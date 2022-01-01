Restaurant header imageView gallery

Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna

No reviews yet

1170 Hwy 155 S

Mc Donough, GA 30253

Popular Items

Cheese Calzone
10 Wings
LRG Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$5.95

Basket of Tater Tots

$6.25

Breadsticks

$6.25

Feta Dip

$6.95
Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$8.99

Gyro Meat

$6.75
House Hummus

House Hummus

$7.25

Pita Bread , Sun-dried tomatoes , Our House Hummus

Meatballs

$4.75
Mozz Ballz

Mozz Ballz

$8.99

Pizza Dough stuffed with Pizza Cheese. Deep Fried.

Pita Bread

$2.50

Spicy Feta Dip

$7.95
Whole Garlic Bread

Whole Garlic Bread

$6.25

Split Decision Sampler Platter

$11.95

Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$7.95
10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.95
25 Wings

25 Wings

$37.50
50 Wings

50 Wings

$75.00

Salads

SM Greek Salad

SM Greek Salad

$5.00

SM Tossed Salad

$3.75
SM Village Greek Salad

SM Village Greek Salad

$4.75
MED Greek Salad

MED Greek Salad

$9.75

MED Tossed Salad

$6.25
MED Chicken Salad

MED Chicken Salad

$11.00
MED Village Greek Salad

MED Village Greek Salad

$8.75
LRG Greek Salad

LRG Greek Salad

$11.75

LRG Tossed Salad

$8.50
LRG Chicken Salad

LRG Chicken Salad

$15.25
LRG Village Greek Salad

LRG Village Greek Salad

$10.75
Small Catering Greek

Small Catering Greek

$30.00
Large Catering Greek

Large Catering Greek

$40.00

Signature Classics

Lasagna

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Spaghetti

$11.95

Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Hamburger Steak

$11.95

Pizza

SM The Greek White Special Pizza

$14.95

SM Atlas Special Pizza

$14.95

SM BBQ Chicken Special Pizza

$14.95
SM Buffalo Chicken Special Pizza

SM Buffalo Chicken Special Pizza

$14.95

SM Cheese Pizza

$10.95

SM Gluten Free Pizza

$10.95Out of stock

SM Hawiian Special Pizza

$14.95
SM Mediterranean Special Pizza

SM Mediterranean Special Pizza

$14.95
SM Olympia Special Pizza

SM Olympia Special Pizza

$14.95
SM Titans Special Pizza

SM Titans Special Pizza

$14.95

SM Vegetarian Special Pizza

$14.95

MED Atlas Special Pizza

$18.95

MED BBQ Chicken Special

$18.95

MED Buffalo Chicken Special Pizza

$18.95

MED Cheese Pizza

$14.95

MED Gluten Free

$12.95Out of stock

MED Hawaiian Special

$18.95
MED Mediterranean Special Pizza

MED Mediterranean Special Pizza

$18.95
MED Olympia Special Pizza

MED Olympia Special Pizza

$18.95

MED The Greek White Special

$18.95
MED Titans Special Pizza

MED Titans Special Pizza

$18.95

MED Vegetarian Special Pizza

$18.95

LRG Atlas Special Pizza

$23.95

LRG BBQ Chicken Special Pizza

$23.95

LRG Buffalo Chicken Special Pizza

$23.95

LRG Cheese Pizza

$16.95

LRG Gluten Free

$14.95Out of stock

LRG Hawaiian Pizza Special

$23.95

LRG Mediterranean Pizza

$23.95
LRG Olympia Special Pizza

LRG Olympia Special Pizza

$23.95

LRG The Greek White Special Pizza

$23.95
LRG Titans Special Pizza

LRG Titans Special Pizza

$23.95

LRG Vegetarian Special Pizza

$23.95

Pizza Kit

$23.95

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$8.95

Specialty Calzone

$16.95

Pizza Tots

Cheese Pizza Tots

$9.99

Gyros & Wraps

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$8.75

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$8.25

Chicken Wrap

$9.25
Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$12.95

Pitcraft Turkey Gyro Wrap

$8.75

Grinders

6" Hamburger Grinder

$12.45

Meatball Grinder

$15.45

Pastrami Grinder

$15.45

Philly Cheese Steak Grinder

$15.45

Sausage Grinder

$15.45

Steak Grinder

$15.45

Tria Grinder

$15.45

Pitcraft Tyrkey Grinder

$15.45

Pitcraft Turkey Philly

$15.45

Kids Menu

Kids Pita Bread Pizza

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Desserts

1ct Reese’s Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.25

2ct Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

2ct Peanut Butter Cookies

$1.25
Brownie

Brownie

$2.50
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.95
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$5.99

