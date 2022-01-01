Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Salad
American

Grafton Grill & Crust

180 Reviews

$$

10 Bridge Street

North Grafton, MA 01536

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Burger

Walpole Creamery Ice Cream

Pumpkin Spice (Pint)

Pumpkin Spice (Pint)

$7.50
Peppermint Cream (pint)

Peppermint Cream (pint)

$7.50

Cookies and cream (pint)

$7.50
Fijan Ginger (Pint)

Fijan Ginger (Pint)

$7.50

The combination of our sublime Sweet Cream base with the sweetly hot ginger is a heavenly mix.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (pint)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (pint)

$7.50

The irresistible combination of creamy ice cream studded with sweet, chewy chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough.

Mocha Chip (pint)

Mocha Chip (pint)

$7.50

Imagine our phenomenal chocolate paired with our intense coffee and finished with loads of premium chocolate chunks.

Real Maple Walnut (pint)

Real Maple Walnut (pint)

$7.50

We add pure maple syrup from the McGills’ Twin Spruce Farm to our incredible Sweet Cream and shovel in the walnuts.

Tahitian Vanilla (pint)

Tahitian Vanilla (pint)

$7.50

A complex and proprietary blend of 3 exotic vanillas and beans creates a fragrant and luscious confection.

Double Dutch Chocolate (pint)

Double Dutch Chocolate (pint)

$7.50

Dutched cocoa added to cream at the beginning, and cooked right in yields this incredibly rich, dense chocolate flavor.

Udder Joy (pint)

Udder Joy (pint)

$7.50

Our incredible coconut ice cream enriched with chocolate chunks and crunchy almonds swirled into a fantastically rich concoction!

Sweet Cream (pint)

Sweet Cream (pint)

$7.50

Immensely popular for its uncomplicated, mild sweetness, it pairs beautifully with baked desserts and cookies.

Strawberry (pint)

Strawberry (pint)

$7.50
Toasted Coconut (pint)

Toasted Coconut (pint)

$7.50
Coffee (pint)

Coffee (pint)

$7.50
Mint Chip (Pint)

Mint Chip (Pint)

$7.50
Fresh peach (Pint)

Fresh peach (Pint)

$7.50
Black Rasberry (Pint)

Black Rasberry (Pint)

$7.50
Real Maple Cream ( Pint)

Real Maple Cream ( Pint)

$7.50

Specials

red sauce, mozzarella, basil, parmesan

Butternut Squash Bisque

$7.00

red curry, ginger, lemongrass, coconut milk, cilantro, lime

Oven Roasted Mussels

$14.00

shallots, garlic, white wine, lemon herb butter, garlic bread

Pretzel Bites

$14.00Out of stock

honey mustard, horseradish-cheddar cheese sauce

Winter Greens Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, apple, pomegranate, toasted walnuts , blue cheese, red onion, cucumbers, red-wine maple vinaigrette

Steak & Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, cheddar-jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, red peppers

Grilled Sirloin Filet

$34.00

mashed potatoes, winter vegetable hash, red wine demi

Grilled Mahi

$30.00Out of stock

risotto, roasted mushrooms, butternut squash, white wine miso, Parmesan, green onions

Key Lime Tartlets

$8.00Out of stock

pastry crust, raspberry, whipped cream (NOT AVAIL GS)

Cranberry Upside-down Cake

$7.00

white chocolate, brown sugar, whipped cream

Starters

Break Your Own Nachos

$12.00

cheddar-jack ,black beans, pico de Gallo, sour cream, green onions

Cauliflower Cracker

$15.00

goat cheese fondue, corn & tomato salad, arugula, lemon-basil dressing served on a cauliflower crust

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

sea salt, parmesan sauce (avail GS)

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$10.00

green onions, parmesan dipping sauce

Miso Chili Chicken Wings

Miso Chili Chicken Wings

$15.00

bone in or boneless, blue cheese dressing, green onions

BBQ Chicken Wings

BBQ Chicken Wings

$15.00

bone in or boneless, blue cheese dressing, green onions

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$15.00

bone-in or boneless, blue cheese dressing, green onions

Korean Fried Chicken Meatballs

Korean Fried Chicken Meatballs

$14.00

gochujang sauce, kimchi coleslaw, green onions, toasted sesame seeds

Plain Chicken Wings

$15.00

Tossed

Simple Greens

Simple Greens

$12.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, crouton, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, parmesan reggiano, croutons, caesar dressing

