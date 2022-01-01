Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Graffiti Bao Buffalo Dr.

1,010 Reviews

$

7355 S. Buffalo Unit 1

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Order Again

Bao Buns

5 Piece Bao

$13.00

2 Piece Bao

$6.00

Kung Pao Bao

$3.00

Royale Bao

$3.00

Barbecue Pork Bao

$3.00

Szechuan Beef Bao

$3.00

Vegetable Bao

$3.00

Nutella Bao

$3.00

Banana Oreo Pudding

$5.00

The Pork Chop Express

$30.00

Dumplings & Rolls

Szechuan Chicken Dumplings

$4.00

Vegetable Dumplings

$4.00

Prawn and Pork Spring Rolls

$4.00

Entrees

Orange Chicken Entree

$11.00

Kung Pao Beef Entree

$11.00

Dynamite Shrimp Entree

$12.00

Graffiti Burger

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Katsu Bowl

$12.00

2 Piece Bao (Entree Side)

$4.00

Noodles, Soups, & Rices

Crispy Chili Garlic Noodles

$9.00

Yellow Curry Short Rib Chow Fun

$12.00

Vietnamese Crab Filled Rice

$12.00

Roasted Chicken Fried Rice

$9.00

Singapore Style Ramen

$12.88

Shrimp Kim Chi Fried Rice

$9.00

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.00

Kung Pao Pork Fried Rice

$11.00Out of stock

Vegetables

Roasted Cauliflower

$7.00

Bok Choy

$7.00

Sticky Green Beans

$7.00

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Other Stuff

Braised Short Ribs

$7.00

Scallion Pancake

$5.99

Pork Belly Scallion Roll

$8.99

Burrata

$8.99

Braised Pork Belly (With Folded Bao)

$7.00

Crispy Wings

$7.00

Yelp! Crispy Wings

Szechuan Orange Chicken Sando

$9.00

The Bao Dog

$6.00

Seasoned Fries

$2.88

Bottled Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.88Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.88

Coconut Water

$2.88Out of stock

Pomegranate Gingerale

$2.88Out of stock

Black Tea

$2.88Out of stock

Butterfly Tea

$2.88Out of stock

Peach Tea

$2.88Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.88

Orange Mango Tea

$2.88Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.88

Lemonade

$2.88

Unsweetened Tea

$2.88

Coke Can

$1.88

Coke Zero Can

$1.88

Diet Coke Can

$1.88

Sprite

$1.88

Dr. Pepper

$1.88

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.88Out of stock

Redbull (Regular)

$4.20

Redbull (Sugarfree)

$4.20

Redbull (Yellow)

$4.20Out of stock

Redbull (Coconut)

$4.20Out of stock

Redbull (Watermelon)

$4.20Out of stock

GoodFortune Mango Calamansi

$6.28

GoodFortune Yuzu Blackberry

$6.28

GoodFortune Tea Refill

$2.88Out of stock

For The Fam

Dozen Garlic Parm Wings

$8.88

Buffalo Wings

$8.88

Bronx Chop Salad

$7.88Out of stock

Garlic Mozzarella Bread

$6.88

Mozz Stix

$6.88

Cannoli (Plain)

$3.88Out of stock

Oreo Cannoli

$3.00Out of stock

Reeses Cannoli

$3.00Out of stock

Heath Bar Cannoli

$3.00Out of stock

Meatballs

$8.88Out of stock

Pizza Fries

$8.88

Signature Pies

Signature Vodka Pep 6x6

$5.88

Signature The OL' Sausage

$6.00

Signature The Bianco

$6.00

6x6 Custom Square Pie

$5.00

4x4 Custom Square Pies

$19.00

Italian Torpedos

Chopped Cheese

$8.88

Meatball Sub

$8.00Out of stock

Roast Pork Sando

$8.00Out of stock

Hot Beef

$8.00

Bao Buns (16pc) Catering

Kung Pao Bao (16pc)

$32.88

Royale Bao (16pc)

$32.88

Barbecue Pork Bao (16pc)

$32.88

Szechaun Beef Bao (16pc)

$32.88

Vegetable Bao (16pc)

$32.88

Dessert Bao (16pc)

$32.88

Dumplings & Rolls (16pc) Catering

Szechaun Chicken Dumplings (16pc) - Catering

$16.88

Vegetable Dumplings (16pc) - Catering

$16.88

Prawn & Pork Spring rolls (16pc) - Catering

$16.88

Rice Bowls - Catering

Mandarin Orange - Catering

$64.88+

Kung Pao Entree - Catering

$64.88+

Dynamite Shrimp - Catering

$60.88

Crispy Chicken Katsu Bowl

$60.88

Noodles - Catering

Lo Mein - Catering

$48.88

Crispy Chili Garlic Noodles - Catering

$48.88

Basil Basil Chow Fun - Catering

$48.88

Fried Rice - Catering

Crab Fried Rice - Catering

$52.88

Jalapeno Vegetable Fried Rice - Catering

$48.88

Chicken Fried Rice - Catering

$48.88

White Rice - Catering

Vegetables - Catering

Chinese Broccoli - Catering

$26.88

Roasted Cauliflower - Catering

$26.88

Bok Choy - Catering

$26.88

Sticky Green Beans - Catering

$26.88

Other Stuff - Catering

Graffiti Burgers (8ea) - Catering

$56.88

Short Ribs (24 Slices/Bao) - Catering

$36.88

Scallion Pancake (8ea) - Catering

$36.88

Crispy Wings (40pc) - Catering

$42.88

Burrata - Catering

$50.88

Pork Belly Scallion Rolls 6 Rolls - Catering

$38.88

Kale & Noodle Salad - Catering

$38.88
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Graffiti Bao's food reflects the experiences from travels throughout Asia and the uniqueness of the Hawker Centres that house the many traditions of each culture. Featuring a full menu with shareable items, noodles, entrees, sides and of course our signature Bao Buns.

Location

7355 S. Buffalo Unit 1, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Directions

