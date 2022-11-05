Grainmaker Woburn
No reviews yet
300 Mishawum St. Suite E10
Woburn, MA 01801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Seasonal
Dumplings 4pc
Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan
Dumplings 8pcs
Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan
Peanut Chicken Satay
Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrots, 3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken, peanut lime sauce, red bell peppers, pickled veggies and scallions, topped with a house-made Thai peanut spice.
Peanut Chicken Satay Skewer (3 skewers)
3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken topped with a house-made peanut spice, peanut lime sauce drizzle, pickled veggies and served with a side of Thai sweet-chili sauce.
Street Signatures
The Orange Line
Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrot mix, your choice of protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, scallions, red bell peppers, and roasted sesame seeds
The OG
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
Chef Curry
Jasmine rice, green beans & onions, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, red coconut curry sauce, cilantro. Vegan.
Hipstir
Cauliflower lime "rice", kale & bok choy, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of protein, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.
Market Noodles
Rice noodles, kale & bok choy, peanut lime sauce, your choice of protein, crispy Thai basil, chilis and peanuts, and lime garnish.
Tuna Poke
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
Salmon Poke
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
Teriyaki Sesame
Rice noodles, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of a protein, housemade warm teriyaki sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds.
Build Your Own
Tacos
Chicken Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, sesame seeds, lime wedge.
Steak Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, radish, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Shrimp Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Salads
The Local
Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, scallions, Thai peanut spice, peanut lime dressing.
The Green Line
Grainmaker salad greens, rice noodles, your choice of protein, red bell pepper, cucumbebrs, Thai peanut spice, cilantro, lime wedge, spicy hoisin dressing.
The Green Goddess
Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, cucumbers, scallions, Thai guacamole, edamame beans, avocado-lime dressing.
Sides + Sweets
Side Plantain Chips
Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips
Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips
Brownie
Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.
Cookie
Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.
Side Sweet Potatoes
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Side Green Beans & Onions
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Side of Broccoli & Carrots
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds.
Side of Kale & Bok Choy
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Beverages
Seasonal
Dumplings 4pc
Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan
Dumplings 8pcs
Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan
Peanut Chicken Satay
Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrots, 3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken, peanut lime sauce, red bell peppers, pickled veggies and scallions, topped with a house-made Thai peanut spice.
Peanut Chicken Satay Skewer (3 skewers)
3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken topped with a house-made peanut spice, peanut lime sauce drizzle, pickled veggies and served with a side of Thai sweet-chili sauce.
Street Signatures
Tuna Poke
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
Salmon Poke
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
Teriyaki Sesame
Rice noodles, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of a protein, housemade warm teriyaki sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds.
The Orange Line
Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli carrots, your choice of a protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, scallions, red bell peppers, and toasted sesame seeds.
The OG
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
Chef Curry
Jasmine rice, green beans & onions, sweet potatoes, red coconut curry sauce, cilantro. Vegan.
Hipstir
Cauliflower "rice", kale & bok choy, ginger-soy broccoli and carrots, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.
Market Noodles
Rice noodles, kale & bok choy, peanut lime sauce, crispy Thai basil, chilis and peanuts, and lime garnish.
Teriyaki Sesame
Rice noodles, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of a protein, housemade warm teriyaki sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds.
Build Your Own
Tacos
Chicken Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, sesame seeds, lime wedge.
Steak Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, radish, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Shrimp Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Salads
The Local
Grainmaker salad greens, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, scallions, Thai peanut spice, peanut lime dressing.
The Green Line
Grainmaker salad greens, rice noodles, red bell pepper, cucumbebrs, Thai peanut spice, cilantro, lime wedge, spicy hoisin dressing.
The Green Goddess
Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, avocado-lime dressing, scallions, cucumbers, edamame, Thai Guac.
Sides + Sweets
Side Plantain Chips
Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips
Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips
Brownie
Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.
Cookie
Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.
Side Sweet Potatoes
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Side Green Beans & Onions
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Side of Broccoli & Carrots
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds.
Side of Kale & Bok Choy
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
300 Mishawum St. Suite E10, Woburn, MA 01801