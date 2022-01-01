Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Graham's 318 Coffee House

318 S. 3rd Street

Geneva, IL 60134

COOKIES

Black and White Cookie

$3.00

Hot Cocoa Cookie

$3.00

Holiday Sugar Cookie (Drop)

$2.75

Mini Sugar Cookie Not Decorated

$1.20

Fudgy Brownie Cookie

$3.00

Lemon Ricotta Cookie

$1.50

Lemon Lavendar Cookie

$2.00

Mini Cold Brew

$1.75

Lavendar Earl Grey Cookie

$2.00

Choc Chip Cookie Sandwich

$2.75

Lemon Raspberry Cookie

$2.25

CROISSANTS

Mini Sweet Croisant

$2.00

Mini Savory Croissant

$2.00

Mini Plain Croissant

$1.25

SCONE

Sweet Scone

$3.00

CAKE POPS

Cake Pops

$2.49

Wrapped Cake Pops

$3.15

PRETZELS

Pizza Pretzel

$7.50

BREAD LOAFS

Irish Soda Bread

$8.75

Swag

Tie Dye-Donut Worry, Be Happy

Tie Dye-Donut Worry, Be Happy

$20.00
Blue 318 New Logo Shirt

Blue 318 New Logo Shirt

$16.00
Drink Local For Fox Sake Long Sleeve Bleach Tee

Drink Local For Fox Sake Long Sleeve Bleach Tee

$30.00

Chocolate Man

$24.00

Send Coffee Cropped Sweatshirt

$45.98

318 Black Long Sleeve Tee

$21.98

Mugs & To-Go Mugs

318 Diner Mug

318 Diner Mug

$9.98
Green Tumbler

Green Tumbler

$7.98Out of stock

Black Word Find Tumbler

$19.98

Pink Word Find Tumbler

$19.98

Teal Word Find

$19.98

More Coffee Please Thermal Mug

$24.98

Yellow Ceramic Soup Mug

$26.98

Blue Ceramic Soup Mug

$26.98

Blue Ceramic Bistro Mug

$24.98Out of stock

Yellow Ceramic Bistro Mug

$24.98

318 Tervis

$19.98

Coffee + Mug Set

$44.98

Vinyl Stickers

Durable vinyl stickers to rep your favorite coffee shop! :)
318 Vinyl Hex Stickers

318 Vinyl Hex Stickers

$1.00

Durable vinyl stickers to rep your favorite coffee shop! :)

Wonka Bob Stickers

$0.80

318 Employee Art Stickers

$2.00

Graham's Hot Cocoa

Graham's Hot Cocoa Tin

Graham's Hot Cocoa Tin

$13.98

Warm up with Graham’s Homemade Hot Cocoa! We mix our own unique recipe to give you a wonderful rich hot cocoa. This is the same recipe as the hot cocoa we serve :)

Hot Cocoa, More Cocoa Please Mug, Marshmallows Gift Set

$37.98

Soy Candles

We teamed up with Scentcerely Yours to create this one-of-a-kind Oatmilk Caramel Latté & Peppermint Hot Cocoa scented natural soy candle. They burn for 80 hours & make the perfect stocking stuffer for your Christmas stockings.
318 Oatmilk Caramel Latté Candle

318 Oatmilk Caramel Latté Candle

$22.98

Foxy Lady

$22.98

Golden Sweet Dreams

$22.98

Face Mask

Face Mask

$4.99

Hot Cocoa Bombs

Our delicious hot cocoa powder and mini marshmallows, hidden in a ball made out of our milk chocolate.

Giant Hot Cocoa Bomb

$11.98

Our delicious hot cocoa powder and mini marshmallows, hidden in a GIANT ball made out of our milk chocolate. Instructions: To make 1-16 oz. cup of hot chocolate, place 1 giant hot cocoa bomb in a small mug. Pour 12-16 oz. of hot milk over bomb. Stir until well mixed and enjoy!

