Chinese
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fast casual Chinese dining from the esteemed Chef Marc Marrone and Todd Lunger.
Location
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City