Farmhouse Salad

Farmhouse Salad

$16.00

arugula, roasted corn, avocado, red quinoa, toasted sunflower seeds, goat cheese fondue, lemon-basil dressing

Hand Helds

Burger

Burger

$15.00

half pound angus beef, lettuce, red onion, tomato, toasted brioche roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, red onion, tomato, toasted brioche roll choice of sauce BBQ or Honey Mustard

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

honey-lime coleslaw, pickled onions, sriracha mayo, toasted brioche roll

Main Eats

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$34.00

mashed potatoes, sweet & sour red cabbage, green apple salad

Grilled Steak Tips

$30.00

sour cream & chive potato croquettes, watercress-radish salad, parmesan dip

Roasted Statler Chicken

$30.00

sweet potato puree, crispy brussels sprouts, pan gravy

Grilled Miso Salmon

$29.00

Cilantro-lime rice, broccolini, green onions, toasted sesame, lime

Crispy Panko-Parmesan Haddock

$28.00

mashed potatoes, baby carrots, lemon-caper tarter sauce

Bolognese

Bolognese

$25.00

ground beef, veal, pork, tomato-basil ragu, parmesan, garlic bread

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$24.00

smashed avocado, cabbage, tomato salsa, tangy sauce, corn tortilla, lime **Choice of side

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$22.00

rice noodles, stir fried veggies, palm sugar-tamarind broth, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts, green onions, lime (AVAIL GF)

Sides

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

small simple greens salad

$5.00

Small Side Fries

$4.00

Side Bread (Gluten Free Roll)

$2.00

Side Garlic bread

$4.00

Side Brussel Sprouts with Parm dip

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

side House chips with Parmesan dip

$7.00

side Anchovies

$4.00

side mashed potato

$4.00

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side pico

$2.00

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Protein

Side Sliced Advocado

$4.00

Side Smashed Avocado

$3.00

side carrots

$4.00

side Cilantro lime Rice

$4.00

side croquettes

$6.00

side Broccoli

$4.00

side sweet potato purée

$5.00

Sauce & Dressings

side lemon-basil dressing

$1.00

Side Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Parmesean Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Side Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Side BBQ sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Goat Cheese Foudue

$1.50

Side Lemon Caper Tartar

$0.75

Side Mayo

Side Miso Sauce

$1.50

Side Tangy Sauce

$0.50

Small Side Red Sauce

$1.50

side sour cream

$0.50

side Pico

$0.50

side special dressing

$1.00

side mustard

side ketchup

Wood Fired Crust

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

red sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan cheese

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

home-made cheese sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, arugula, scallions, buttermilk ranch dressing

Roasted Mushroom & Onion Pizza

Roasted Mushroom & Onion Pizza

$16.00

goat cheese fondue, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, parmesan cheese, arugula, truffle oil

Pierogi Pizza

Pierogi Pizza

$16.00

mashed potatoes, cheddar-jack, mozzarella, caramelized onions, bacon, sour cream, scallions

Sausage & Herbed Ricotta Pizza

Sausage & Herbed Ricotta Pizza

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, herbed ricotta, ground pork sausage, caramelized onions, basil

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, sautéed spinach, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, broccoli

Prosciutto & Spinach Pizza

Prosciutto & Spinach Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, smoked gouda, parmesan, balsamic vinegar syrup

Bee Sting Pizza

Bee Sting Pizza

$16.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni , banana peppers, basil, spicy chili infused honey

Grafton Common Pizza

Grafton Common Pizza

$16.00

home-made cheese sauce, ground beef, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, home-made pickles, thousand island dressing

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, crispy onions, parsley, ranch dressing

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Vegan Vegetarian Pizza

$18.00

red sauce, vegan mozzarella, sautéed spinach, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, broccoli, vegan cheese (Teese Mozzarella) *GF crust is not Vegan*

