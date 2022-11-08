Grafton Street Pub & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
59 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tappan Green - 115 Greenough Street
No Reviews
115 Greenough Street Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cambridge
More near Cambridge