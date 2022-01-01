Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Graffiti Breakfast

11 Reviews

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Popular Items

Stuffed Waffle (waffle only)
French Toast
Grits

Entrée

Stuffed Waffle (waffle only)

$13.99

Light fluffy waffles stuffed with your choice of flavorful stuffing.

Graffiti Jacks

$15.99

Huge Homemade pancakes with crispy ends

Mini waffle combo

$14.99

4 mini waffles, topped with rum tossed apples and fresh berries- your choice of two sides

Graffiti Breakfast

$12.99

(Includes eggs and toast, with a choice of breakfast potatoes or grits and one protein)

Breakfast Sammich

$11.99

Your choice of protein, scrambled eggs, and cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Stuffed Waffle Combo

$17.99

A cast iron stuffed waffle made to order with your choice of flavorful stuffings combo comes with a choice of 2 sides

Mini Fiji Apples Waffles

$12.99

Fuji Rum Mini Waffles- (Rum tossed, cinnamon Fuji apples over four mini waffles with fresh fruit and one side choice

French Toast

$17.99

(French toast made with Challah bread w/two sides)

Vegan French Toast

$20.99

Vegan Catfish And Grits

$15.99Out of stock

Thick cut shitake mushrooms, tossed in our house flour mix. Deep fried to a golden crisp, with our blue grits and roasted red pepper sauce.

Graffiti Shrimp& Grits

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken And Waffles

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Bacon Classic

$9.99

Southern Fried Chicken

$9.99

Souther Fried Chicken & Egg

$10.99

Avacado Toast

$7.99Out of stock

Mushroom & Tomatoe Omelet

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Z.L.T.

$12.99

A new approach to the BLT. Applewood Smoked Bacon, fresh lettuce, and tomatoes, with a fried egg cooked within the top bun of the sandwich. Served with fries

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$9.99

Pablo Bowl

$9.99

Get Your Sexy Back Bowl

$9.99

Vegatable Egg Ficatta

$9.99

Super Avacodo Toast

$9.99

The Norman

$15.99Out of stock

4oz. all natural, grass fed beef, fried egg, and bacon on a toasted brioche bun with a house aioli.

Appetizer

Sweet Potato-Cranberry Dougnuts

$4.99Out of stock

Old family recipe homemade sweet potatoes and cranberry donut holes. Served with a rosemary orange glaze.

Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Natalie's Orange Mango

$4.50Out of stock

Natalie's Orange

$4.50Out of stock

Natalie Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Perrier sparkling water 11.5oz

$3.99Out of stock

Bottler Water

$2.00

Chef Water

$3.50Out of stock

Graffiti Mimosa

$14.99Out of stock

Customer own coffee mug / refill

$1.99

Natalie Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Minute Maid Orange

$2.50

Minute Maid Apple

$2.50

Wonder Melon Lemon Cayenne

$4.50Out of stock

Wonder Melon Cucumber Basil

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Lipton

$3.50

Sides

Eggs

$2.75

Farm Fresh Eggs cooked to order available scrambled, fried or sunny side up.

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.75

Crispy seasoned potatoes served with grilled onions and tomatoes

Sausage (2)

$2.75

Beef sausage patties

Bacon (2)

$2.75

Applewood bacon cooked to order

Impossible Sausage (2)

$3.99

Grits

$2.75

buttery creamy grits

Sidewider Fries

$2.75

Thick cut twisted fries seasoned with a blend of spices and seasonings.

Vegan Catfish

$2.75

Catfish

$4.99Out of stock

Shrimp

$4.00

Chicken

$4.99

Toast

$1.00

French Toast

$3.99

Pancake

$3.99

Giant Fluffy Pancakes with crispy edges

Waffle

$3.99

Oatmeal

$1.50Out of stock

Avocodo

$1.00

Merchandise

Mugs

$20.00Out of stock

Graffit glass Coffee/tea mug

Hats

$25.00

Spices

Gorgeous Green Smoothie Mix

$7.00

Tomato Basil Spice Blend

$7.00

Better Than That Bay Stuff Seasoning

$7.00

I Got U All Over Mix

$7.00

Chili Seasoning Mix

$7.00

Southern Salt & Pepper

$7.00

Chipotle Spice Rub

$7.00

Green Garlic & Mixed Pepper

$7.00

Italian Everything Remix

$7.00

Gorgeous Green Season All

$7.00

Barlow's Pancake Mix

$11.99

Syrup

$0.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

