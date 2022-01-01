- Home
- /
- North Grafton
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Grafton Grill & Crust
Grafton Grill & Crust
180 Reviews
$$
10 Bridge Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Walpole Creamery Ice Cream
Pumpkin Spice (Pint)
Peppermint Cream (pint)
Cookies and cream (pint)
Fijan Ginger (Pint)
The combination of our sublime Sweet Cream base with the sweetly hot ginger is a heavenly mix.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (pint)
The irresistible combination of creamy ice cream studded with sweet, chewy chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough.
Mocha Chip (pint)
Imagine our phenomenal chocolate paired with our intense coffee and finished with loads of premium chocolate chunks.
Real Maple Walnut (pint)
We add pure maple syrup from the McGills’ Twin Spruce Farm to our incredible Sweet Cream and shovel in the walnuts.
Tahitian Vanilla (pint)
A complex and proprietary blend of 3 exotic vanillas and beans creates a fragrant and luscious confection.
Double Dutch Chocolate (pint)
Dutched cocoa added to cream at the beginning, and cooked right in yields this incredibly rich, dense chocolate flavor.
Udder Joy (pint)
Our incredible coconut ice cream enriched with chocolate chunks and crunchy almonds swirled into a fantastically rich concoction!
Sweet Cream (pint)
Immensely popular for its uncomplicated, mild sweetness, it pairs beautifully with baked desserts and cookies.
Strawberry (pint)
Toasted Coconut (pint)
Coffee (pint)
Mint Chip (Pint)
Fresh peach (Pint)
Black Rasberry (Pint)
Real Maple Cream ( Pint)
Specials
Butternut Squash Bisque
red curry, ginger, lemongrass, coconut milk, cilantro, lime
Oven Roasted Mussels
shallots, garlic, white wine, lemon herb butter, garlic bread
Pretzel Bites
honey mustard, horseradish-cheddar cheese sauce
Winter Greens Salad
mixed greens, apple, pomegranate, toasted walnuts , blue cheese, red onion, cucumbers, red-wine maple vinaigrette
Steak & Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, cheddar-jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, red peppers
Grilled Sirloin Filet
mashed potatoes, winter vegetable hash, red wine demi
Grilled Mahi
risotto, roasted mushrooms, butternut squash, white wine miso, Parmesan, green onions
Key Lime Tartlets
pastry crust, raspberry, whipped cream (NOT AVAIL GS)
Cranberry Upside-down Cake
white chocolate, brown sugar, whipped cream
Starters
Break Your Own Nachos
cheddar-jack ,black beans, pico de Gallo, sour cream, green onions
Cauliflower Cracker
goat cheese fondue, corn & tomato salad, arugula, lemon-basil dressing served on a cauliflower crust
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
sea salt, parmesan sauce (avail GS)
Truffle Fries
green onions, parmesan dipping sauce
Miso Chili Chicken Wings
bone in or boneless, blue cheese dressing, green onions
BBQ Chicken Wings
bone in or boneless, blue cheese dressing, green onions
Buffalo Chicken Wings
bone-in or boneless, blue cheese dressing, green onions
Korean Fried Chicken Meatballs
gochujang sauce, kimchi coleslaw, green onions, toasted sesame seeds
Plain Chicken Wings
Tossed
Simple Greens
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, crouton, choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan reggiano, croutons, caesar dressing
Farmhouse Salad
arugula, roasted corn, avocado, red quinoa, toasted sunflower seeds, goat cheese fondue, lemon-basil dressing
Hand Helds
Burger