4 Pack Small Hot Cocoa Bombs

$24.98Out of stock

Our delicious hot cocoa powder and mini marshmallows, hidden in a ball made out of our milk chocolate. Comes in a pack of four. Instructions: To make 1-8 oz. cup of hot chocolate, place 1 hot cocoa bomb in a small mug. Pour 8 oz. of hot milk over bomb. Stir until well mixed and enjoy!

Chocolate

Barista Blend Chocolate Coffee Beans

$6.98

Advent Calendars

$36.98

Fabbri

Cakes--Panettone

$15.98

Jars

$13.98

Pottery Mugs

Pottery Mugs

$24.98

Glass Bamboo top tumbler W/ straw

Glass 16 oz tumbler w/straw

$11.98

Graham's 318 Gift Card

Shop now, Spend Later. Buy yourself or someone you love a gift card to Graham's. Works at our chocolate shops too! We truly appreciate your business.
$5 Gift Card

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

Shop now, Spend Later. Buy yourself or someone you love a gift card to Graham's. Works at our chocolate shops too! We truly appreciate your business.

$10 Gift Card

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

Shop now, Spend Later. Buy yourself or someone you love a gift card to Graham's. Works at our chocolate shops too! We truly appreciate your business.

$15 Gift Card

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

Shop now, Spend Later. Buy yourself or someone you love a gift card to Graham's. Works at our chocolate shops too! We truly appreciate your business.

$25 Gift Card

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Shop now, Spend Later. Buy yourself or someone you love a gift card to Graham's. Works at our chocolate shops too! We truly appreciate your business.

$50 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Shop now, Spend Later. Buy yourself or someone you love a gift card to Graham's. Works at our chocolate shops too! We truly appreciate your business.

$100 Gift Card

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Shop now, Spend Later. Buy yourself or someone you love a gift card to Graham's. Works at our chocolate shops too! We truly appreciate your business.

CHEESECAKE

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$4.50Out of stock

Caramel Cheesecake

$3.95

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake

$3.00

MINI STUFF

Mini Cupcake

$1.00

Mini Cheesecake

$1.00

Mini Tart

$2.00

Mini Canoli

$1.49

Mini Lemon Bar

$1.59

Mini Quiche

$2.95

Mini Pie

$3.69

Tini Cheesecake

$0.98

SALAD

Pasta Salad

$4.75

Lettuce Salad

$4.75

CREAM PUFF

Bailey's Irish Cream Puff

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Puff

$3.75

Strawberry Cream Puff

$3.75

Raspberry Cream Puff

$3.75

Cream Puff

$3.75

Oreo Cream Puff

$3.75

PARFAIT/MOUSSE/FRUIT n VEGGIE CUPS

Yogurt & Fruit Parfait

$4.95

Fruit Cup

$3.25

Hummes/Veggie Cup

$4.25

`Caramel's Delight Parfair

$3.75

TARTS

Mini Fruit Tart

$3.00

Mini Key Lime Tart

$2.75

Mini Pumpkin Chocolate Caramel Tart

$3.00

Mini Lemon Blueberry Tart

$2.00

Lingonberry Tart

$2.75

PIES

French Silk Pie Slice

$3.75

Whole Pie

$18.00

Caramel Apple Pie Slice

$3.59

MINI LEMON BAR

MINI LEMON BAR

$1.79

CUPCAKES

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.00

Raspberry Filled Cupcake

$3.00

CANNOLI

Large Cannoli

$3.00

FOV - Wine Bottle Sales

Sokol Blosser Evolution Riesling, Columbia Valley, 2018

$18.00

FARM, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, 2019

$28.00

Jam Cellars Sugar, Muscat, Napa Valley, 2019

$23.00

SERIAL, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California 2018

$26.00

Sea Sun, Pinot Noir, Solano County, California

$22.00

Caymus Conundrum, Red Wine Blend, Napa Valley, California 2019

$22.00

Chandon Garden Spritz

$25.00

FOV - Ticket Sales

Designated Driver Ticket

$30.00

Wine + Chocolate Ticket

$45.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
We are open for in-store purchases or online orders. Masks are required to enter. Try one of our espresso drinks made by our expert baristas or a pastry or donut made entirely in-house by our bakers.

318 S. 3rd Street, Geneva, IL 60134

