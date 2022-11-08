Grafton Street Pub & Grill imageView gallery

Grafton Street Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

59 John F Kennedy Street

Cambridge, MA 02138

Popular Items

Salt Cod Fritters
Short Rib Cottage Pie

Small Plates

Chickpea Fritters

$10.00

pickled shallots, harissa aioli

Chinese Long Beans Tempura

$10.00Out of stock

hoisin, toasted almonds, sesame

House-Made Chorizo

$12.00

creamed black kale, rosemary balsamic, grilled baguette

Lobster Tail

$16.00

low-country corn pudding

Potato & Ricotta Gnocchi

$19.00

lobster, kale & squash, saffron beurre blanc

Salmon Poke

$12.00

shishitos, sea beans, cucumber, crispy wontons

Salt Cod Fritters

$13.00

chorizo aioli

Smoked Wings

$15.00

dry rub, poblano-buttermilk dip

Spicy Marinated Calamari

$13.00

crispy shallots, tajin

Spicy Meatballs

$10.00

tomatillo sauce

Summer Truffle Carbonara

$16.00

poached egg, house-made spaghetti

Shareables

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

melted cheddar, pita chips

Mezze Platter

$15.00

hummus, tzatziki, red pepper, feta, marinated beets & olives, pita chips

Cheese Board

$17.00

spiced nuts, seasonal preserves, grilled baguette

Big Plates

Strip Loin

$35.00

smoked onion rings, watercress, steak sauce

Slow-Roasted Half Chicken

$24.00

whipped potato, brussels sprouts, carrots, cipollini onions, lemon butter

Pan-Seared Salmon

$26.00

curried couscous, swiss chard, oranges, slicede almonds, ginger verjus

Short Rib Cottage Pie

$21.00

root vegetables, peas, mushrooms

Fish & Chips

$22.00

black kale & brussels slaw, lemon-caper tartar

Cider-Braised Farro

$20.00

roasted corn & mushrooms, black kale, crispy garbanzos

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

pickled green tomatoes, jicama slaw

Grafton Burger

$16.00

white cheddar, pickled shallots, b&b pickles, shredded iceberg, special sauce

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine & black kale, radicchio, spicy croutons

Gem Salad

$14.00

great hill blue, blood orange, candied walnuts, pickled shallots, crème fraîche

Beef Rib Lo Mein

$25.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Pots de Crème

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

italian meringue, yuzu coulis, lime zest

Pineapple Cherry Crumble

$10.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Greens

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

$12.00

cheddar, fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

cheddar, fries

Kid Chicken Fingers

$10.00

fries, honey mustard

Kid Mac & Cheese

$10.00

cheddar, romano

Kid Pasta & Butter

$10.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Boylan Black Cherry

$4.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$4.00

Boylan Lime Seltzer

$4.00

Boylan Raspberry Seltzer

$4.00

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00

Boylan Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
59 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