half pound angus beef, lettuce, red onion, tomato, toasted brioche roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, red onion, tomato, toasted brioche roll choice of sauce BBQ or Honey Mustard
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
honey-lime coleslaw, pickled onions, sriracha mayo, toasted brioche roll
Main Eats
Braised Short Rib
mashed potatoes, sweet & sour red cabbage, green apple salad
Grilled Steak Tips
sour cream & chive potato croquettes, watercress-radish salad, parmesan dip
Roasted Statler Chicken
sweet potato puree, crispy brussels sprouts, pan gravy
Grilled Miso Salmon
Cilantro-lime rice, broccolini, green onions, toasted sesame, lime
Crispy Panko-Parmesan Haddock
mashed potatoes, baby carrots, lemon-caper tarter sauce
Bolognese
ground beef, veal, pork, tomato-basil ragu, parmesan, garlic bread
Fish Tacos
smashed avocado, cabbage, tomato salsa, tangy sauce, corn tortilla, lime **Choice of side
Pad Thai
rice noodles, stir fried veggies, palm sugar-tamarind broth, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts, green onions, lime (AVAIL GF)
Sides
Small Caesar Salad
small simple greens salad
Small Side Fries
Side Bread (Gluten Free Roll)
Side Garlic bread
Side Brussel Sprouts with Parm dip
Side Coleslaw
side House chips with Parmesan dip
side Anchovies
side mashed potato
Side Pickles
Side pico
Side Bread
Side Protein
Side Sliced Advocado
Side Smashed Avocado
side carrots
side Cilantro lime Rice
side croquettes
side Broccoli
side sweet potato purée
Sauce & Dressings
side lemon-basil dressing
Side Balsamic Dressing
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Parmesean Dipping Sauce
Side Sriracha Mayo
Side BBQ sauce
Side Honey Mustard
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Goat Cheese Foudue
Side Lemon Caper Tartar
Side Mayo
Side Miso Sauce
Side Tangy Sauce
Small Side Red Sauce
side sour cream
side Pico
side special dressing
side mustard
side ketchup
Wood Fired Crust
Cheese Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
Margherita Pizza
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
home-made cheese sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, arugula, scallions, buttermilk ranch dressing
Roasted Mushroom & Onion Pizza
goat cheese fondue, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, parmesan cheese, arugula, truffle oil
Pierogi Pizza
mashed potatoes, cheddar-jack, mozzarella, caramelized onions, bacon, sour cream, scallions
Sausage & Herbed Ricotta Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, herbed ricotta, ground pork sausage, caramelized onions, basil
Vegetarian Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, sautéed spinach, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, broccoli
Prosciutto & Spinach Pizza
mozzarella, smoked gouda, parmesan, balsamic vinegar syrup
Bee Sting Pizza
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni , banana peppers, basil, spicy chili infused honey
Grafton Common Pizza
home-made cheese sauce, ground beef, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, home-made pickles, thousand island dressing
BBQ Chicken Pizza
mozzarella, BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, crispy onions, parsley, ranch dressing
Vegan Cheese Pizza
Vegan Vegetarian Pizza
red sauce, vegan mozzarella, sautéed spinach, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, broccoli, vegan cheese (Teese Mozzarella) *GF crust is not Vegan*
6" Kids Cheese Pizza
Not avail GF
6" Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Not avail GF
Wine
Red Sangria
Benziger Merlot Bottle
Butter Bottle (chardonnay)