6" Kids Cheese Pizza

6" Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Not avail GF

6" Kids Pepperoni Pizza

6" Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Not avail GF

Kids

6" Kids Cheese Pizza

6" Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Not avail GF

6" Kids Pepperoni Pizza

6" Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Not avail GF

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger Sliders

$8.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$6.00

Kids Plain Pasta ( No Butter)

$6.00

Kids Pasta with Red Sauce

$7.00

Wine

Red Sangria

$10.00

Benziger Merlot Bottle

$38.00

Butter Bottle (chardonnay)

$32.00
Crios Bottle (Malbec)

Crios Bottle (Malbec)

$30.00

Hess Shirt Tail Bottle

$46.00

Jordan Bottle (Alexander Valley) (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$100.00

Josh Rose Bottle

$34.00
Kim Crawford Bottle (sauvignon blanc)

Kim Crawford Bottle (sauvignon blanc)

$46.00

Kung fu Girl Bottle (Riesling)

$30.00

Liberty School Bottle (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$38.00
Oyster Bay Bottle (Sauvignon Blanc)

Oyster Bay Bottle (Sauvignon Blanc)

$38.00
Rosatello Bottle (Moscato)

Rosatello Bottle (Moscato)

$30.00

Santa Margherita pinot grigio Bottle

$49.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Bottle (Chardonnay)

$49.00

Stags Leap Bottle (2016 Napa valley) Cabernet Sauvignon)

$95.00
Sycamore Lane Cabernet Bottle

Sycamore Lane Cabernet Bottle

$19.99
Sycamore Lane Chardonnay Bottle

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay Bottle

$19.99
Sycamore Lane Merlot Bottle

Sycamore Lane Merlot Bottle

$19.99
Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio Bottle

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio Bottle

$19.99

Trapiche Broquel Bottle (Malbec)

$38.00

Cakebread Chardonnay (Bottle)

$67.00

Camelot Pinot Noir Bottle

$19.99

Josh Pinot grigio Bottle

$34.00

Decoy pinot noir (Bottle)

$48.00

Josh Merlot (Bottle)

$34.00

Matua Bottle

$30.00

Decoy Chardonnay Bottle

$49.00

Boen Bottle

$46.00

Argyle 2015 Champagne Bottle

$42.00

Valdo Number one Champagne Bottle

$20.00

House Prosecco

$6.00

Prosecco large bottle

$19.00

Valdo Split Prosecco

$8.00

Signature Cocktails

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Caramel Apple Sangria

$12.00

Cranberry mule

$12.00

Blood Orange Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Downeast Cider Spritzer

$11.00

Grapefruit Martini

$13.00

Grafton Grill Mai Thai

$13.00

mixed berry Lemonade

$12.00

Lavender Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Sour Patch Pear martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Bridge Street Boozer

$11.00

Crosby Street Cosmo

$12.00

GGC Red Sangria

$10.00

Lori's Liquid Summer

$12.00

Millbury Street Mule

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Riverlin Gin Fizz

$12.00

V-One Mule

$13.00

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$11.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Mojito

$11.00

Seabreeze

$9.00

Side Car

$12.00

Toasted Almond

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Liquor

Bailey's

$8.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Tia maria

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$7.00

Peach tree

$7.00

Watermelon Pucker

$7.00

Midori

$7.50

Blackberry Brandy

$7.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.00

St. Germain Elderflower

$9.00

Dr. McGillicuddy

$7.50

Triple Sec

$6.00

Gran Marnier

$8.50

Chambord

$7.50

Cointreau

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$8.50

house Amaretto

$8.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Apreol

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Beefeater Gin

$10.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Jameson

$10.00

Bacardi

$9.50

Capt. Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$8.50Out of stock

Well Rum

$7.00

Gosling Rum

$9.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Dark Rum

$9.00

Rum Haven

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet

$16.00

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

1800

$11.00

Patron

$12.00Out of stock

Well Tequila

$7.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Caramel Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

