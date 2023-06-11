  • Home
  • Reno
  • Grafted Whiskey and Wine Bar - 7300 Rancharrah Pkwy Suite 160
Grafted Whiskey and Wine Bar 7300 Rancharrah Pkwy Suite 160

7300 Rancharrah Pkwy Suite 160

Reno, NV 89511

Flatbreads

Gardin Flatbread

$21.00

mushrooms, olives, onions, roasted tomatoes, arugula pesto, scallion

Housemade Chicken Chorizo Flatbread

$23.00

Calabrian peppers, caramelized pineapple, mozzarella & truffle oil

Mushroom Trio Flatbread

$21.00

crimini, shitake & oyster mushrooms with sauce mornay, grana padano, mozzarella & truffle oil

Four Cheese Flatbread

$21.00

sauce mornay, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, grana padano, scallions

Pear & Bleu Cheese Flatbread

$21.00

caramelized onions, fig jam, toasted walnuts

Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chopped Romain, house-made caesar dressing, anchovies, preserved lemon, parmesan & foccacia bread

Grafted Salad

$15.00

Artisan greens, radish, shaved beets, seasonal fruit, goat cheese, spiced cashews, red wine vinaigrette

Location

7300 Rancharrah Pkwy Suite 160, Reno, NV 89511

