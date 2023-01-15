Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Chicken

Happy Hour

349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E

ATLANTA, GA 30312

Popular Items

Quesadillas
Asparagus
Philly Egg Rolls

Appetizer

Philly Egg Rolls

$10.00

Mozarella Sticks

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00Out of stock

Chips & Queso

Baskets

Wings

$12.00

Tacos

$12.00

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Quesadillas

$8.00

Salmon Sliders

$15.00

Impossible Burger

$16.00

50 Piece

Main

Salmon

$20.00

Lamb Chops

$25.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Seafood Nachos

$15.00

Jerk Rasta Pasta

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Churros

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Taco tuesday

Chicken taco (1)

$2.00

Shrimp taco (1)

$3.00

Steak taco (1)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
GRAFFITI ATLANTA Atlanta's Hottest Spot for Good Eats, come EAT SIP and VIBE.

Map
