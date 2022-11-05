A map showing the location of Grainmaker WoburnView gallery

Grainmaker Woburn

review star

No reviews yet

300 Mishawum St. Suite E10

Woburn, MA 01801

Order Again

Seasonal

Dumplings 4pc

Dumplings 4pc

$6.00

Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan

Dumplings 8pcs

Dumplings 8pcs

$10.00

Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan

Peanut Chicken Satay

Peanut Chicken Satay

$11.85

Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrots, 3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken, peanut lime sauce, red bell peppers, pickled veggies and scallions, topped with a house-made Thai peanut spice.

Peanut Chicken Satay Skewer (3 skewers)

Peanut Chicken Satay Skewer (3 skewers)

$5.00

3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken topped with a house-made peanut spice, peanut lime sauce drizzle, pickled veggies and served with a side of Thai sweet-chili sauce.

Street Signatures

The Orange Line

The Orange Line

$11.35

Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrot mix, your choice of protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, scallions, red bell peppers, and roasted sesame seeds

The OG

The OG

$11.35

Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.

Chef Curry

Chef Curry

$11.35

Jasmine rice, green beans & onions, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, red coconut curry sauce, cilantro. Vegan.

Hipstir

Hipstir

$11.35

Cauliflower lime "rice", kale & bok choy, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of protein, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.

Market Noodles

Market Noodles

$11.35

Rice noodles, kale & bok choy, peanut lime sauce, your choice of protein, crispy Thai basil, chilis and peanuts, and lime garnish.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$15.00

Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.

Teriyaki Sesame

Teriyaki Sesame

$11.35

Rice noodles, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of a protein, housemade warm teriyaki sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Provision - Make It Grain!
Build Your Own Provision (BYOP)

Build Your Own Provision (BYOP)

$11.35

Tacos

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.00

1 each. Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, sesame seeds, lime wedge.

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$4.50

1 each. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, radish, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.

Salads

Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, cucumber, Thai guacamole, scallions, edamame, snow pea shoots, lime, avocado-lime dressing.
The Local

The Local

$11.35

Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, scallions, Thai peanut spice, peanut lime dressing.

The Green Line

The Green Line

$11.35

Grainmaker salad greens, rice noodles, your choice of protein, red bell pepper, cucumbebrs, Thai peanut spice, cilantro, lime wedge, spicy hoisin dressing.

The Green Goddess

The Green Goddess

$11.35

Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, cucumbers, scallions, Thai guacamole, edamame beans, avocado-lime dressing.

Sides + Sweets

Side Plantain Chips

Side Plantain Chips

$2.25
Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips

Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips

$3.00
Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips

Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips

$4.00
Brownie

Brownie

$5.00

Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.

Cookie

Cookie

$3.00

Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.

Side Sweet Potatoes

Side Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.

Side Green Beans & Onions

Side Green Beans & Onions

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.

Side of Broccoli & Carrots

Side of Broccoli & Carrots

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds.

Side of Kale & Bok Choy

Side of Kale & Bok Choy

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.

Beverages

Thai Basil Limeade

Thai Basil Limeade

$3.00
Spindrift Seltzer Lemon

Spindrift Seltzer Lemon

$3.00
Spindrift Seltzer Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Seltzer Raspberry Lime

$3.00
Spindrift Seltzer Blackberry

Spindrift Seltzer Blackberry

$3.00

GIVN Water

$2.50
Boylan Soda - Cola

Boylan Soda - Cola

$3.00
Boylan Soda - Ginger Ale

Boylan Soda - Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Komboucha

$5.00
Evy Tea Black Tea

Evy Tea Black Tea

$3.50Out of stock
Evy Tea Green Tea

Evy Tea Green Tea

$3.50Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 Mishawum St. Suite E10, Woburn, MA 01801

Directions