House Vodka

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Razz

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Absolut Pear

$10.00

V One Original

$12.00

V One Berry

$12.00

V One Grapefruit

$12.00

V One Cucumber

$12.00

V One Lime

$12.00

V One Vanilla

$12.00

Kettle One Vodka

$10.00

Blood Orange Vodka

$11.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Angels Envy rye

$16.00

Blanton's

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

EH taylor

$14.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

VO

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Screwball Whiskey

$11.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Rabbit Hole

$12.00

Coffee Drinks

Amaretto Coffee

$10.00

Baileys Coffee

$10.00

Bavarian Coffee

$11.00

Cafe Amore

$11.00

Caffe Corretto

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Jameson Coffee

$10.00

Mexican Coffee

$11.00

Nutty Irishman

$12.00

Tia Maria & Coffee

$11.00

NA Beverages Take out

Pellegrino Sparkling Water (lg)

$6.25

16oz Coke

$3.00

16oz Diet Coke

$3.00

16oz Gingerale

$3.00

16oz Ice Tea (unsweetened)

$3.00

16oz Lemonade

$3.00

16oz Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Maine Root Beer 12oz

$4.25

Daytrip Tangerine

$5.00

Daytrip Blackberry

$5.00

Mandarin orange soda

$4.25

Staratogo Still Water

$6.25

Beer To-Go

16oz alagash white Can

$8.00Out of stock

Bud

$5.00

Mic ultra

$5.00

Bud lite

$5.00

12oz Samuel smith oatmeal stout

$6.50

Rising Tide Strada 16oz can

$8.00

SoMe Campfire Whoopie Stout

$8.00Out of stock

Julius Echter Heferwizen 16.9 oz

$8.50Out of stock

12 oz Samuel smith brown ale

$6.50

16oz clown shoes space cake ipa

$8.00

16oz Juice Bomb Can

$8.00

16oz Cold Harbor Juice Freak Can

$8.00

16oz can citra galzxy IPA

$8.25

16oz Can Idle Hands ( Four Seam)IPA

$8.00

16oz can Colossal Haze IPA

$8.00

16oz can a year with Dr Nandu

$8.00

Hard Seltzer/ Sour beers

High Noon Lime

$7.00

high Noon pineapple

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Tangerine Sour (Banded)

$8.00

Truly cherry/lime

$7.50

Truly Pineapple/Cran

$7.50

Truly Blackberry/lemon

$7.50

Wild Bery Mode

$8.25

Vermont (Vibrant)

$8.00

Ciders To-Go

12oz Blue Slushie Cider

$6.50Out of stock

12oz Cider Donut

$7.00

12oz Downiest cider

$7.00

Gluten Free Beer To-Go

It Came From The Haze Ipa

$8.00

Vanish Point Pale ale

$8.00

Non Alcoholic

Athletic upside down golden ale

$6.50

Promo Wine

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$19.99

Sycamore Lane Merlot

$19.99

Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$19.99

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$19.99

Signature Cocktails (Copy)

Caramel Apple Sangria

$12.00

Cranberry mule

$12.00

Cinnamon Apple Mule

$12.00

Blood Orange Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Downeast Cider Spritzer

$11.00

Grapefruit Martini

$13.00

Grafton Grill Mai Thai

$13.00

mixed berry Lemonade

$12.00

Lavender Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Sour Patch Pear martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

blackberry Mule

$12.00

Tipsy Mermaid

$11.00

Bridge Street Boozer

$11.00

Crosby Street Cosmo

$12.00

Cucumber Martini

$13.00

GGC Red Sangria

$10.00

Lori's Liquid Summer

$12.00

Millbury Street Mule

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Riverlin Gin Fizz

$12.00

V-One Mule

$13.00

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat, Drink, Gather

Website

Location

10 Bridge Street, North Grafton, MA 01536

Directions

Gallery
Grafton Grill & Crust image
Grafton Grill & Crust image
Grafton Grill & Crust image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Grafton Inn
orange starNo Reviews
25 Grafton Common Grafton, MA 01519
View restaurantnext
Puffin's restaurant
orange star4.1 • 427
95 N Main St Millbury, MA 01527
View restaurantnext
Grill on the Hill - Worcester
orange starNo Reviews
1929 Skyline Dr Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
orange star5.0 • 1
112 Harding St. Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse
orange starNo Reviews
64 Water Street Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Chashu Ramen
orange star4.7 • 457
38 Franklin Street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near North Grafton
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Worcester
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston