American
Steakhouses
Sandwiches

Grains & Grill - G&G Fairmount

993 Reviews

$$

407 W Washington Street

Fairmount, IN 46928

Hoosier Hot Plate
Chopped Fried Chicken Salad
Roasted Rosemary Chicken

Pub Fare

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Served with craft seasonal beer cheese fondue

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Deep fried brussel sprouts with shaved onions and tossed in Mike's Hot Honey.

Jimmy's Mushrooms

Jimmy's Mushrooms

$11.00

Bad Dad Brew Co beer battered mushrooms deep fried and served with house cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

6 jumbo tiger shrimp served with house spicy cocktail sauce

Feta Dip

Feta Dip

$13.00

Creamy whipped feta with Mike's Hot Honey and topped with garlic and herbs. Served with toasted bread.

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$15.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna with just the right balance of salty, tangy and heat. Served in a delicious sauce with red onion, cucumber, spices, sesame seeds, green onion garnish and fried tortilla chips

Between The Bread

Our burgers are locally sourced from Munsee Meats, in Muncie, Indiana. A blend of short rib, chuck, and brisket.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger

Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger

$17.00

8 oz, simply grilled, topped with applewood smoked bacon, yellow cheddar, and creamy cheddar macaroni and cheese

House Burger

House Burger

$16.00

8 oz. patty of blended chuck, brisket and short rib, grilled and topped with bacon jam, fried onion and white cheddar cheese

Indiana Pork Tenderloin

Indiana Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

House cut Indiana raised pork loin pounded and hand breaded.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Panko crusted fried chicken breast topped with pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, red onion and lettuce on a brioche bun. Served with choice of regular side.

From The Garden

Backyard Salad

Backyard Salad

$6.00

Chopped Romaine, onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, cucumber and shredded cheese

Chopped Fried Chicken Salad

Chopped Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

Chopped lettuce blend with tomatoes, carrots, avocado-corn salsa, shredded cheddar jack cheese, fried onion strings, topped with chopped fried chicken and drizzled with our house made ranch dressing and bacon balsamic reduction.

Chopped Black and Blue Salad

Chopped Black and Blue Salad

$22.00

Blackened, seared cajun filet tips with all the the toppings as our original Chopped Chicken Salad.

Caprese Burrata Salad

Caprese Burrata Salad

$15.00

Basil pesto, fresh tomatoes, burrata cheese and finished with our basil and balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce with parmesan and croutons tossed in our house made creamy Caesar dressing

Classics

12 oz Bone-In Pork Chop

12 oz Bone-In Pork Chop

$25.00

Tender and juicy 12oz drenched pork chop grilled, garnished with a blueberry gastrique. Served with vegetable of the day and your choice of potato.

Gourmet Bacon Mac & Cheese

Gourmet Bacon Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Creamy cheddar mac & cheese with gourmet, chef's blend mushrooms, bacon and broccoli, topped with grilled chicken breast marinated in rosemary and toasted seasoned bread crumbs.

Hoosier Hot Plate

Hoosier Hot Plate

$18.00

House cut Indiana raised pork tenderloin pounded and flash fried, served with house creamed corn and baked potato, topped with sawmill gravy (No substitutions please)

Seafood, Linguine

Seafood, Linguine

$23.00

Shrimp & scallops with linguine noodles tossed in a white wine sauce, garlic butter sauce.

Roasted Rosemary Chicken

Roasted Rosemary Chicken

$19.00

Rosemary and garlic marinated chicken breast lightly breaded and served with a lemon butter sauce and choice of sides

Sides Ala Carte

Vegetable of the Day

Vegetable of the Day

$2.50

Vegetable of the day will vary. We typically don't do ORDINARY vegetables, but like to kick it up a notch.

Cream Corn

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Yukon Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Cajun Fries

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00
Sautéed Brussel Sprouts

Sautéed Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

A small portion of our Fried brussel sprouts with shaved onions and tossed in Mike’s Hot Honey

Specialty Mac and Cheese

$5.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce with parmesan and croutons tossed in our house made creamy Caesar dressing

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Soup Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Broccoli

Sweet Potato Hash

$5.00

Ala Carte Extras

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Sawmill Gravy

$2.00

Apple Butter

$1.50Out of stock

Compound Herb Butter

$1.50
Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.50

Chimichurri

$3.00

Horseradish Creme Fraiche

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Dining with an Upscale Twist!

Website

Location

407 W Washington Street, Fairmount, IN 46928

Directions

Gallery
Grains & Grill image
Grains & Grill image

