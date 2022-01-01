Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We at Graffiti's Pizza - A Greek Taverna are a friendly neighborhood Greek Pizza shop. Pizzas that come out of our ovens are made from scratch, and our restaurant carries a twist on classic. Italian and Greek dishes. In addition gourmet pizzas, we also have grinders and other dishes make each visit yummy and delicious. We utilize only the best ingredients possible and ensure that your exprerience matches our passion!
Location
1170 Hwy 155 S, Mc Donough, GA 30253
