Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass

review star

No reviews yet

153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Szechuan Chicken Dumplings
Crispy Chili Garlic Fries
Kung Pao Stuffed

Shareables

Slow-cooked broths spin out fast, custom ramen.
Glazed Pork Belly Satay

Glazed Pork Belly Satay

$9.00

Hoisin, citrus slaw, pickled jalapeños.

Szechuan Chicken Dumplings

Szechuan Chicken Dumplings

$7.00

Hand-folded chicken dumplings steamed and served over bean sprout and pickled onion salad, topped w/our signature crispy chili garlic sauce

Signature Bao Buns

BBQ Pork Stuffed

BBQ Pork Stuffed

$8.00

2 hand filled bar with duroc pork, shiitake sweet soy

Kung Pao Stuffed

Kung Pao Stuffed

$8.00

2 hand filled bar with chicken, bell peppers, Thai basil, topped with honey

Royale With Cheese

$8.00

Spicy Beef Szechuan Bao

$8.50

Entrees

Teriyaki Rice Bowl

Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$14.00

Choose from: Chicken, Steak, or Katsu. House teriyaki sauce, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy

Bbq Pork Noodle Soup

Bbq Pork Noodle Soup

$13.00

Chinese BBQ Pork Noodle Soup, Garlic Chili Oil, Roasted Corn, Thai Basil.

Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl

$15.00

Katsu, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy

Bar Bites

Graffiti Burger

Graffiti Burger

$8.88
Crispy Chili Garlic Fries

Crispy Chili Garlic Fries

$4.00
Wings

Wings

Extras

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Steak

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Drinks

Small Drink (21oz)

$2.50

Large Drink (32 oz)

$4.00

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast casual Chinese dining from the esteemed Chef Marc Marrone and Todd Lunger.

Website

Location

153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass image
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass image
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass image

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Chedda Burger - Gateway
orange star4.2 • 2,384
190 S 400 W #59 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
zest kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,590
275 S 200th W Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Hamachi - 488 E 100 S
orange star4.6 • 1,443
488 e 100 s saltlake city, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
orange star4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Este Pizzeria - Down Town
orange star4.1 • 1,042
156 E 200 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Salt Lake City UT
orange star4.4 • 1,039
340 S Main St Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
East Millcreek
review star
No reviews yet
Central City
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
review star
No reviews yet
East Central
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Sugar House
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston