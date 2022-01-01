Graham's 318 Coffee House

4 Pack Small Hot Cocoa Bombs

$24.98 Out of stock

Our delicious hot cocoa powder and mini marshmallows, hidden in a ball made out of our milk chocolate. Comes in a pack of four. Instructions: To make 1-8 oz. cup of hot chocolate, place 1 hot cocoa bomb in a small mug. Pour 8 oz. of hot milk over bomb. Stir until well mixed and enjoy!