Crios Bottle (Malbec)
Hess Shirt Tail Bottle
Jordan Bottle (Alexander Valley) (Cabernet Sauvignon)
Josh Rose Bottle
Kim Crawford Bottle (sauvignon blanc)
Kung fu Girl Bottle (Riesling)
Liberty School Bottle (Cabernet Sauvignon)
Oyster Bay Bottle (Sauvignon Blanc)
Rosatello Bottle (Moscato)
Santa Margherita pinot grigio Bottle
Sonoma-Cutrer Bottle (Chardonnay)
Stags Leap Bottle (2016 Napa valley) Cabernet Sauvignon)
Sycamore Lane Cabernet Bottle
Sycamore Lane Chardonnay Bottle
Sycamore Lane Merlot Bottle
Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio Bottle
Trapiche Broquel Bottle (Malbec)
Cakebread Chardonnay (Bottle)
Camelot Pinot Noir Bottle
Josh Pinot grigio Bottle
Decoy pinot noir (Bottle)
Josh Merlot (Bottle)
Matua Bottle
Decoy Chardonnay Bottle
Boen Bottle
Argyle 2015 Champagne Bottle
Valdo Number one Champagne Bottle
House Prosecco
Prosecco large bottle
Valdo Split Prosecco
Signature Cocktails
Cucumber Martini
Caramel Apple Sangria
Cranberry mule
Blood Orange Cosmopolitan
Old Fashion
Downeast Cider Spritzer
Grapefruit Martini
Grafton Grill Mai Thai
mixed berry Lemonade
Lavender Martini
Espresso Martini
Sour Patch Pear martini
Chocolate Martini
Bridge Street Boozer
Crosby Street Cosmo
GGC Red Sangria
Lori's Liquid Summer
Millbury Street Mule
Aperol Spritz
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Riverlin Gin Fizz
V-One Mule
Watermelon Margarita
Lemon Drop Martini
Cocktails
Liquor
Bailey's
Courvoisier
Frangelico
Hennessy
Kahlua
Sambuca
Tia maria
Fireball
Apple Pucker
Peach tree
Watermelon Pucker
Midori
Blackberry Brandy
Disaronno Amaretto
St. Germain Elderflower
Dr. McGillicuddy
Triple Sec
Gran Marnier
Chambord
Cointreau
Southern Comfort
house Amaretto
Lemoncello
Apreol
Tanqueray
Hendrick's
Bombay Sapphire
Beefeater Gin
Well Gin
Jameson
Bacardi
Capt. Morgan
Malibu
Well Rum
Gosling Rum
Rum Chata
Dark Rum
Rum Haven
Dewars
Glenlivet
Cuervo Gold
1800
Patron
Well Tequila
Casamigos Mezcal
Ilegal Mezcal
Absolut Citron
Caramel Vodka
Grey Goose
House Vodka
Stoli Orange
Stoli Razz
Tito's
Absolut Pear
V One Original
V One Berry
V One Grapefruit
V One Cucumber
V One Lime
V One Vanilla
Kettle One Vodka
Blood Orange Vodka
Angel's Envy
Angels Envy rye
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
EH taylor
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Seagrams 7
VO
Woodford Reserve
Screwball Whiskey
Sazerac Rye
Rabbit Hole
Coffee Drinks
NA Beverages Take out
Beer To-Go
16oz alagash white Can
Bud
Mic ultra
Bud lite
12oz Samuel smith oatmeal stout
Rising Tide Strada 16oz can
SoMe Campfire Whoopie Stout
Julius Echter Heferwizen 16.9 oz
12 oz Samuel smith brown ale
16oz clown shoes space cake ipa
16oz Juice Bomb Can
16oz Cold Harbor Juice Freak Can
16oz can citra galzxy IPA
16oz Can Idle Hands ( Four Seam)IPA
16oz can Colossal Haze IPA
16oz can a year with Dr Nandu
Hard Seltzer/ Sour beers
Gluten Free Beer To-Go
Non Alcoholic
Promo Wine
Signature Cocktails (Copy)
Caramel Apple Sangria
Cranberry mule
Cinnamon Apple Mule
Blood Orange Cosmopolitan
Old Fashion
Downeast Cider Spritzer
Grapefruit Martini
Grafton Grill Mai Thai
mixed berry Lemonade
Lavender Martini
Espresso Martini
Sour Patch Pear martini
Chocolate Martini
blackberry Mule
Tipsy Mermaid
Bridge Street Boozer
Crosby Street Cosmo
Cucumber Martini
GGC Red Sangria
Lori's Liquid Summer
Millbury Street Mule
Aperol Spritz
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Riverlin Gin Fizz
V-One Mule
Watermelon Margarita
Lemon Drop Martini
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Eat, Drink, Gather
10 Bridge Street, North Grafton, MA 01536