Greek Baklava

$2.50
Greek Funnel Cake

Greek Funnel Cake

$2.50

Mini Melts

$4.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$5.99

Reeses PB Cookie

$5.99

S'mores Ball

$5.99Out of stock
Two Scoop Sundae

Two Scoop Sundae

$2.50

Banana Pudding

$3.75

Sides

1pc of Garlic Bread

$1.25

1pc of Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$1.75

Blue Cheese LG

$1.00

Blue Cheese SM

$0.50

Feta LG

$1.00

Feta SM

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce -LG

$1.00

Hot Sauce -SM

$0.50

House Dressing 16oz

$4.00

House Dressing LG

$1.00

House Dressing sm

$0.50

Lemmon Pepper - LG

$1.00

Lemon Pepper -SM

$0.50

Marinara Large

$1.00

Med Sauce LG

$1.00

Med Sauce SM

$0.50

Mild Sauce -LG

$1.00

Mild Sauce -SM

$0.50

Pizza Cheese LG

$1.00

Pizza Cheese SM

$0.50

Ranch LG

$1.00

Ranch SM

$0.50

Tzarziki LG

$1.00

Tzatziki SM

$0.50

Appetizers

Boar's Head Hummus

$6.25

Vegetarian Meatless Wings

$8.95

Basket Of Fries

$4.95

Basket Of Tots

$4.95

Pita Bread

$2.50

Salads

SM Vegan Greek Salad

$4.50

MD Vegan Greek Salad

$8.75

LG Vegan Greek Salad

$11.25

(Veg) The Vegetarian Salad Medium

$10.50

SM Tossed Salad

$3.75

MD Tossed Salad

$6.25

LG Tossed Salad

$8.50

SM Vegan Village Greek Salad

$4.25

MD Vegan Village Greek Salad

$8.25

LG Vegan Village Greek Salad

$10.25

(Veg) The Vegetarian Salad Large

$15.25

Signature Classics

Vegan Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Vegan Spaghetti w/Marinara

$11.95

Vegetarian Meatless Wing Basket

$10.25

Meatless Chicken Wrap

$8.25Out of stock

Veggie Wrap

$7.95

Pizza

Vegan Gluten Free Pizza

$11.95

Pizza w/Vegan Cheese (med)

$13.95

Pizza w/Vegan Cheese (Lrg)

$15.95

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2 liter Coke

$3.75

2 liter Sprite

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

Half and Half Tea

$2.75

HI-C Fruit Punch

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Un Sweet Tea

$2.75

Water

To Go Cup

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

HI C Fruit Punch

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Un Sweet Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Cupcakes

Single Cupcake

$2.75

6ct Cupcakes

$16.50

6ct Speciality Cupcakes

$16.50

12ct buttercream Cupcakes

$21.00

Cake slices

German Chocolate

$4.75

Carrot

$4.75

Mocha Toffee Crunch

$4.75

Red Velvet

$4.75

Vanilla

$4.75

Chocolate

$4.75

Neapolitan

$4.75

Old Fashioned Pound cake -orange

$2.50

Cookies

Yoyo

$2.75

Oatmeal Creampie

$2.75

Whoopie Pie

$2.75

Mother’s Day bouquet

$21.99

Cake Pops

Red Velvet

$2.50

Vanilla

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.50

Funfetti

$2.50

Speciality Cake Pops

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We at Graffiti's Pizza - A Greek Taverna are a friendly neighborhood Greek Pizza shop. Pizzas that come out of our ovens are made from scratch, and our restaurant carries a twist on classic. Italian and Greek dishes. In addition gourmet pizzas, we also have grinders and other dishes make each visit yummy and delicious. We utilize only the best ingredients possible and ensure that your exprerience matches our passion!

Website

Location

1170 Hwy 155 S, Mc Donough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna image
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna image
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna image
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna image

