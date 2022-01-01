  • Home
A map showing the location of Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna - Macon 5577 Thomaston RoadView gallery
Greek
Pizza
Sandwiches

Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna - Macon 5577 Thomaston Road

review star

No reviews yet

5577 Thomaston Road

Macon, GA 31220

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Wrap
MED Greek Salad

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$5.95

Basket of Tater Tots

$6.25

Breadsticks

$6.25

Feta Dip

$6.95
Greek Fries

$8.99

Gyro Meat

$6.75
House Hummus

$7.25

Pita Bread , Sun-dried tomatoes , Our House Hummus

Meatballs

$4.75
Mozz Ballz

$8.99

Pizza Dough stuffed with Pizza Cheese. Deep Fried.

Pita Bread

$2.50

Spicy Feta Dip

$7.95
Whole Garlic Bread

$6.25

Split Decision Sampler Platter

$11.95

Wings

5 Wings

$7.95
10 Wings

$13.95
25 Wings

$37.50
50 Wings

$75.00

Salads

SM Greek Salad

$5.00

SM Tossed Salad

$3.75
SM Village Greek Salad

$4.75
MED Greek Salad

$9.25

MED Tossed Salad

$6.25
MED Chicken Salad

$11.00
MED Village Greek Salad

$8.75
LRG Greek Salad

$11.75

LRG Tossed Salad

$8.50
LRG Chicken Salad

$15.25
LRG Village Greek Salad

$10.75
Small Catering Greek

$30.00
Large Catering Greek

$40.00

Signature Classics

Lasagna

$14.95

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Spaghetti

$11.95

Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Hamburger Steak

$11.95

Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$10.95
SM Olympia Special Pizza

$14.95
SM Titans Special Pizza

$14.95

SM Atlas Special Pizza

$14.95
SM Buffalo Chicken Special Pizza

SM Buffalo Chicken Special Pizza

$14.95

SM Vegetarian Special Pizza

$14.95
SM Mediterranean Special Pizza

$14.95

SM Gluten Free Pizza

$10.95

SM BBQ Chicken Special Pizza

$14.95

SM The Greek White Special Pizza

$14.95

SM Hawaiian Special Pizza

$14.95

MED Cheese Pizza

$14.95
MED Olympia Special Pizza

$18.95
MED Titans Special Pizza

$18.95

MED Atlas Special Pizza

$18.95

MED Buffalo Chicken Special Pizza

$18.95

MED Vegetarian Special Pizza

$18.95
MED Mediterranean Special Pizza

$18.95

MED Gluten Free

$12.95

MED BBQ Chicken Special Pizza

$18.95

MED Hawaiian Special Pizza

$18.95

MED The Greek White Special Pizza

$18.95

LRG Cheese Pizza

$16.95
LRG Olympia Special Pizza

$23.95
LRG Titans Special Pizza

$23.95

LRG Atlas Special Pizza

$23.95

LRG Buffalo Chicken Special Pizza

$23.95

LRG Vegetarian Special Pizza

$23.95

LRG Mediterranean Pizza

$23.95

LRG Gluten Free

$14.95

LRG BBQ Chicken Special Pizza

$23.95

LRG Hawaiian Special Pizza

$23.95

LRG The Greek White Special Pizza

$23.95

Pizza Kit

$23.95

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.95

Specialty Calzone

$16.95

Pizza Tots

Cheese Pizza Tots

$9.99

Gyros & Wraps

Gyro Wrap

$8.75

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$8.25

Chicken Wrap

$9.25
Gyro Plate

$12.95

Pitcraft Turkey Gryp

$8.25

Grinders

6" Hamburger Grinder

$12.45

Meatball Grinder

$15.45

Pastrami Grinder

$15.45

Philly Cheese Steak Grinder

$15.45

Sausage Grinder

$15.45

Steak Grinder

$15.45

Tria Grinder

$15.45

Pitcraft Turkey Grinder

$15.45

Pitcraft Turkey Philly

$15.45

Kids Menu

Kids Pita Bread Pizza

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Desserts

1ct Reese’s Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.25

2ct Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.25

2ct Peanut Butter Cookies

$1.25

Banana Pudding Cup

$2.50
Brownie

$2.50

Cake Limoncello Mascarpone

$4.95
Cheesecake

$4.95
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$5.99

Cookies and Cream Cup

$2.50

Greek Baklava

$2.50
Greek Funnel Cake

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$5.99

Reeses PB Cookie

$5.99

Smore's Cup

$2.50Out of stock
Two Scoop Sundae

$2.50

Sides

1pc of Garlic Bread

$1.25

1pc of Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$1.75

Blue Cheese LG

$1.00

Blue Cheese SM

$0.50

Feta LG

$1.00

Feta SM

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce -LG

$1.00

Hot Sauce -SM

$0.50

House Dressing 16oz

$4.00

House Dressing LG

$1.00

House Dressing sm

$0.50

Lemmon Pepper - LG

$1.00

Lemon Pepper -SM

$0.50

Marinara Large

$1.00

Med Sauce LG

$1.00

Med Sauce SM

$0.50

Mild Sauce -LG

$1.00

Mild Sauce -SM

$0.50

Pizza Cheese LG

$1.00

Pizza Cheese SM

$0.50

Ranch LG

$1.00

Ranch SM

$0.50

Tzarziki LG

$1.00

Tzatziki SM

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette LG

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette SM

$0.50

Appetizers

Boar's Head Hummus

$6.95

Vegetarian Meatless Wings

$8.95

Basket Of Fries

$4.95

Basket Of Tots

$4.95

Pita Bread

$2.50

Salads

SM Vegan Greek Salad

$4.50

MD Vegan Greek Salad

$8.75

LG Vegan Greek Salad

$11.25

(Veg) The Vegetarian Salad

$10.50

SM Tossed Salad

$3.75

MD Tossed Salad

$6.25

LG Tossed Salad

$8.50

SM Vegan Village Greek Salad

$4.25

MD Vegan Village Greek Salad

$8.25

LG Vegan Village Greek Salad

$10.25

(Veg) The Vegetarian Salad large

$15.25

Signature Classics

Vegan Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Vegan Spaghetti w/Marinara

$11.95

Vegetarian Meatless Wing Basket

$10.25

Meatless Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Veggie Wrap

$7.95

Pizza

Vegan Gluten Free Pizza

$11.95

Pizza w/Vegan Cheese (med)

$13.95

Pizza w/Vegan Cheese (Lrg)

$15.95

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2 liter Coke

$3.75

2 liter Sprite

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.25+

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.25+

Coke Zero

$2.25+

Diet Coke

$2.25+

Dr. Pepper

$2.25+

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

HI-C Fruit Punch

$2.25+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Milk

$2.25+

Sprite

$2.25+

Sweet Tea

$2.25+

Un Sweet Tea

$2.25+

Water

Soda Water

$2.25+
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5577 Thomaston Road, Macon, GA 31220

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
